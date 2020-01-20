CIBC: A Safe Play For Solid Returns

Central Imperial Bank of Commerce ("CIBC") (CM, TSX:CM) has the highest dividend yield of the big Canadian banks and will likely continue to do so. With a recent expansion into American markets and impressive profitability ratios, the bank is in a good position to grow in the early 2020s.

Dividends and Growth: Hard to Beat

CIBC currently boosts a forward dividend yield of 5.3%. The dividend alone is solid, but when compounded with dividend growth of 5.1% over the past 15 years, it becomes a very attractive offer. CIBC, along with other Canadian banks, has very reliable dividends. It has never cut its dividend since it was founded in 1961. The bank can easily finance these dividends with a dividend payout ratio of only 47%. This is well within management's aim of a payout ratio between 40% and 50%, leaving plenty of cash to finance future operations.

(Source: CIBC’s Fourth-Quarter Financial Reports)

With 50-60% of earnings being put towards further expansion of operations, CIBC is in a good position for organic and inorganic growth. Management's target EPS growth is 5-10% a year. Considering that the bank’s dividend pays 5%, even at the low end of the target range, that is a 10% return. While it did struggle to meet expectations in 2019, CIBC has had a long history of falling within this target range. Even with the miss in 2019, growth was showcased for the company, with assets under management growing 12% and a massive 21% growth in profits in its American segment. With more room to grow in both aspects, it is likely that earnings growth will be within the target range in 2020.

(Source: CIBC’s Fourth-Quarter Investor Report)

CIBC: A Great Value Play

With an adjusted P/E ratio of 9.1X, CIBC is by far the most profitable of the major Canadian banks. This has largely been off the back of its income growth average of 9% a year since 2015. With earnings growing steady over this period and the share price remaining relatively steady, it has pushed both the dividend yield up and the price-to-book value down. Currently, the bank is sitting at a very cheap price-to-book value of 1.41X. The P/B value has fallen steadily over the past five years, from 1.96X in 2015 to 1.54X in 2018 to 1.41 in 2019. Constant improvement has made CIBC tie for the cheapest P/B of the big 5 banks. This has made CIBC into an incredible value play. With the best P/E and P/B ratios of the big 5 banks on the fundamentals, it is very hard to pass up.

Leaving Loan Losses in 2019

(Source: CIBC’s Fourth-Quarter Investor Report)

The fourth-quarter results from last year shocked many investors with the level of loan losses that CIBC had taken. An increase of $111 million in writeoffs in Q4 from credit losses made last year's earnings slightly lower than 2018. While the sudden increase may appear alarming, CIBC is in good position going into 2020. This is because of the $111 million expense roughly a half was due to one-time expenses such as $52 million in fraud-related impairment. Most of the rest of the increase in loan losses in provisions for performing loans was due to changes in the forward-looking indicators. This is also likely to be a one-time expense, and CIBC is simply expensing loans earlier so as to make future losses appear in the last quarter. For these reasons, it is likely that the loan losses in the company will more closely resemble 2018 (after factoring in loan growth) than 2019, assuming economic conditions are stable. As the loan losses return to normal levels, it will likely correct for the fall in value the stock took after the release of the Q4 results.

Explosive Growth South of the Boarder

(Source: CIBC’s Fourth-Quarter Investor Report)

The bank’s newest and fastest-growing sector is expected to continue to perform well in 2020. CIBC was late to expand into the international market compared to the other big 5 Canadian banks, but has made up for it since 2015. Through several acquisitions in the past few years, the bank has pushed earnings from its American segment from $90 million in 2016 to $720 million in 2019. This continued in 2019 through more organic growth, as every 3 months showed quarter-over-quarter improvements in earnings. This helped to push profits 21% higher than in 2018. This is incredible growth, and even if it is to slow down by a quarter, it is still a very fast-growing segment.

(Source: CIBC’s Fourth-Quarter Investor Report)

Expansion into the United States is good for more than just rapid expansion - it provides more diversity for CIBC. In 2016, a full 96% of earnings took place in Canada. In 2019, that number fell to 81%. While further expansion would likely continue to benefit the company, it is in a much better spot than in 2016. With the high levels of Canadian household debt, it is good that CIBC is hedging its bets with other markets. This will also help to bring more stability to revenue and earnings, as a weaker Canadian performance can be helped if the American market is strong.

Takeaway

CIBC is a good investment opportunity at its current price. A 5.3% dividend that has rapidly increased over the past 15 years is hard to pass up. When combined with solid growth opportunities and the best profitability ratios of the big 5 banks, it is something to consider adding to your portfolio mix. While 2019’s loan losses were high, they are expected to reverse in 2020. The American expansion over the past few years was very successful, and it appears that it will continue to do so in 2020. CIBC is a buy for any dividend or value investor who is looking for a safe bet to add to their portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.