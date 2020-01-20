CSX: The Economy Has To Improve To Keep The Uptrend Alive

There is no doubt the economy is hurting CSX as the just-released fourth-quarter results showed an ugly sales decline and the first EPS decline of the cycle.

One of my favorite stocks on the market just reported its fourth-quarter earnings. The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad operator CSX Corp. (CSX) has been one of the best performers on the market in the past, thanks to its exceptional ability to improve its operating ratio and to grow sales even in tough times. Unfortunately, the economy is hitting the company hard. Sales growth has hit a new cycle low and adjusted EPS was unable to remain positive. While investors continue to benefit from buybacks and dividends, the company is desperately in need of a growth bottom to continue the ongoing uptrend.

Source: CSX

Q4 Was Bad (As Expected)

Generally speaking, I enjoy analyzing earnings as it gives us valuable insights into companies and in most cases entire industries/segments. In the case of CSX, I am afraid we are dealing with a very unfavorable situation that could hurt the company going forward if the economy does not start rallying anytime soon. Before I go into the details, let's start by acknowledging that adjusted EPS has hit its first down quarter of the cycle. Adjusted EPS fell to $0.99. This is still above expectations of $0.97 but 2% lower compared to the prior-year quarter.

Source: Estimize

The fact that EPS is down just 2% is a result of the company's buybacks as I will show you in this article. Weakness started all the way at the top as volume growth was extremely weak. As you can see, total shipments growth has been negative since the start of 2019 when economic growth in the US started to decline rapidly. According to the data below, CSX had average shipments contraction of 6% in the fourth quarter. Under these circumstances, it becomes nearly impossible to achieve higher sales growth without having to increase prices to levels that further damage the business.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: CSX)

Q4 sales not only did poorly, the growth rate hit a new cycle low at -8%. This is the third consecutive quarterly sales contraction after 5% contraction in the third quarter and 1% contraction in the second quarter. Especially, automotive was hit hard due to cyclical reasons as automotive production numbers were down in North America. Total automotive shipments were down 10%. Intermodal was down 9% as a result of lane rationalizations. Metals and Equipment were down 6% due to lower metals demand in steel, construction and scrap markets. Coal shipments were down 22% as export coal markets saw lower demand in addition to lower benchmark prices.

With that said, let's look at the bigger picture (table below) to see why things are not 'that bad' after all as EPS was down just 2%.

Source: CSX Corp. Q4/2019 Earnings Presentation

First of all, as revenue was down 8%, CSX was able to offset some of these negative results by once again significantly improving operating efficiencies. Total expenses were down 9% to $1.73 billion as costs were down across the board. Labor costs declined by 3% while materials, supplies and other were down 20%.

The operating ratio declined from 60.3% in 2018 to 60.0% in Q4 of 2019 as a result of these improved efficiencies. The overview below shows a short history of adjusted EPS and the operating ratio.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: CSX)

The operating ratio only improved by 30 basis points year on year. Although that's another improvement, it is not enough to offset the sales decline. Total operating income was down 8%. When adding higher tax expenses, one ends up with net income contraction of 9%. The difference between net income contraction of 9% and earnings per share contraction of 2% is based on the number of shares outstanding. CSX is one of the companies that is highly dedicated to its shareholders. While the dividend yield is at a mere 1.25%, the largest part of income is generated through buybacks. In 2019, the company distributed $4.14 billion to its shareholders. 81.6% of these distributions consisted of buybacks valued at $4.14 billion versus dividend payments of $763 million. Total payout as a part of operating cash flow came in at 85.3%. Total cash improved by $100 million in 2019.

Things To Keep An Eye On

All things considered, I want to point out two things. First of all, full-year 2020 revenue is expected to be flat to down 2%. This means the company is expecting an economic improvement from current levels as these results are currently simply not achievable. Personally, I tend to agree as I expect an economic bottom in the first quarter of this year as well. We are seeing that leading economic indicators are inching up and building a bottom while industrial production in China is improving as trade tensions are rapidly easing. With regard to the operating ratio, it seems this ratio is going to be in line with 2019 results. This means sales, prices and buybacks are going to be the main drivers of EPS going forward.

Source: CSX Corp. Q4/2019 Earnings Presentation

On a side note, below is one of the graphs I am looking at to assess the direction of the economy. I have highlighted this graph in a number of articles as these indicators have been a good indicator of economic activity levels. That said, I expect future business activity levels to improve further and eventually push the ISM manufacturing index back above 50 in the first quarter of this year.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: Regional Fed Manufacturing Surveys)

Takeaway

Despite the economy being weak, CSX is up slightly more than 17% over the past 12 months. The company is in a healthy uptrend but has underperformed the S&P 500 since 2018. That makes sense as the global economy peaked back then.

Data by YCharts

At this point, I think buyers should be careful. 2020 is not going to be as easy as the company won't be able to use operating efficiencies as a tool to offset any potential sales declines. In addition to that, CSX is keeping the bar high by expecting sales contraction to be limited in the 0% to -2% range. Regardless, if the economy is indeed able to bottom, I expect CSX to outperform the market again and expect a stock price of at least $90 this year.

For now, however, it is important to keep an eye on the economy. So much is priced in right now and any disappointment could seriously hurt the stock. I am still bullish due to my economic expectations, but advise everyone to be careful.

