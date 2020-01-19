Peloton: 4 Concerns To Take Note

As mentioned in our previous article, Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) has solid short-term potential to rally due to our estimated Q2 2020 earnings beat versus management's conservative forecasts. This time, we wanted to take a deeper dive into the specific drivers behind our negative, long term thesis for Peloton.

We believe Peloton’s high valuation is hard to justify when looking at the limited exposure to traditional drivers of demand, liabilities related to music licensing, inconclusive KPIs provided by management, and over-optimistic attitude towards lifetime customer value (LCV). For conservative, value investors, we caution against entering into a long position due to the high valuation of the company. However, for investors looking for earnings plays and potential short-term gains, Peloton presents a nice opportunity.

Limited Demand Channel

Peloton’s lofty 7.1x EV/rev multiple comes from its subscription side of the business. Comparable fitness-related companies producing exercise machines trade at much lower multiples; Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) is trading at 0.5x. At the same time, Peloton doesn't enjoy the demands experienced by other competing exercise equipment companies: health clubs and gyms.

According to IBISWorld, health clubs and gyms represent 24.9% of demand, while individual/home-users account for 26.8%. By focusing solely on home-users, Peloton has essentially shed half of its potential customers. Opening a gym is a capital intensive task, with lots of upfront capital. Margins are constantly under pressure due to competitive pricing from competitors like Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT), and acquiring new customers cost nearly twice as much as retaining them, per IBISWorld. Adding a Peloton to acquire additional customers only adds to the existing high cost of customer acquisition.

Competition is also heating up with Equinox stepping up to the plate by partnering with its majority-owned fitness company, SoulCycle. According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Equinox is looking to secure additional investments in order to expand its digital platform offering. We see this as the consequence of the lack of a major technological moat. With enough money, there are plenty of companies that can imitate what Peloton is doing.

Music Royalty: Double Trouble

Many subscribers initially praised Peloton’s wide selection of music, especially regarding Peloton's ability to incorporate the latest hits into its content. While music is important for customer retention and acquisition, the flip side of the coin is the resulting music royalty fee. Music royalty fee is paid out to publishers on a fee-per-play basis. This means that royalty fees don’t benefit from scale but rather stay fixed. More customers don’t necessarily equate to better margin on this front.

However, the pain doesn’t stop there. Peloton is currently involved in a lawsuit from music publishers who are claiming that Peloton committed copyright infringement by using their songs without obtaining the proper licenses. According to Verge, the songs used by Peloton require synchronization licenses since they are being used with visual media. However, the company neglected to obtain the required licenses.

The initial lawsuit of $150mm ballooned to $300mm after the plaintiffs identified additional songs that were in violation. This led to Peloton removing many of its song offerings, resulting in classes inundated with “tons of ‘80s music.” Additionally, Peloton was forced to remove many of its pre-recorded content that contained some of the songs named in the lawsuit, causing discontent among its users.

Pelton filed a counterclaim, arguing that the music publishers “coordinated to collectively negotiate licenses in violation of the antitrust laws.” The company also argued that the music publishers’ trade association “tortuously interfered with the Company's attempts to engage in direct negotiations with music publishers in violation of state law.” While it’s difficult to predict the outcome of the case, Peloton has already incurred $3.9mm in legal expenses in the 3-months ending 9/30/2019 onto its net loss for the quarter.

Inconclusive KPIs and Metrics

Peloton touted in its S-1 filing that its connected fitness subscribers completed 7.5, 8.4, and 11.5 workouts per month in 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively. However, when taking a deeper dive into how these numbers were calculated, we found them to be a bit misleading. These workouts account for the average number of workouts completed per connected fitness subscriber, which can “represent a person, household, or commercial property, such as a hotel or residential building” per its 10-Q. Peloton states that on average, a single connected fitness subscription has 2 user profiles. We believe this distorts the actual number of workouts a single user is completing. A single commercial property, hotel, or residential building fitness subscription will have a much higher number of workouts vs. a home subscription and inflates the actual number of workouts a single user completes. Heavy users will skew this number to the higher-end as well.

(Source: Peloton Earnings Presentation)

Lifetime Customer Value and Bike Durability

Peloton sees lifetime customer value of connected fitness subscribers to be $3,433, $4,015, and $3,593 for 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively. This equates to 7.3, 8.6, and 7.7 years based on the monthly subscription price of $39. Two factors are worth considering here:

First, based on these numbers, Peloton must continue acquiring customers in order sustainably grow its products revenue; they can’t expect customers to upgrade to a new bike every two to three years, similar to what people do with their cellphones. Peloton’s product sales model is more reminiscent of that of an automobile maker with an even lower chance of recurring sales.

Second, we see these numbers as being overly optimistic when looking at the constantly evolving fitness industry. Look at all the trends that have come and gone within the fitness industry. Peloton’s products, while the company claims will keep subscribers engaged for a long time, will fade away once the next big fitness products come out. Ironically enough, Peloton has already ended support for certain features on 1st generation bikes that were produced less than 4 years ago (Note: the last produced 1st gen bike was less than 3 years old when the company made the announced). For original owners, their bikes will stop receiving support for any new updates unless they opt to upgrade their tablets for a generous 50% off at $350.

Final Thoughts

First and foremost, Peloton is a fitness equipment company. Yet, the company has eliminated one of its largest sources of demand from the health club industry by focusing exclusively on home-users. The potential liabilities related to music are causes of concern, with the pending lawsuit being the biggest one. While the company stated that it expected the settlement to be between $4mm and $11mm, we believe this to be a conservative estimate. Inconclusive KPIs presented by the company, along with issues around recurring product purchases, makes us question the long-term viability of Peloton.

