Year-End Review Of Our Fixed Income Assets And 2020 Plans

The weighted yield was 2.68% but some sectors used earned 5.45%. Worrying about Medicare premiums cost us more in earnings than any increase we would have occurred. Lesson learned!

To avoid the income level that would have increased our Medicare premiums, our taxable accounts held CDs all paying interest in 2020 when that would not be an issue.

Introduction

Last year was a good year for fixed income assets our results were lower due to where we had most of ours invested. Here is how the major segments of the fixed income securities market performed in 2019.

Name CAGR Stdev 10-year Treasury 8.03% 5.90% Global Bonds (Unhedged) 6.67% 3.62% Corporate Bonds 17.37% 5.51% Cash 2.13% 0.09% Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt 6.78% 2.12% TIPS 8.06% 3.43% High Yield Corporate Bonds 15.79% 5.10% PFF (representing PFDs) 15.92% 5.33%

Source: PortfolioVisualizer; compiled by Author

If interest rates start to climb again, unlike 2019, I would expect ROIs to be considerably lower, as was the case in 2018.

Name CAGR Stdev 10-year Treasury 0.99% 4.88% Global Bonds (Unhedged) -3.82% 3.90% Corporate Bonds -3.79% 4.46% Cash 1.90% 0.09% Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt 1.25% 2.43% TIPS -1.49% 2.75% High Yield Corporate Bonds -2.96% 3.54% PFF (representing PFDs) -4.83% 4.85%

Source: PortfolioVisualizer; compiled by Author

Compared to the above 2018 Fixed Income returns, my Stable Value return of 2.7% in 2019 looks good and is why it is my foundation SWAN asset. But as I mentioned in my 2019 Returns article (), I need our Fixed Income holdings to generate more income now that I am retired and not collecting Social Security yet.

I divided my Fixed Income assets into three segments, in order of risk: SWAN, TERM, Income.

Segment Yield Weight Overall Yield 2.68% 100.00% SWAN Assets 2.25% 82.98% Income Assets 4.62% 13.79% TERM Assets 5.45% 3.23%

SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) comprise CDs, Cash, and Stable Value. TERM are Preferreds and Notes that have definitive ending dates, all before 2025. Three are Preferreds sold by an individual company and two are funds. The purpose was high income with minimal risk related to interest rate movement. INCOME covers the CEFs and PFDs with no ending date. If I can find 4+% assets to move my maturing CDs into, that alone would raise the weighted yield to near 3%. Now some of these assets will be moving over to the equity side as I increase my allocation REITs and DGI assets. That movement of low-yielding asset out will increase the Fixed Income yield too.

Details of what we own

Asset Name Symbol Weight Yield Type Style Purpose Stable Value MLPXT 41.8% 2.68% SV Index SWAN Fidelity CDS 16.2% 2.45% CDS Cash SWAN Tax-Free/Deferred Cash 18.3% 1.40% CSH Cash SWAN Taxable Cash 6.8% 1.40% CSH Cash SWAN Amer Beacon Managed Futures AHLYX 0.5% 0.00% MF Factor Income BLACKSTONE ALT MULT-STRAT INST BXMIX 1.0% 1.79% MF Factor Income Blackrock Nat Muni MANLX 1.5% 1.59% MF Active Income SPDR Convertible Securities ETF CWB 1.4% 5.07% ETF Index Income C&S CEF Preferred LDP 1.0% 7.04% CEF Active Income MS Floating Pfd MSPRA 1.0% 4.40% PFD PFD Income Pennymac REIT PMT 0.9% 8.33% mREIT Active Income Mkt Vectors Angel HY ANGL 0.8% 5.73% ETF Index Income Nuveen Muni Select NXR 0.7% 3.21% CEF Active Income Wells Fargo Muni WSBIX 0.6% 1.85% MF Active Income PIMCO SHORT TERM PTSPX 0.6% 2.14% MF Active Income IS Investment Grade USIG 1.5% 3.37% ETF Index Income Ares Capital Corporation ARCC 0.8% 8.57% BDC Active Income Capital SW Corp BDC CSWC 0.5% 7.64% BDC Active Income Hercules Capital HTGC 0.9% 9.01% BDC Active Income Nuveen EMD 12/22 JEMD 1.1% 5.14% CEF Active Term PSEC 6-24 PFD 6.25% PBB 0.6% 6.25% PFD PFD Term Eaton Vance 2021 Term EHT 0.6% 4.36% ETF Active Term Priority Income Pfd B 12/23 6.25% PRIFPRB 0.6% 6.25% PFD PFD Term New Mtn FIN Term 10/23 5.75% NMFX 0.2% 5.75% PFD PFD Term

The above weights reflect only the weight within the Fixed Income segment of our accounts and also excludes the equity in our house.

CDS: This whole category should be gone by the end of March as they mature and current rates under 1.4% make it unattractive to roll into new 1-YR CDs. If all reinvested with a 5% ROI, that alone adds 40bps to the overall Fixed Income yield. That said, a large percent is moving to the equity side.

Stable Value: This is the largest component of my 401k plan, which in itself represents 50% of our Net Worth. As I switch some assets into the REITs option and do the Roth conversion, my SV ownership will drop. While raising interest rates won't drop the SV price, its return will start to lag market rates.

Tax Free/Deferred Cash: This represents the cash in my IRAs, Roth IRAs, and Gift Trust. I plan on making all donations from the Gift Trust from this segment. Some of the IRA/Roth cash is moving into equities; most of the rest covers my Put writing. If that remains successful, my cash ROI should be near 5%.

