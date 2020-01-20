First Republic Bank: Good Growth Prospects But Too Pricey

The estimated target price for December 2020 is quite close to the current market price, which is why the stock price appears unattractive at current level.

First Republic Bank's (FRC) loan portfolio is expected to continue to expand in 2020, thereby driving earnings growth. Income from the wealth management division is also expected to support the bottom line this year. However, some pressure on earnings is expected to stem from a compression in net interest margin as well as expenses associated with an upcoming core systems project and efforts to grow the business. Overall, earnings per share are expected to grow by 5%, leading to a growth in equity book value per share of 11%. FRC's new stock issuance is also expected to contribute to the increase in equity book value. Valuation based on the equity book value forecast implies a slight price downside from FRC's current market price; hence, I believe the stock is not currently attractive.

Loan Growth to Decelerate as Market Dynamics Normalize

FRC's loan growth remained high in 2019 as the bank was able to attract borrowers looking to refinance, as well as purchase, in the single-family residential segment, which is the biggest loan class for the bank. As mentioned in the fourth-quarter conference call, it is very unusual that both refinance and purchases markets perform well at the same time, hence market behavior is expected to normalize in 2020, leading to a deceleration in loan growth. The management expects refinance market to perform better than the purchases market. As mentioned in the conference call, the management believes that the short supply of available homes for sale and stabilization of price increases can dampen growth in the purchases market.

On the other hand, support for loan growth is expected to come mostly from a low interest rate environment, especially in the refinance market. The management sees some tailwind in refinance activity in the first quarter of 2020, as mentioned in the conference call.

The management's loan growth rate guidance for 2020 is in the mid-teen range. Taking this guidance, and keeping in mind the factors that will impact the single-family segment, I'm expecting the bank's net loans to increase by 14.2% year over year in 2020. Other earning assets, deposits, and borrowings are all expected to keep up pace with loan growth.

Loan growth's positive impact on net interest income is expected to be partly offset by some compression in net interest margin. As mentioned in the conference call, about 25% of FRC's portfolio is tied to short-term rates. Some of the remaining portion of the loan book will reprice this year, leading to a drop in average yields for the bank. Some of this yield pressure is likely to be offset by a decline in costs as deposits reprice. As a result, I'm expecting FRC's net interest margin to decline by 12bps in 2020 to 2.67% (see table below). My estimate is somewhat in line with management's guidance given in the conference call. Assuming an unchanged Fed Funds rate in 2020, the management expects net interest margin to be in the range of 2.65% to 2.75%.

Non-interest Expense to Limit Bottom-line Growth

Net income growth is expected to be partly constrained by double-digit growth in non-interest expense. The expectation of a surge in operating expenses is partly attributable to the upcoming core systems project that the bank is undertaking with FIS (NYSE: FIS). The project is expected to be completed by 2021, and is expected to keep costs high in the time being. Expenses are also likely to be driven by business expansion efforts that will lead to balance sheet growth as discussed above. Overall, I'm expecting FRC's non-interest expense to increase by 11.6% in 2020, resulting in average efficiency ratio of 64.3% versus 64.2% in 2019. This is somewhat in line with management's guidance for efficiency ratio of 63.5% to 64.5%.

Earnings Expected to Increase by 5%

I'm expecting FRC's non-interest income to grow by a double-digit rate in 2020, partly due to a higher amount of assets under management by the wealth management business. The bank's assets under management grew 20% year over year to reach $151 billion by the end of 2019. Addition of ten new wealth management teams by FRC in 2019 is also expected to bear fruit in 2020.

Due to the expected growth in non-interest income and net interest income, earnings are expected to increase by 7% year over year in 2020. Meanwhile, earnings per share are expected to increase by a lower rate of 5.4% due to anticipated dilution from FRC's stock offering of around 2.5 million shares. FRC is expected to report earnings of $5.48 per share, as shown in the following table.

Equity Book Value Per Share to Increase by 11%

Based on the prospects of earnings increase, I'm expecting FRC to increase its dividend by 5% this year to $0.79 per share for the full year. The estimates for earnings and dividend imply a comfortable payout ratio of 14.4%. Both the dividend growth expectation and the implied payout ratio are in line with FRC's historical trend. The estimate implies a low forward dividend yield of 0.67%.

I'm expecting FRC's equity book value per share to increase in 2020, mostly on the back of earnings retained after dividend payout. The stock offering is also expected to increase equity book value by around $300 million. On the other hand, some erosion of equity is expected from the implementation of CECL, the new accounting standard for credit losses. Based on management's guidance of less than 5% increase in allowances for loan losses, I'm expecting CECL's adoption to reduce equity by around $39 million. Overall, I'm expecting FRC's equity book value per share to increase by 10.6% to $56.8 by the end of 2020.

FRC's Current Stock Price Close to December 2020 Price Target

I'm using the historical price to book value multiple, P/B, to value FRC. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 2.05 in the past as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $56.8 gives a target price of $116.3 for December 2020. This target price implies a slight price downside of 0.8% from FRC's market price at the time of writing of this report. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

As the current market price is quite close to the one-year ahead target price, I'm adopting a neutral rating on FRC. Presently, the stock does not appear to be trading at an attractive price, therefore it is advisable to wait for a dip in price. FRC has strong fundamentals with good growth prospects in the refinance market for single-family mortgages; hence, I think it's a good stock to acquire if and when its price becomes attractive. I find a price of $105.7, which is 10% below the target price, to be a good entry point.

