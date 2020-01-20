Elastic: Big Data Needs Effective Search To Drive Value

Elastic’s technology is primarily used in log analysis but is also useful in IoT applications and may benefit from the growth in IoT as 5G is introduced.

Elastic N.V. is an opensource provider of search software, which is achieving strong revenue growth but faces rising competition from cloud computing vendors adopting the same technology.

Increasing volumes of data, particularly unstructured data, are driving the need for effective search tools.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is a provider of opensource software which is used in applications like real time search and analytics. Elastic’s rapid growth is being driven by a rapid growth in the volume of data being generated globally and the need for improved search tools. Elastic potentially has a bright future even as cloud computing vendors introduce the same technology, provided the company continues to offer customers a compelling value proposition.

Market

Search refers to rapidly obtaining relevant information and insights from large amounts of data and is foundational to a wide variety of endeavors. Search is characterized by requirements relating to:

the speed at which relevant information must be identified

the scale of the input data to be searched

the relevance of results

the ability to analyze search results

There are a number of trends which are driving increased demand for search technology, including:

Users demanding more of applications - Consumers have grown accustomed to on-demand functionality and the ability to transact within seconds. Search enables application providers to tailor content and functionality to individuals quickly and deliver superior user experiences.

Increased complexity in enterprise IT

Growing need for data-driven insights across a broadening range of business functions.

Increasing supply of data - The volume, velocity, variety and value of data are rapidly increasing.

Advances in analytical techniques - Search technologies can harness advanced analytical techniques to enhance the relevance of the results they identify and expand the size and types of the data sets they are able to process.

Unstructured data is currently growing at a rate of 26.8% annually compared to structured data which is growing at a rate of 19.6% annually. Data includes text in documents and web pages, structured data in databases, images, video, audio and sensor data from IoT devices. Search and analytics tools for unstructured data are still relatively nascent and improved tools will help to increase the value of this data.

Figure 1: Growth in Data

(source: m-files)

There is an opportunity for Elastic’s software as existing offerings like relational and NoSQL databases, Hadoop, enterprise search tools and point solutions for security, logging and metrics have a number of limitations. These limitations include slow processing, an inability to scale, sometimes produce irrelevant results, difficulty of use and inflexibility. Elastic has identified the following markets which the company believes its products and services address:

Table 1: Elastic Estimated Market Opportunity

(source: Created by author using data from Elastic)

Elastic

Elastic provides a leading platform for application and infrastructure monitoring and its success has been based on providing tools which improve the speed, scale and relevance of search for databases, websites, applications and mobile and connected devices. Elasticsearch was first publicly released in 2010 and Elastic was founded in 2012 to commercialize the opensource software.

Elastic has taken an opensource approach as it believes it facilitates rapid adoption of its software which is evidenced by the 350 million downloads of the software between 2013 and 2018.

Figure 2: Elastic Downloads

(Source: Elastic)

The Elastic Stack is a set of software products designed to ingest and store data from any source, in any format and perform search, analysis and visualization in real time. The Elastic Stack consists of four primary products which are designed to be used as an integrated solution:

Elasticsearch - built on top of Apache Lucene, is a distributed and highly scalable real-time search and analytics engine and datastore for a wide variety of data (structured and unstructured).

Kibana - is the user interface for the Elastic Stack and a visualization platform for Elasticsearch.

Beats - is a lightweight shipper that sends data from edge devices to Logstash or Elasticsearch.

Logstash - ingests data from multiple sources simultaneously, transforms it and then ships it elsewhere.

Figure 3: Elastic Stack

(Source: Elastic)

The Elastic Stack can be used for the following:

App search - powers application features like search bars, time range and pricing sliders, results highlighting, geographic filters and product recommendations.

Site search

Enterprise search - search information spread across businesses such as medical files, communications, legal documents and presentations using natural language processing.

Logging - search server and application logs to ensure website, infrastructure and application availability and performance.

Metrics - search and analyze numeric and time series data like CPU usage and sensor data.

Application performance management

Business analytics

Security analytics - improve enterprise security by detecting malicious activity.

Figure 4: Using the Elastic Stack for Machine Learning Insights in Application Monitoring

(Source: McKinsey)

Elastic also has a cloud offering which is a family of SaaS products including Elasticsearch, Site Search and App Search which Elastic believes is an important growth opportunity. Elastic Cloud has been making an increasingly large contribution to revenue which may be a result of customers switching to SaaS deployments to reduce administrative burden.

Elastic primarily generates revenue from the sale of software subscriptions (self-managed deployments or hosted in the cloud) with the subscription providing access to proprietary software features and software support. There are a number of subscription tiers which provide different levels of access to paid proprietary features and support. Self-managed deployments typically have terms of one to three years, billed annually in advance and Elastic Cloud is on a month-to-month basis or a committed contract of at least one year in duration. Revenue from consulting and training services is primarily to support subscriptions and not to generate profit.

As of July 2018, 32% of the Fortune 500 and 21% of the Forbes Global 2000 were Elastic customers indicating reasonable adoption amongst larger companies although still presenting significant opportunity for growth.

Table 2: Prominent Elastic Customers

(Source: Created by author using data from Elastic)

Customers often adopt Elastic’s software for a single use case which then expands over time, helping Elastic to generate more revenue from longer term customers. Elastic’s net expansion rate, which measures expansion in existing customers’ annual subscriptions, has consistently been above 130% and is a large contributor to revenue growth.

