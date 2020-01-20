Alliance Data Systems: Dangerous Situation

Furthermore, the credit cycle is long in the tooth, and Alliance Data Systems is exposed to the retail apocalypse.

As I was studying Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS), a song keep playing in my head, Pitbull's Timber. It goes something like this:

It's going down, I'm yelling timber



You better move, you better dance



Let's make a night, you won't remember



I'll be the one, you won't forget



...





The bigger they are, the harder they fall



This biggity boy's a diggity dog

Source: A Zen Analyst original

All kidding aside, I feel deeply concerned by the recent bullish articles on ADS, which, in my opinion, do not highlight the high degree of risks involved in owning the stock. ADS fell 50-60% over the past two years, while the S&P 500 rallied 18%. But it is not the underperformance that makes the stock risky, it is the emerging risk factors that do so. In this article, I will explain to my readers a few key risks associated with owning ADS.

Management Chaos

Let's start with the company's June 7th, 2019 press release notifying investors that its long-time CEO, Ed Heffernan, resigned as CEO, President, and Director of ADS effective June 5th. In the press release, ADS's chairman issued the following statement to calm investors' nerves:

Ed is leaving Alliance Data as a strong investment with a bright future... I'm excited to see the next chapter of the Alliance Data story unfold with Melisa Miller and Tim King taking the reins.

I would like my readers to learn the following lesson - one that I learned many times as professional investor: a CEO transition effective in two weeks is bad, a CEO transition effective two days ago is really bad, but when the Chairman assures that the stock is a strong investment with a bright future, it is really, really bad.

(Image Source)

In August 2019, the company announced, effective the same day as the press release, that the CEO of LoyaltyOne resigned. LoyaltyOne is ~25% of ADS's 2018 revenue after excluding Epsilon, which the company sold in 2019.

In a November 2019 press release, after just five months, ADS's board replaced the new CEO (remember Ms. Miller that the Chairman was so excited about in the June press release?) with an even newer CEO. This transition will be effective February 2020.

I don't know about you, but boy, am I excited about this upcoming earnings call on 1/3/2020!

Late-Cycle Risk

The consumer credit expansion cycle is long in the tooth and showing signs of strain. NCO (net chargeoff) rate for US consumer credit bottomed around mid-2015 at a tad below 3%, but steadily rose to around 4% by June 2019 - that's a ~1/3 increase. (Source: Bloomberg)

ADS's 3Q'19 NCO was 5.6%, higher than Synchrony Financial's (SYF) 5.4%, Capital One's (COF) 4.1% and Discover Financial Services' (DFS) 3.3%.

There are two key main drivers for rising NCO. First is rising unemployment, which reduces consumers' ability to pay off debt. Since the economy remains robust and unemployment low, this isn't the issue. The second driver of increasing NCO is a booming economy, which increases competitive and risk-taking behavior of financial institutions. This dynamic results in two negatives.

Negative #1: Financial institutions loosen credit standards as they reach to extend marginal credit to the marginal borrower. Diminishing marginal utility is Economics 101. Consumer credit growth has been accelerating since 2012, and peaked at around +6.8% in 2016. (Source: Federal Reserve)

Negative #2: Believing that the economy is healthy, issuers bid aggressively against each other for deals. Prime example: ADS's pure-play private-label credit card competitor, SYF, recently lost Walmart (WMT) to COF. Another example is Goldman Sachs' (GS.PK) highly unequal partnership with Apple (AAPL).

Retail Apocalypse

ADS was one of the most aggressive growers during this period of credit expansion, growing average receivable balances ~22% in 2013, ~21% in 2014, a whopping 30% in 2015, and 24% in 2016.

Unfortunately for ADS, it grew into the worst possible vertical: mall-based retailers. Although the disclosure strikes me as being very spotty, I've been able to piece it together.

For its core Card Services business, the top 10 customers represent 49% of the segment's revenue, while L Brands (LB) accounts for ~13% of the segment's revenue in 2018, per the company's 2018 10-K.

From the 2017 10-K, we know ~13% of Card Services' 2016 revenue comes from Ascena (ASNA).

From the 2016 10-K, we know that ADS's announced "multi-year agreement and renewals" were predominately mall-based retailers, including Boscov's department store, Hot Topic, Century 21 Department Stores, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), and J. Jill (JILL).

It is beyond the scope of this article to cover the "retail apocalypse", but do spend some time researching this topic and each of the retailers I presented in this section.

To be fair, ADS is making an effort to reduce its mall-based retail exposure. According to my notes, the CFO said during a December 2019 Goldman conference that ADS's mall-based apparel retailers exposure went from 50% to 60% of the company's receivables to 25% currently. While this is good progress, 25% is still a large chunk - and note that it is a very specific "mall-based apparel retailers".

Conclusion

I am not making a call on the direction of the stock, but I do think that the do-it-yourself investor ought to know the risks associated with owning ADS. Contrary to some of the bullish articles out there, ADS ownership is fraught with risks, which, in my opinion, justifies the price declines. Note that the risks I discussed in this article are only the more salient ones to me. Please read the 10-K and do your own due diligence to uncover the others I have not discussed (for example, capital structure concerns). Personally, I am staying on the sidelines until after the company reports Q4 earnings on 1/30/2020 given yet another CEO transition. Please share your perspective below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.