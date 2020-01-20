Bar Harbor Bankshares: Future Dividend Aristocrat Trading At A Premium Valuation

We're always on the hunt for a great, undervalued growth dividend community bank stock. The two of us have scoured the country in our attempt to find that perfect community bank to invest in. Today, our journey takes us to Maine! Quite the journey from our home state of Ohio. We are going to review Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BHB) to determine if it checks all of our investment boxes for undervalued dividend growth stocks.

Bar Harbor was founded in 1887 and has been around for quite some time. The bank is now over $3.6 billion in assets (as of 9/30/19) and operates in three different states. It has over 50 locations in these states and has built a reputation as a strong, community-focused bank. With a presence for over 130 years, it is easy to see how the bank is a part of its community's bloodline.

Bank Harbor will be releasing its 12/31/19 financial results over the next couple of weeks. So, we will have to review its 9/30/19 financials for the time being. The company released its 9-month earnings in October and filed its 3rd quarter 10-Q in November.

When reviewing its income statement, there is are two trends that stuck out for me. First, the decrease in net interest income during the first nine months of the period when compared to the same period last year. While the bank's interest and dividend income grew by $6.6 million to $101.3 million, the growth in income was more than offset by the increase in interest expense. During the same period, interest expense grew by $9.5 million to $35.6 million. I dug further into the bank's earnings release to investigate this. What I found interesting is that the average yield on its total deposits grew from 1.38% at 9/30/18 to 1.65% as of 9/30/19. Now it is easy to see why its deposit expense increased by such a drastic margin.

The second trend I noticed was the increase in non-interest expense. This increase was due to $3.3 million of merger and acquisition expenses during the year and an increase in "other" noninterest expense. There isn't a lot of transparency in the other bucket; however, I would expect that there was a non-recurring expense.

The acquisition closed in the fourth quarter for Bar Harbor. The bank purchased 8 branches from People's United Bank (PBCT). I thought this was an interesting note in the bank's footnotes about the acquisition: "The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted income during the fourth quarter 2019." Most acquisitions take time to become accretive, especially with some of the premiums that banks and/or separate branches sell for. So, it is impressive to see that these 8 branches will immediately add to Bar Harbor's bottom line. I have to ask the question: Why was People's United so eager to sell at a premium.

Outside of these two items, earnings were solid and consistent for the bank. There was no major increase in its provision expense. Outside of the growth in interest expense and the one-time expenses, everything else looked great.

Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener

Now that we have reviewed Bar Harbor's recent financials, it is time to run the bank through our stock screener. The Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener examines the following metrics and is what we use to determine whether a company is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock.

P/E Ratio (Valuation)

Dividend Payout Ratio (Safety)

Dividend Growth Rate and History (Longevity)

For this analysis, in order for me to consider investing in this bank, I want to see a payout ratio below 60%, a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 13X (lower due to historically lower P/E ratios in the industry and the bank's performance discussed earlier), and a dividend growth rate of 6.00% (given strength in desired yield). For dividend yield, we like to see community banks with a dividend yield above 4%. Let's dive into the analysis.

1. Price-to-Earnings (P/E) - The bank has a P/E ratio of 15.14X. That is above the threshold outlined in our expectations for the screener. Further, as you may know, we have performed a lot of community bank dividend stock screeners over the last year. A lot of banks we have reviewed have a P/E ratio between 11X and 13X. So, Bar Harbor is trading at a premium to those.

2. Payout Ratio - We use a 60% target payout ratio in our analysis, as we believe 60% provides a strong blend of yield and the ability to continue growing its dividend going forward. Bar Harbor's dividend payout ratio is actually right on the cusp of our threshold.

3. Dividend Growth History and Rate - I mentioned in the title that Bar Harbor is barreling towards Dividend Aristocrat status. The bank has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years. That means that it increased the dividend through the financial crisis. That's a huge check for me. Further, its 5-year average dividend growth rate is 7.4%, which is very solid for a bank with its yield. BHB passes this metric.

4. Dividend Yield - The bank's current dividend yield is 3.69%. It is below the 4.00% dividend yield set forth in our expectations prior to screening. However, it is close.

Summary

So, where does this stand? I like Bar Harbor's financials, despite the decrease in earnings due to net interest income compression and the one-time merger expenses. Hopefully the acquisition becomes accretive immediately as management projects to help shore up the bottom line! I do like Bar Harbor's dividend history a lot. I love community banks that have been around a while and have a strong history of rewarding shareholders. Plus, that is a very strong dividend growth rate.

The one downfall is that the bank is expensive. That appears to be for good reason though, for many of the reasons cited throughout this article. But my goal is to find undervalued community banks, so unfortunately, I will continue my search elsewhere. If BHB's yield pops above 4%, I'll definitely be initiating a position. However, that may not happen for a while in this stock market!

What do you think of Bar Harbor? Would you buy at its current P/E ratio? What do you think of its dividend?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.