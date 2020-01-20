Why Laredo Petroleum Stock Might Remain Subdued In 2020

Laredo Petroleum (LPI) has made acquisitions which can have a positive impact on the company’s performance in 2020. But this has also raised concerns about the company’s inventory of drilling locations, which can generate decent returns in a weak oil price environment. Laredo Petroleum might have to make additional acquisitions to grow its drilling inventory and improve its long-term outlook. But the acquisitions will be powered by debt, which can push the company’s leverage higher. I think the drilling inventory and balance sheet-related concerns could weigh on the shares in 2020.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Laredo Petroleum has made two bolt-on acquisitions in the recent past, which can yield solid returns and improve the company’s ability to generate free cash flows in a low oil price environment. Last month, Laredo said that it has completed the purchase of 4,475 contiguous net acres in Glasscock County for $65 million. The assets represent net production of 1,400 boe per day (55% oil) and have 45 gross (35 net) drilling locations. The Glasscock County properties are located in an area of high oil productivity, where oil production for the first year is expected to be 37% higher than Laredo’s legacy assets which target the Wolfcamp area.

Furthermore, in its third-quarter results, Laredo said that it was purchasing 7,360 net acres and 750 net royalty acres in Howard County for $130 million. The first-year production from Howard County is forecasted to be 80% oil, and oil productivity could be 55% higher than Laredo’s legacy Wolfcamp drilling program and 20% higher than the Cline drilling. The Howard County assets are largely undeveloped. These assets were more expensive than the Glasscock County properties. Laredo has bought the Howard County assets for $17,485 per net acre (including net royalty acres) and the Glasscock County properties for $14,525 per net acre. But that’s understandable considering the Howard County wells carry a greater percentage of oil mix and are more productive.

Image: LPI Investor Presentation, December 2019

The newly acquired assets will likely have a positive impact on Laredo Petroleum’s performance. These assets hold tier-one drilling locations that can deliver higher returns and superior levels of cash flows than Laredo’s legacy assets. The company will immediately start development work on a priority basis, meaning the newly acquired assets are now at the front of its development queue. Laredo will begin working on 100 net locations in Howard County in the first quarter of 2020, producing high-margin oil-weighted production which can have a positive impact on the company’s free cash flows and earnings.

Laredo Petroleum delivered solid results in the third quarter, and I think it will likely get better in 2020. The company has improved the well productivity, moderated the pace of development, and reduced drilling and completion costs. The well productivity gains came after Laredo increased well spacing. The wider-spaced wells which the company placed to production in the second and third quarters of 2019 have outperformed its typical Wolfcamp oil type curves by roughly 18%. By shifting to long-lateral drilling, optimizing rigs and completion crews, and working on large development packages, Laredo has reduced D&C costs and improved capital efficiency. Its D&C costs for the standard completion design were $660 per lateral foot in the third quarter, down 14% from year-end 2018 and one of the lowest among peers.

These factors helped Laredo generate $48.9 million of free cash flows in the third quarter, as opposed to a cash flow deficit of $1.08 million reported in the year-ago period, even as the company’s oil equivalent sales price (without derivatives) fell by 34.5% to $22.52/boe in 3Q-2019. The company also reported an adjusted profit of $0.21 per share, down from $0.27 a year earlier. In 2020, Laredo will implement its drilling program, with long laterals, wide spacing, and large well packages, over the Howard and Glasscock county properties and likely report higher levels of profits and free cash flows at similar oil prices.

That being said, I believe the acquisitions have also highlighted some issues that Laredo Petroleum is facing. The company is running out of high-quality tier-one acreage. Its purchase also shows that the company’s legacy properties can’t generate oil-heavy production, a high rate of returns, and strong levels of cash flows at low commodity prices. Only by increasing its focus on the new tier-one acreage can Laredo improve its rate of returns and cash flow profile. But these assets only have roughly three years' worth of drilling locations. The new assets can only power the company’s production for a couple of years. After this period, if oil prices rise considerably to $70 a barrel or higher, then that will allow Laredo to generate decent profits and free cash flows from its legacy assets. But if oil prices remain persistently weak at around $50s-60s a barrel, then the company will have to make additional acquisitions of tier-one properties.

I believe Laredo is not overly optimistic about the future of oil prices and has made acquisitions of high-margin drilling inventory at a good price a key aspect of its future strategy. These acquisitions can push its production higher and drive earnings and cash flow growth. The company can also combine operations and leverage its cost reduction initiatives to achieve synergies, further bringing the costs lower and pushing free cash flows and margins higher. This plan sounds great on paper, but I think Laredo doesn’t have the financial muscle to undertake some major or numerous small acquisitions.

Laredo had just $32 million of cash reserves at the end of Q3-2019 and had to use additional borrowings to fund the acquisitions. The company’s borrowings from its $1 billion credit facility have grown from $185 million at the end of Q3-2019 to $245 million on December 6, 2019. This isn’t a good sign for Laredo, which already carries above-average levels of debt. At the end of the third quarter, it carried almost $980 million of total debt, which translates into a lofty debt-to-equity ratio of 90.8%. That’s higher than the median ratio of mid-cap E&P companies of 64%, as per my calculation. If Laredo makes additional acquisitions, then it might draw more funds from the credit facility, which can push its debt levels even higher.

Laredo can, however, generate free cash flows which can be used for debt repayment, particularly the revolver. But this also means that the free cash flows won’t flow back to investors as dividends and buybacks. That’s in contrast to other E&Ps like Devon Energy (DVN), which have a strong balance sheet and use the excess cash primarily to boost shareholder returns. Laredo, on the other hand, will use the free cash flows primarily to rebuild its liquidity.

Laredo Petroleum stock performed poorly in 2019, with shares declining by almost 21%. The company’s shares underperformed the E&P space (XOP), which dropped by 11% in the same period. Laredo stock is trading just 3.23x forward earnings estimates, which makes it substantially cheaper than most oil producers given the sector’s median is 13.3x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. But I think the stock could remain subdued, as concerns regarding a shortage of tier-one inventory and high levels of debt could weigh on its performance. I think investors should avoid Laredo stock and instead focus on high-quality names such as EOG Resources (EOG), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), and Devon Energy, which benefit from having a great asset base and a solid balance sheet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.