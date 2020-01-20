Kite Realty Group: Project Focus Deleverages The Balance Sheet And Offers Significant Flexibility In 2020

The improved debt profile shows a significant reduction year over year, and the unsecured revolver has been paid down to zero with an available $600 million.

Proceeds from the sale have improved its debt profile, which is a weighted average maturity of 6.0 years and a weighted average interest rate of 3.99%.

It has been a few years since I wrote about Kite Realty Group (KRG), and my article came at a time when the stock's price was in free fall as it dropped from the $30/share range into the low $20 range (and continued into the mid-to-low teens after that). At the time, it seemed absurd that this could be the case given that KRG actually has a high-quality portfolio that was improving as it disposed of non-core assets and redeveloped properties to make them more attractive.

With the stock price being pounded into the ground, it increased the yield to the point where the previously normal yield of 4% was easily pushing 9%. Fortunately, the management at KRG was taking action during this time, which I believe allowed them to maintain their dividend, while disposing of non-core assets that has made it easier to maintain consistent earnings.

This article will look at the changes made by management which has caused the stock price to improve significantly over the last few months. The chart below paints a clear picture of just how much KRG stock price has improved relative to direct competitors, other REITs, and even to the total return of the S&P 500 since September 1, 2019.

Project Focus

Project Focus was an initiative that was announced in February 2019 which had the goal of selling $500 million of non-core assets, and the proceeds of these transactions would be used to deleverage the balance sheet. By the end of Q3-2019, CEO John Kite announced that 20 assets have been sold for gross proceeds of $502 million. On January 6, 2020, KRG released its 2019 Transactional Summary stating that the total number of gross proceeds generated by the sale of non-core assets totaled $544 million and involved 23 assets.

The proceeds were used to pay down $391 million in loans with a weighted average interest rate of 4.48%. This has improved the net debt-to-EBITDA by dropping from 6.7x at the beginning of the year down to 5.9x at the end of Q3-2019.

As a result of these improvements, the debt profile has a weighted average maturity of 5.9 years and carries an interest rate of 4.03% (most of which is fixed) as of September 30, 2019. Although it appears that we will continue to see lower interest rates for longer, KRG's fixed-rate debt carries a weighted average interest rate of 4.01%, which I consider to be extremely attractive.

The debt maturities are also attractive now that the company's unsecured revolver has been paid in full. The flexibility offered by the revolver is pretty amazing considering that it could be used to pay all debt obligations through 2025.

Leasing Improvements

The real estate sector (especially retail-based REITs) has faced significant headwinds because of the perceived retail apocalypse. As a result, almost every REIT with exposure to small stores has seen its stock price impacted (to some degree) because the market just can't shake the idea that the properties will remain relevant. Even if these retail REITs were to maintain occupancy levels, there becomes a real question as to whether or not they can maintain positive leasing spreads.

KRG's retail-anchored leased rate stands at 97%, which is a 230-basis point year-over-year increase, and the retail small shop leased rate is 92%, a 110-basis point year-over-year increase. The retail-anchored leased rate and improvement are impressive, however the retail small shop leased rate of 92% represents an all-time high for the company.

I credit much of the success in improved leased rate to its continued focus on what management has referred to as its Big Box Surge program. The Big Box Surge program is a classic example of the dog wagging its tail, because retail locations with a grocery store or other well-known retailer have been known to maintain consistent foot traffic, which ultimately benefits small shop retailers (since consumers are less likely to make a trip to these stores alone). The image below demonstrates how the Big Box Surge program has had a tremendous impact and will continue to over the remaining quarters of 2020.

As mentioned previously, KRG's properties focus on large big-box retailers and small retail shops. The majority of average base rent (ABR) is derived from the small shop portfolio and ground leases (approximately 51% as of November 1, 2019), which is why the improvement to the small shop portfolio is absolutely critical. All of these improvements have increased the ABR per square foot to record levels.

Compass Point Upgrade and FFO Multiples

Normally, I am not too interested in what analysts have to say, due to the fact that they tend to focus on details that miss the long-term potential. One thing I did find interesting about Compass Point's upgrade was the net asset value (NAV) update.

KRG consensus NAV on November 1, 2019, was $22.33/share as an applied capitalization rate of 7%.

Analyst Floris van Dijkum suggested that NAV is closer to $23.61/share "after a re-underwriting of its more-focus portfolio" that results in a warranted cap rate of 6.6% (Released December 27, 2019).

After reaching a 52-week-high of $19.77/share, the stock price has continued to move between $18/share and $19.50/share since the beginning of November. Based on the current price of $18.36/share, KRG is trading at an attractive discount of 22.2%.

This discount is further supported by the company's low FFO multiple of 11.6x (the FFO multiple is currently 11.1x based on a share price of $18.36/share), which is well below its peer group FFO average of 17.2x with similar Net Debt / EBITDA. Even if KRG were to trade at a very reasonable 13x FFO multiple, it would represent a 16.8% upside to the current share price.

F.A.S.T. Graphs also provides an interesting insight into KRG's historical valuation when looking at the average P/FFO over a 5- and 10-year period.

Here we can see that KRG has recently broken through its downward trend when it comes to the P/FFO average (the 5-year average is just under 10x). I see this as a turning point for the stock because this breakthrough was the result of management's initiative to deleverage the balance sheet and reduce the number of non-core properties.

Although less pronounced in that the stock has touched its 10-year average P/FFO of 12x, the 10-year P/FFO average shows that KRG is moving out of its long-term slump that has plagued the stock since the beginning of 2017.

The Dividend

One of the most attractive qualities of KRG is that it currently sports a quarterly dividend payment of $.3175, or $1.27/annually, which results in a dividend yield of 6.95%. In the company's most recent update, the midpoint FFO of $1.65/share represents a payout ratio of 77%. While I do not expect to see a dividend increase in 2020, it is not unimaginable that the company will be able to begin increasing the dividend in 2021.

Until then, I find the 6.95% dividend yield to be compelling as an added bonus to the capital appreciation I expect to see from KRG stock in 2020.

Conclusion

Q4-2019 results will be announced on February 18th, which means that investors will receive additional proof of KRG's improved financial position and concentrated portfolio in areas with above-average household incomes and population. I believe that the current stock price represents an opportunity to add to an existing position or to establish a starting position before the NAV discrepancy narrows.

Based on the information included in this article, I view KRG as a Buy under $19/share and as an extremely Strong Buy under $18/share.

My client John has a long position in KRG.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KRG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

