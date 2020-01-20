The Unexpected Update On Brookfield's Subsidiaries: TerraForm Power To Be Acquired

BEP announced its intention to take over TERP by issuing additional shares of its corporate twin BEPC at the ratio of 0.36 for 1 TERP share.

One of TERP's wind farms. TERP's business includes wind farms, utility-scale solar energy and distributed solar energy primarily in North America and Western Europe

On Jan 12, I published my last post Not All Of Brookfield's Subsidiaries Are Created Equal covering comparative merits of 5 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) subsidiaries and BAM itself, and now it is already time to update it!

Below are some conclusions from my last post:

If you want to pick one stock between BAM and its 5 subsidiaries Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), Brookfield Property Partners (BPY), Brookfield Business Partners (BBU), and TerraForm Power (TERP), your best choice is BAM, primarily because of the management fees and performance fees/IDRs that the subsidiaries pay to BAM. Of all the subsidiaries, BIP and TERP have the best chances to beat BAM in terms of total returns.

Unexpectedly, the second conclusion has partially materialized much quicker than anticipated. On Jan 13, BEP announced an offer to acquire TERP shares it does not already own for a consideration of 0.36 BEP shares for 1 TERP share. BEP will use the BEPC class shares to fund the acquisition. Just a reminder: BEPC is a corporate twin of BEP partnership with an equivalent economic value but different tax implications for investors. BEP announced the launch of a new class of shares several months ago and they are not trading yet. In the same press release, BEP announced an expected raise of its annual payout to $2.17 per unit/share for 2020 (5% increase).

BEP and TERP both resemble investment vehicles rather than independent companies as BAM manages both of them without fiduciary duties to retail investors. Does it imply an answer to the ancient Roman question: Cui prodest? The primary beneficiary of the transaction ought to be BAM itself, though it does not exclude benefits realized by other parties involved.

To proceed I will reproduce an updated table from my last post (please go there for all explanations regarding the table) with quotes as of Jan 16:

Source: Supplemental Information on Brookfield site and TERP Investor's Relations

TERP's dividend in 2019 was $0.81 and they are expected to bump it at least 5% following the annual ritual. So, in 2020, their dividend would be at least $0.85-0.86 per share. At the exchange ratio of 0.36 and a new BEP dividend of $2.17, the dividend per TERP share would be 0.36*2.17=$0.78 and TERP shareholders would get a lower payout. The less cash is paid out (to retail investors), the more cash remains within the Brookfield complex. This is the first, but not the main benefit for BAM.

BAM's extraordinary benefit comes from IDRs. The table above shows that BEP is paying IDRs (its payout is above the second 25% hurdle) but TERP is not yet – its dividend has not surpassed even the first hurdle. Since the number of BEP shares/units will increase on the acquisition, the total IDRs for BEP/TERP combined will increase as well. Summing up, cash that was supposed to end up in the pockets of TERP retail investors in the form of higher dividends will be transferred (at least partially) to BAM in the form of IDRs.

This example answers directly the question that the audience vividly discussed commenting on my last post: why BAM in aggregate is better than its subsidiaries.

BEP will benefit as well (and it will be the third benefit for BAM as BEP's main shareholder!) 1) BEPC will become more liquid; 2) some synergies will accrue at least as slashing the costs of TERP being a public company and other overheads, but possibly more than this; 3) BEP will achieve direct access to TERP cash flows, increase its financial flexibility and further diversify its asset base; and 4) TERP's debt can be refinanced at lower interest as BEP has better (investment grade) credit rating.

TERP shareholders have already benefited in the short term (the stock jumped on the acquisition announcement) but most likely will lose in the long term as compared with the status quo. In my last post, I predicted that TERP can be a decent investment in the short/mid-term until it becomes bulky and IDRs become payable. BAM seems to be of the same opinion and quickly closed in.

What comes next? The scenario below is based on previous M&As between Brookfield-affiliated entities:

TERP Board will form a special committee consisting of independent directors that will review the proposed transaction assisted by legal and financial advisers. In response to this review, BEP will improve the offer. At the end of this post, I will try to guesstimate this improvement. This improved offer will be accepted and the deal will close. Prior to closing, TERP shareholders will keep receiving dividends based on the improved payout (it is more likely than not that TERP will increase their payout in 2020 as if the advance were not made). The probability that the deal will close is high. I do not remember a deal between two BAM-affiliated entities that would not close and some of them were far more challenging than this one.

At the time of writing, TERP shares are trading at $17.28 and BEP shares are at $46.19 with an exchange ratio of about 0.374, slightly higher than the proposed one. I would speculate that BAM is unlikely to provide TERP shareholders with a better payout than our projected 0.85 per share. That allows us to estimate the upper limit of this exchange by equating payouts: 0.85/2.17=0.39. Please, do not treat it as set in stone, but rather a number to reckon with when you consider your possible actions. One wild scenario consists of a significant depreciation of BEP units (perhaps, together with the market) when the arithmetic above stops being directly applicable. Further potential for TERP shareholders from here is limited to dividends before the merger and some improvement of the exchange ratio. If you decide to keep holding TERP, your risk and opportunity are linked to the appreciation/depreciation potential of BEP units.

This update is too short to evaluate BEP units. However, please note that since Jan 1, 2019, BEP has returned about 60% (not counting payouts). Moreover, offering BEP shares instead of cash for TERP, BAM signals it considers BEP at least as fully valued. It is true that recently BEP has become more active and entered into several creative and promising transactions but its current unit price may reflect this progress.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.