This Undercovered MLP Fund Is Supported By Positive Secular Trends

The fund has underperformed most of the other benchmark asset classes, including stocks, bonds or REITs by a wide margin over the last several years.

In times of continuous new record highs of the general U.S. equity indexes, it might be a wise thing to look into other asset classes as well. This time we will focus on Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER) which was incepted in September 2014. It is one of the few closed-end funds which is primarily invested into MLP assets and available to retail investors. It has been distributing its shareholders a monthly dividend payment of $0.16 per share since Q4 2015. That makes up an attractive 14.00% dividend yield as of January 16, 2019, which might look very tempting for investors with a higher tolerance of risk. In terms of the key bullish catalysts, we find them as the following: (1) the positive market outlook for the U.S. crude oil production over the next couple of quarters, (2) MLP asset class is undervalued compared to benchmark equities, real estate, and fixed income securities, (3) midstream companies are expected to increase EBITDA and cash flows.

About the Fund

The fund is primarily focused on midstream MLP and other energy investments, including fixed income securities. During normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of the total funds available in MLP or other energy assets. During the most recent quarter, the fund has reduced its exposure to upstream and downstream energy sectors and has now roughly 97% of managed assets invested into the midstream sector. In addition, the fund currently uses a leverage of 36% of total managed assets. However, it didn’t report the use of any kind of derivatives or similar instruments in Q3 19.

(Source: Fund’s Website)

The majority of the companies are listed in the energy midstream sector, primarily in the gathering + processing and pipeline transportation sub-sectors. In our view, particular sectors are suitable for longer-term investors, given that companies usually sign long-term contracts to transport oil or natural gas through pipelines leading to steady cash flows over the long run. If customers of midstream companies do not meet certain predetermined minimum requirements of distributed volumes listed in the contract, then they should pay a fixed fee anyway. For instance, the largest holding in the fund - Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) derives revenues from sales of energy-related products and from various services of processing, treating or transportation of NGL or natural gas.

(Source: Fund's Website)

When it comes down to a portfolio concentration of the fund, the top 10 holdings have a weight of 5-10%. If we sum them up, then the aggregate weight of the top 10 holdings is approximately 72%, which is quite a high exposure. In our view, the fund is slightly overexposed to the largest holdings like Targa Resources or MPLX in the midstream sector with a weight of approximately 10%. One of the reasons might be a lack of mid or large-cap companies with a strong historical operational performance in the midstream sector. Nevertheless, we would prefer a slightly more diversified construction of portfolio with a less than 5% per individual holding.

Secular Trends

In Q3 19, the fund was positively impacted by the positive macro environment labeled by the record U.S. crude oil production and robust demand for domestic fuel. On the other hand, the increased commodity price volatility has had a negative impact on gathering and processing subsector. In addition, the natural gas pipeline transportation sub-sector was negatively impacted by lower natural gas prices leading to increased uncertainty and a bearish sentiment among investors.

(Source: Investment Commentary)

According to the figure above, the U.S. crude oil production has achieved a CAGR of 9.5% between 2018 and 2020. In fact, analysts expect that the U.S. oil production will continue to grow from 12.2 million b/d in 2019 to 13.7 million b/d in 2021, primarily driven by the strong market outlook for the Permian region of Texas and New Mexico. Another very important growth driver is the fact that the U.S. is no longer reliant on crude oil imports from foreign countries. Indeed Mr. Trump went so far as to claim that the U.S. doesn’t need any more foreign oil.

We are independent, and we do not need Middle East oil," Trump said during remarks that helped send oil prices tanking because they signaled easing tensions with Iran.” “It's true that the United States is now the world's leading oil producer, ahead of Saudi Arabia and Russia. US oil output has doubled since 2011 to nearly 13 million barrels per day. And America is pumping so much oil that it's now exporting 3 million barrels a day.” (Source: CNN)

Given that the U.S. crude oil production is expected to reach new record highs over the next couple of quarters, the midstream sector was well-positioned to capitalize on this trend. Fund management stated that the strength of the U.S. energy production will lead to EBITDA growth and sustainable cash flows over the next several quarters. For instance, fund management anticipates a midstream EBITDA CAGR of 12.4% between 2018 and 2020, reaching $35.0 billion in 2020. In addition, fund management stated that another important growth driver is a self-funding model of midstream companies combined with the simplification of corporate structure with a restructuring of IDRs.

(Source: Investment Commentary)

In many cases, management teams have been successful in adopting a self-funding model, resulting in a sector with better coverage, lower leverage, and less equity capital market reliance. However, moving forward, we believe there needs to be greater focus on lowering CAPEX budgets and pursuing corporate buyback programs.” (Source: Investment Commentary)

In the figure below we can take a look at all of the positive fundamental drivers, which are expected to support the robust performance of the MLP asset class in the near future.