Figure 5: Elastic Revenue and Customer Cohorts

(Source: Elastic)

5G and IoT

In the past, Elastic has not been focused on IoT, but the technical requirement of handling streams of logs from application servers is similar to handling streams of sensor data. As a result, Elastic’s strong position as a tool for IT infrastructure management also gives it a strong position as an IoT analytics platform. The Elastic Stack allows many kinds of sensor data to be collected, enhanced and stored at scale in addition to enabling the analysis and visualization of that data with machine learning capabilities.

The adoption of IoT is expected to accelerate in coming years with the rollout of 5G now occurring, allowing higher bandwidth, lower latency, higher reliability and the ability to support a greater density of connected devices. IoT will benefit from 5G but the transformation will likely be slow as advances in adjacent areas like edge computing, AI and IoT platforms will also be required.

Figure 6: Using the Elastic Stack in IoT Applications

(Source: Elastic)

Financial Analysis

Elastic’s revenue growth is robust but has been declining slowly in recent years. While this is not currently a major concern, investors should remain vigilant that growth does not continue to decelerate in the near future, given that Elastic still needs to scale significantly to become profitable.

Figure 7: Elastic Revenue

(Source: Created by author using data from Elastic)

Elastic’s revenue growth is in line with its peers in the big data space at comparable sizes and Splunk (SPLK) could be a reasonable baseline for future growth. Revenue growth below that achieved by Splunk could call into question Elastic’s ability to capture its market opportunity.

Figure 8: Elastic Revenue Growth

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Elastic’s revenue growth is supported by both its continued ability to rapidly expand its customer base as well as revenue per customer.

Figure 9: Elastic Customers

(Source: Created by author using data from Elastic)

Elastic’s gross profit margin is relatively high and in line with expectations for an enterprise software company. Subscription gross margins have declined slightly in recent years, which may be a result of increasing competition. Services gross margins have generally fluctuated around zero, which indicates that services are being used to support subscription revenues and not to generate profits separately.

Figure 10: Elastic Gross Profit Margin

(Source: Created by author using data from Elastic)

Elastic’s operating profit margin is negative, which is not a particular concern given the size of the company and its rapid growth, but Elastic has so far shown little ability to improve margins with scale which is a concern.

Figure 11: Elastic Operating Profit Margin

(Source: Created by author using data from Elastic)

Elastic’s operating profit margins are in line with other data companies at comparable sizes, which indicates Elastic’s current performance is acceptable. Investors should look for operating profit margins to begin increasing in coming years though, similar to the performance achieved by Splunk.

Figure 12: Elastic Operating Profit Margin

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Sales and marketing, research and development and in particular general and administrative expenses have all acted as a drag on profits in recent periods. This is acceptable to the extent that these expenses are in support of future growth, but this is questionable for the general and administrative costs. Elastic has stated that the increase in general and administrative costs is associated with its global expansion and building the infrastructure to support growth.

Figure 13: Elastic Operating Expenses

(Source: Created by author using data from Elastic)

Opensource Business Model

Elastic’s opensource approach could be considered an advantage in that it drives rapid user growth, but it can also be considered a disadvantage as it can be difficult to monetize those users. An open core approach is the most common method of monetizing opensource software, which is where the company develops proprietary software that complements or adds new functionality to the open source software and then offers it as either a hosted SaaS offering or as on-premise enterprise software.

Cloud computing vendors have begun co-opting open source software to add functionality to their cloud offerings, which has drawn criticism from the open source community. MongoDB (MDB) has changed its opensource license as a means to try and combat this approach, but Elastic continues to maintain a very open approach to its software. I believe it will be difficult to prevent cloud computing companies from offering services based on opensource software and to remain successful, opensource software companies will need to continue offering proprietary features that add significant value.

Competitors

Elastic faces a number of competitors with strengths in different areas. In security, log analysis and potential IoT applications, Splunk is one of Elastic’s main competitors. Splunk provides software to search, monitor, analyze and visualize machine data. Splunk’s offerings are comprehensive and feature rich but are not opensource. With $1.8 billion revenue in 2019, Splunk is significantly larger than Elastic and has a leading position in the log analysis market.

Cloud computing vendors are adding functionality like search and databases to their offerings to strengthen their competitive position in the cloud computing market. Software vendors like Elastic face the threat of being collateral damage as technology behemoths like Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) compete for market share. Elastic is collaborating with some cloud computing vendors to offer services, but faces the risk of its software being co-opted, which Elastic’s CEO has criticized Amazon for doing.

Although enterprise search is not one of Elastic’s focuses, it is an area that its technology can be applied to. Some of the leaders in enterprise search include HPE (HPE), Sinequa, IBM (IBM), Coveo and Attivio. Competition in this market is shifting toward cognitive search, which is defined as the ability to deliver the most relevant answers to natural-language questions.

The ability of Elastic to remain competitive while its opensource software can easily be adopted will be dependent on whether it maintains a suite of proprietary tools which offers customers sufficient value. It is also likely to depend on the primary use cases of its software. In non-critical applications, customers are less likely to adopt best-of-breed solutions and may settle for the lowest cost or simplest solution. In applications which are critical to how customers create value, they are likely to be willing to invest in the best solution, even if it involves greater complexity in terms of the number of products or vendors and greater cost.

Valuation

Elastic has to show an improved ability to increase operating profit margins with scale which will likely be largely dependent on the effectiveness of its sales and marketing efforts. Given the high gross margin nature of its business, the company should eventually achieve a reasonable level of profitability as the business scales and its growth rate declines. I believe its opensource business model gives it a strong pipeline for future customers and with its strong position in log analytics and potential for growth in IoT, I believe its growth is likely to remain robust for many years to come. Based on a discounted cash flow analysis, I estimate Elastic to have an intrinsic value of approximately $98 per share, although there could be further upside if Elastic can demonstrate an improved level of profitability and/or maintain robust growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.