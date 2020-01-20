Radical New Picture Of Why Economic Growth Is Modest, Yet The Economy Prospers

This view of how things are working should provide confidence to investors and business leaders that the world is not totally screwed up but actually working to raise human flourishing.

Mr. Vollrath has identified the demographic changes and structural movements in the economy that are a result of increases in wealth and well-being but result in slower growth.

Dietrich Vollrath has published a new book, "Fully Grown," that addresses the issue of slow economic growth within an economy fully employed with a vast amount of wealth creation.

I have been asking the question for quite some time now, why is economic growth so sluggish, yet unemployment is so low and the stock market is so high?

In response to this question, I have been suggesting “that more is going on in the economy than is just measured by our aggregate economic statistics and this is important to understand.”

Well, now I have a well researched and presented answer.

Dietrich Vollrath, professor of economics at the University of Houston, has just published “Fully Grown: Why a Stagnant Economy is a Sign of Success” by the University of Chicago Press (2020).

This book completes, for me, a series of books that have come out in the last couple of years that help to explain the current state of the US economy and why we can be optimistic about a lot of what is going on.

The other two books I am referring to are “Why Information Grows” by César Hidalgo, which deals with the growth and spread of information throughout the world, and ‘Enlightenment Now” by Steven Pinker, which examines how this growth of information contributes to the welfare and wellbeing of humans.

The new book by Vollrath completes this trilogy in that it examines how the spread of information that enhances the people’s welfare and wellbeing can create a restructuring of the economy, which actually results in lower rates of growth for the economy.

First off, Mr. Vollrath focuses on the supply-side of the economy. And, he shows that overall economic growth is a longer-term phenomenon and should not just be dealt with as a short-run problem.

Second, Mr. Vollrath argues that in order to understand what has been happening to the US economy, we need to get away from the aggregate picture and concentrate more upon understanding what is going on at a more micro-level.

Both of these factors have been important in my analysis of economic activity in recent years, but I have not dug into the reasons why the US economy has restructured itself and how this restructuring has taken place.

Mr. Vollrath identifies the timing of the decline in the US growth rate and specifies when this decline became great enough to be relevant. His timing basically puts the decline becoming relevant around the turn of the century, which makes the analysis very neat. But, he has a large amount of data to support his conclusions.

Mr. Vollrath concludes from his research that the major reasons for the decline in US growth rate can be attributed to the following causes: a change in the demographics; a shift in output from a production of physical goods to an emphasis upon services; a decline in the reallocation of workers and firms; and a decline in geographic mobility.

The first two of these are considered to be positive and a result of the rise in the wealth and wellbeing of Americans, and Mr. Vollrath argues that they are responsible for 80 percent of the reduction in economic growth.

The second two are considered to be negative, and only account for 20 percent of the decline.

The demographic shift, according to Mr. Vollrath, “is the result of falling fertility rates. In general, lower fertility rates area associated with higher living standards.”

"More specifically, the drop in family size is associated with an increase in the age of marriage, higher female labor force participation, higher education levels, better household technologies, and improved reproductive rights for women.”

Mr. Vollrath then asks: “Which of those would you be willing to sacrifice to jump-start growth?”

These demographic changes result in almost two-thirds of the decline in economic growth.

The second, positive, major factor associated with the decline in economic growth is the movement from producing physical goods and the rise in the acquisition of services. This, too, is associated with a rise in wealth and wellbeing because as people become more and more saturated with physical goods, they turn more and more toward attaining services.

This move, however, results in a decline in labor productivity, because labor is only an input in the production of physical goods and labor can be made more productive. The final output in the service sector is the labor input itself and, consequently, improvements in labor productivity are pretty hard to come by.

So the move from the production of physical goods to services, therefore, results in a decline in labor productivity and slower economic growth, but a wealthier society.

The two negative categories are harder to pinpoint and Mr. Vollrath makes an effort to identify factors that retrain growth. It seems like most of the negative factors he identifies relate to the movement of goods, of people, and of resources. For example, there is a lot of research out now arguing that people are just not as mobile as they once were. Also, there is a concern that rules and regulations may cause problems limiting growth. These factors, however, Mr. Vollrath found very hard to identify.

Bottom line, however, is that major structural changes have taken place in the United States economy over the past eighty or ninety years and these changes have made a major difference in the ability of the American economy to grow.

And, as Mr. Vollrath argues, they will continue to restrain economic growth in the future.

The major point to take away from Mr. Vollrath’s book, and the books of Hidalgo and Pinker, is that information grows and spreads, and as information grows and spreads, humans use that information to produce advances all across the spectrum that make humans better off. As the wealth and wellbeing of humans increase, the structure of their activities change. But, a change in structure requires a change in the way we look at things.

And, that is what we are going through right now.

Economic growth, as measured by aggregate figures like Gross Domestic Product, has moderated, and apparently will continue to moderate even more in the future.

But, the creation of wealth goes on as information and knowledge grows and spreads. And, new innovations are forthcoming, health improves, poverty lessens, and we get more gadgets.

Unfortunately, not everyone participates in this wealth creation and we must be fully aware of that. Some people get left out for whatever reason and this causes discontent and disaffection that can impact political decisions. Proactive action is necessary to reduce this inequality.