(Source: Investment Commentary)

Nonetheless, one of the major red flags is increased CAPEX investment level given that midstream companies have to position themselves to be able to transfer an increased supply of crude oil through their pipeline system. However, the CEOs of several top holdings in the fund stated that they are expected to reduce the CAPEX level in 2020, primarily driven by improved digitization.

Targa Resources Corp.

Yes, I think as we look at our capital spending trajectory, I think 2020 is a big step for us. You know, it's about half of what it was last year. So you're seeing that CapEx moderate.” (Source: Seeking Alpha)

DCP Midstream (DCP)

When we sort of think about CapEx for 2020, is it fair to say that you expect CapEx to be meaningfully lower than it was this year? - Yes, I think the short answer is absolutely yes. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

MPLX Inc. (MPLX)

MPLX’s growth CapEx that we introduced last quarter. As I mentioned previously, our first priority, following the combination with ANDX, was to high-grade the combined capital portfolio. We have completed plans to streamline our growth capital expenditures focusing on the most attractive returns. For 2020, we are targeting growth CapEx of approximately $2 billion. This is approximately $600 million less than what the two prior midstream companies had projected in total.” (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Valuation and the Fund's Performance

(Source: Investment Commentary)

If we consider a general industry-specific EV/EBITDA valuation multiples, then the asset class of MLPs is cheaper compared to its historical levels and the general S&P 500, REITs and Utilities asset classes. One of the reasons might be a negative impact of the decline in the oil price over the last year, which should primarily affect oil exploration and production companies and not so much an oil transportation segment.

(Source: YCharts)

Furthermore, some of the largest MLP related funds and ETFs are traded at a discount to NAV in the range of 4-8%. Consequently, we recommend our readers to dig deeper into the MLP asset class as they might find some potential undervalued hidden gems compared to the general blue-chip companies, which are trading at high valuation multiples.

(Source: Fund’s Website)

For instance, the Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has returned to its shareholders a quarterly distribution of $0.16 per share over the last couple of years. In fact, a quarterly distribution was more than halved from the previous peak level of $0.335 at the end of 2015. Given that the fund offers a market price distribution rate of roughly 14.00% as of 08/01/2019, we advise our readers to consider a risk of another potential distribution rate cut of more than 50% in the near future. In addition, the direct peer Alerian MLP ETF offers a distribution yield of 8.83%. Therefore we anticipate that our GS fund in question would most likely have a difficult task to maintain a higher distribution yield compared to its direct peers. In our view, a GS fund has a slightly riskier investment construction of the portfolio with a higher number of mid to small-cap companies compared to the Alerian MLP ETF, which uses blue-chip energy names as well.

(Source: YCharts)

A 14% distribution yield might look quite tempting at first sight; however, the stock price performance has been weak over the last year. According to the figure above, the stock has been largely underperforming comparable Vanguard Real Estate and Alerian MLP ETFs over the last year. In our view, the current market price distribution rate is a bit too high compared to the yields of other asset classes including government securities, high-yield corporate bonds or return on REITs. Consequently, investors should be aware of the higher risk they are taking.

(Source: Morningstar)

Based on the figure above, the company has generated a total return of -4.29% over the last year or approximately 27% lower than the general global markets ACWI benchmark. In fact, the total return numbers are even weaker compared to both general global ACWI benchmark and corresponding benchmarks of Energy Limited Partnership over the last 5 years. Therefore, we can conclude that investors in the Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund have not been rewarded enough for the amount of risk they are taking by investing in this high-yield fund.

(Source: Fund’s Website)

We believe that one of the reasons might be a hefty annual expense ratio of 2.88% compared to the expense ratio of less than 0.5% which is typical for the standard industry and general stock market-specific ETFs. For instance, the direct peer Alerian MLP ETF charges its investors an expense ratio of roughly 0.85%.

Conclusion

We recommend to our readers to monitor this MLP related fund in the near future, given that it has underperformed by a wide margin the other asset classes over the last couple of years. We believe that both the entire MLP asset class, as well as our fund in question, are well-positioned to capitalize on the positive market outlook of the U.S. crude oil production in the near future. As a result, positive crude oil production trends will drive revenue growth, margin expansion and cash flow sustainability of midstream companies. Even though the company has not cut its distribution payments over the last several years, we suppose that a current high yield of more than 14% might not be sustainable over the long run. In terms of major risks, investors should be aware of the fact that the company has already cut its distribution payment at the end of 2015. Additionally, we believe that the present investment portfolio construction is highly exposed to the overall growth of U.S. crude oil production. Therefore, in the case of any kind of crude oil/natural gas production shocks or outages in the near future, they might strongly pressure distribution sustainability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article does not constitute a bid or an invitation to bid for the purchase or sale of the financial instruments in question. Neither is it intended to provide any kind of personal investment advice, therefore readers should conduct their own due diligence. Investing in financial instruments may always be associated with risk. Please contact your personal financial or investment advisor for any additional questions or materials regarding this article. We shall not be liable for any type of damage or loss arising from the use of the information contained in this article.