Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of January 20

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

It will be a quiet week, as there is only one Canadian Dividend All-Star scheduled to announce earnings. The good news is that this lone All-Star is also expected to announce its yearly dividend raise. Before we jump into that, let’s look at what transpired since the last update.

Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Recent dividend news

The last couple of weeks unfolded largely as expected, with two of the most reliable dividend growth stocks in the country raising dividends: Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF, TSX:CU) and Atco Ltd. (OTC:ACLTF, TSX:ACO.X).

Likewise, Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP, TSX:BEP.UN) announced a raise earlier than expected to go along with the news that it was acquiring the remaining outstanding shares of TerraForm Power (TERP).

Est. DGR Est. Increase Actual DGR Actual Increase New. Div. Canadian Utilities 5.00% $0.021 3.00% $0.0127 $0.4354 Atco 5.00% $0.0202 7.51% $0.0304 $0.4352 Brookfield Renewable Partners 5-9% $0.54-$0.56 5.34% $0.0275 $0.5425

*BEP pays out its dividend in $US.

Let’s start with Atco and its subsidiary Canadian Utilities, the results of which were decidedly mixed. Last year, the companies raised dividends in line with each other. Turns out this was a one-and-done situation.

Canadian Utilities announced a disappointing 3.00% raise. The utility had a very reliable growth streak in which it had raised dividends by 10% on average over three, five and 10-year periods. Last year, it only raised by 7.5%, and this year’s raise is indicative of the current reality. Canadian Utilities is expected to post negative earnings growth over the next couple of years.

Despite this, the company has extended its growth streak to 49 years and is on the verge of becoming Canada’s first Dividend King.

For its part, Atco’s 7.5% was slightly higher than my estimates but in line with last year’s raise. This was also surprising as the company’s growth prospects are no better than Canadian Utilities: EPS is expected to drop by approximately 5% next year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners made waves this past week when it made a bid to acquire TerraForm. The company already owns approximately 62% of TerraForm, and the deal is expected to be immediate accretive to the company.

Lost amid the news (SA still doesn’t have the dividend declaration in its news feed), Brookfield also announced a 5% raise to its quarterly distribution. This will mark the 11th consecutive year of distribution growth, and the new quarterly payout will be $0.5425 per share.

It is worth noting that the 5% raise is at the low end of the company’s targeted 5-9% distribution growth rate.

Expected dividend raises

Richelieu Hardware (OTC:RHUHF, TSX:RCH)

Current Streak: 10 years

10 years Current Yield: 0.90%

0.90% Earnings: January 23

What can investors expect: Richelieu Hardware is a specialty building products company that has consistently raised the dividend along with fourth-quarter and year-end results.

Richelieu isn’t what I would call a sought-after dividend stock. With a yield below 1%, it would not attract much attention from income investors. This usually would not be a problem for me if a low-yield company had an above-average dividend growth rate.

Unfortunately, this is not so for Richelieu. It has averaged mid-single digit dividend growth over the past three, five and 10-year periods. Even if the company has a low payout ratio (~22%), there appears to be no desire to accelerate dividend growth. Given this, I’ll stick with an estimate near historical averages.

Est. DGR Est. Incr. EST. New Div. ~6.00% $0.0037 $0.067

If you would like to receive further articles related to this series, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.