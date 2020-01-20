Keep A 'Targeted' Eye On Wal-Mart

Wal-Mart (WMT) is a prime example of an excellent company which has a valuation that offsets every reason in favor of it being considered a decent investment at this time - though that may not last.

Many interested observers will acknowledge that Wal-Mart is an excellent business. This low-cost retailer's business model permits it to pressure suppliers to lower costs on goods and make up the difference on bulk sales. This situation benefits customers and ensures their repeated business, allowing that pressure on suppliers to be sustained.

That this business model is a productive and profitable one can be gauged from Wal-Mart's revenue and net income figures that have been reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 485.65 billion 16.18 billion 2016 482.13 billion 14.69 billion 2017 485.87 billion 13.64 billion 2018 500.34 billion 9.86 billion 2019 521.09 billion 6.67 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Wal-Mart's Investor Relations page.

Prospective investors will note the declining net income figures year on year and may be wary as a consequence. That wariness is reinforced by the reported operating margin figures for the same period.

Year Operating Margin (%) 2015 5.59 2016 5.00 2017 4.69 2018 4.08 2019 4.27

Figures provided by Morningstar

Figures for return on equity for the same period will also do little to quell said wariness.

Year Return on Equity (%) 2015 20.76 2016 18.15 2017 17.23 2018 12.67 2019 8.87

Figures provided by Morningstar

However, these figures must be seen in light of Wal-Mart's investment in improving its operations. Specifically, e-commerce has been an area of focus for Wal-Mart, which is the correct focus in light of the threat that Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) poses.

On the strength of the Q3 2020 results, that investment is paying off. E-commerce growth has been a boon across the board, having grown 41% and contributing nearly 170 basis points to segment comp sales growth. Back in 2015, Wal-Mart anticipated that it would not be until 2019 that e-commerce would begin to deliver meaningful return for the company. The quarterly results for the current financial year thus far seem to bear out this prognosis.

2020 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 123.93 billion 3.84 billion Q2 130.38 billion 3.61 billion Q3 127.99 billion 3.29 billion Total 382.3 billion 10.74 billion

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on Wal-Mart's Investor Relations page.

These results, when combined with the (trailing twelve months) figures for operating margin (4.09%) and return on equity (20.09%) should assure prospective and current investors in Wal-Mart that the investment in e-commerce has been prudent, and will deliver value going forward. For evidence of this, compare Wal-Mart's reported quarterly earnings with those of Amazon in its present financial year.

2019 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 59.7 billion 3.56 billion Q2 63.4 billion 2.63 billion Q3 69.98 billion 2.13 billion Total 193.08 billion 8.32 billion

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on Amazon's Investor Relations page

Wal-Mart's ongoing profitability also alleviates concerns one may have about its balance sheet. Long-term debt of $64.72 billion is offset by a net worth of $78.31 billion. The short-term finances are a little less robust, with total current liabilities of $83.78 billion stacked against total current assets of $67.91 billion, cash on hand worth $8.63 billion, and total accounts receivable of $5.61 billion, but as noted, the profitability of the firm - which should grow with e-commerce now delivering - makes this less of an issue.

Neither the balance sheet nor the e-commerce investment has stalled Wal-Mart's streak of rewarding shareholders with consecutively rising dividends as it has done for forty-five years now. With a payout ratio of 42.50%, this streak looks set to continue, allowing the company to retain its position among the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL).

Competitive pressure and ongoing investment do put a lid on potential returns going forward, however, and EPS growth over the next five years is projected to be 5.18%. For this reason, I would want a price closer to fair value for Wal-Mart than it offers at present.

Wal-Mart is currently trading 20% above fair value. Chart generated by Finviz

Currently, Wal-Mart trades at a share price of $115.90 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 24.74, and the current dividend yield is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 2.47%. This somewhat mixed picture makes it necessary to determine fair value for the company.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.49 (22.38 / 15 = 1.49) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $77.79 (115.90 / 1.49 = 77.79). Then, I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.91 (22.38 / 24.74 = 0.91) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $127.36 (115.90 / 0.91 = 127.36).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.35 (2.47 / 1.83 = 1.35) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $85.85 (115.90 / 1.35 = 85.85). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $97.00 (77.79 + 127.36 + 85.85 / 3 = 97.00). With earnings per share of $5.18, this estimate suggests a P/E of 18.73, and on the basis of this estimate, the stock is currently overvalued by 20%.

No stock should be bought at any price - to buy an overvalued stock ensures lower total returns on your investment. While the underlying business of Wal-Mart is an excellent one, paying a 20% premium on a stock with projected EPS growth of 5.18% over the next five years is simply not a course of action I can recommend. However, I do recommend keeping an eye on Wal-Mart at this time for a very good reason.

Rival retailer Target (TGT) reported softer-than-expected holiday season sales, and the stock tumbled 6.20% in the pre-market for 01/15/2020. Morgan Stanley noted this and thinks Wal-Mart may have had a similar experience:

We don’t think WMT was immune to the headwinds TGT faced in the weaker product categories it called out, and it may also have been affected by the shorter holiday period.

Until results are reported on February 19, this will not be known for sure, but it is certainly reason enough to keep an eye on Wal-Mart until then. In any case, all investors who have Wal-Mart in their portfolio at present should, of course, continue to hold it. Prospective investors and current investors seeking to add to their position should await a pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.