Taxable Cash: I pay all my bills out of my taxable accounts so I need a decent balance for that. Again, I am using some to cover Puts but after that, the rest can be reallocated to higher earning asset classes like BDCs or PFD funds.

AHLYX, BXMIX, MANLX, WSBIX, PTSPX: All these are in the account Morgan Stanley manages for us. They represent about 28% of this account. I'm in discussions about some of these funds with them.

SPDR Convertible Securities ETF: I like the 5% yield and the possibility of some growth if the underlying equity does well. Some investors would include this as part of their equity ratio because of the conversion feature, I chose to include it here based on the holdings.

Cohen & Steers Low Duration PFD: I like the fact it keeps its duration short as this lessens the impact of rising interest rates. It is one of the few CEFs with little to no premium,making it a good option to expand my holdings.

Morgan Stanley A PFD: One of the first PFD I bought when rates were falling. Based on 3mo-LIBOR+75bps, it has a 4% floor. Current yield is close to 4.5% since recent prices have been below $22.70. I haven't heard what they are replacing LIBOR with once it goes away in 2021.

Pennymac mREIT: Our highest yielding asset that has done very well in the current interest environment. I went back and looked that when rates were trending up between 2013-1016, its TR was just 1.16%. This is one asset I am writing Puts against as increasing allocation here is okay with me.

VanEck HY Angel ETF: This ETF focuses on investment grade debt that has been degraded. That said, its average bond rating is higher than a straight HY/Junk bond ETF. It also held up well during the last period of raising interest rates.

Nuveen Muni Select: Without any leverage, its yield is lower but price movement is less than most Muni CEFs. The lack of leverage will be a plus once interest rates rise. Long-term holding with large capital gain to consider if sold.

iShares Investment Grade Corp Bonds ETF: When we decided to replace Fidelity's Balanced Fund with ETFs to control the asset allocation, this ETF had the best bond return we reviewed. While Investment Grade bonds yield less than HY, we deemed the extra risk not worth the reward as this will be a core holding in my wife's IRA.

Ares Capital Corp, Capital SouthWest Corp, Hercules Capital: I try to select Business Development Corporations based on yield, NAV premium, management style, and opinions of the SA Contributors who specialize on this market segment. One reason my FI percent is above my target range of 50-55% is classifying BDCs as equity when I added them to our IRA accounts.

Nuveen EM Debt - terminates 12/22: I found this one in late 2018 when many bonds funds sold at a large discount. I estimated my ROI at over 12% if they reached their targeted ending price of $9.85. JEMD currently pricing at a small premium but its average bond held is only at 91%. Some of that is due to higher risk holdings selling at around 50% of par.

PSEC 6.25% PFD - matures 6/24: Issued by Prospect Capital Corp, a BDC. Since BDC depend on their ability to pay dividends, investors in a Preferred must get paid first and defaulting of a BDC PFD has never occurred according to other SA Contributors. Current price lowers new purchase's ROI to around 5.5%.

Eaton Vance HY ETF - terminates 7/21: Again, I picked this up during the 2018 bond plunge. Currently it is trading slightly above its desired termination price. When evaluating Target Dated funds, one need to see how many bonds mature past the termination date. Most prospectus allow for some drift, mostly up to six months past. The higher the percent of holdings that mature after the termination date, the greater the risk to rising interest rates.

Priority Income Fund Pfd B 6.25% - matures 12/23: One of five Preferreds issued by the privately held Fund; proceeds used to buy assets for the fund. To me, this is the safest preferred as it matures first. Recently, investors have had the ability to buy below par.

New Mountain Finance 5.75% PFD - matures 10/23: New Mountain is the second BDC I own a limited-life preferred from. As with any preferred, beside evaluating its potential return, investors need to verify the strength of the issuer. Currently selling over $26, lowering the ROI to under 5%.

Fixed Income Component Analysis

Source: PV Backtest

My investment grade bonds account for 50% of the holdings, 2/3rds considering 23% are not rated. Most of the over 30 year holdings are Preferreds.

My mean ROI in 2019 (assuming everything was owned all year which isn't the case), would have been 4.65% with a beta of .05. That means my fixed income movement was not highly related to equity movement; a good sign. The expected Alpha was a very good 3.25%!

PV calculates your accounts risk distribution statistics for you. CWB had the highest level of risk. HTGC had the second highest risk contribution; interestingly twice the other BDCs. PMT & LDP had the next two, both of whom are exposed to longer-term asset holdings. Three of the four least risky assets are ones held by our Morgan account.

If I do the same and remove all cash, the ROI jumps to 19.17%, Alpha to 9.25% (it was a very good year for FI versus expected performance) and the beta was still a low .35.

Portfolio Strategy for early 2020

As mentioned, the first order of business for 2020 is reallocating our maturing CDs. If we move half into equities, our new Fixed Income ratio will be close to 55%. We are okay with the risk/reward that provides. The rest and a large percent of the cash will be moved into higher yielding, more risky fixed income assets with the goal of reaching a 5% Fixed Income yield, not counting our Stable Value allocation. Our first choice is to increase holdings in what we already own but I constantly read SeekingAlpha articles for ideas. Many of the assets listed here became known that way. Even though almost all trade above Par, adding more Term assets would be great. There are some, even with the premium price, where the YTM is above 5% with no risk of being called. Another area I am exploring is re-entering the Floating Rates segment of CEFs.

My next article will cover in depth the equity side of our portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AHLYX, BXMIX, MANLX, CWB, LDP, MSPRA, PMT, ANGL, NXR, WSBIX, PTSPX, USIG, ARCC, CSWC, HTGC, JEMD, PBB, EHT, PRIFPRB, NMFX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.