Yamana Gold: Crushing The Mining Numbers

The company is a slow mover but can be considered again as a long-term investment. Cautious accumulation is a good alternative for patient investors.

Yamana Gold is now paying a dividend of $0.05 per year. It is progress, but still insufficient, in my opinion.

Production of gold equivalent was 256,288 Au Equivalent Oz in the fourth quarter of 2019 - a solid quarter with record production above guidance.

Image: Cerro Moro Mine in Argentina. Courtesy: Mining

Investment Thesis

The Canada-based Yamana Gold (AUY) is a mid-tier gold and silver producer operating five mines throughout the world, after divesting the Chapada mine in July this year. The company is indicating production in gold equivalent ounce, or GEOs, because it produces a significant amount of silver through two primary mines, El Penon mine and the more recent Cerro Moro mine in Argentina. Below is the gold production for the five mines.

Unfortunately, Yamana Gold is not the most exciting investment in this category despite some progress recently. The stock seems weak and drops quickly in a period of stress, but it is always late to follow the industry when gold gets bullish.

By the way, AUY has outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) for the three months, which is unusual and started around October last year.

I have said in my preceding article that the recent recovery in precious metals prices and some smart moves from the company could be considered as a "game-changer" for Yamana Gold, and it is showing in the graph.

The company sold two of its producing mines. First, the Gualcamayo mine in Argentina in October 2018, and second, the gold-copper Chapada mine in Brazil sold in July 2019. It was a significant step that allowed the company to reduce a large part of its debt load, which was a concerning factor. We do not know the situation at the end of December, but at the end of September, the net debt was below $1 billion. Yamana Gold used the $800 million that it received from Lundin to repay a large portion of the debt.

The goal is to reduce net debt-to-EBITDA to 1.5x and target 1.0x later.

Source: AUY Presentation

Note: After the sale of the Chapada mine, the company ceased to produce copper.

As a result of the sale of Chapada, Yamana Gold has adjusted and confirmed its full-year 2019 guidance:

Therefore, the investment thesis has naturally shifted towards the positive side, and we can now consider a prudent long-term accumulation. However, this restructuring process is too fresh to be deemed as full "bulletproof," and risks of disappointment down the road are high.

Thus, it is crucial to allocate about 30-35% of your position to trade the gold volatility short term, which has reached a record level due to geopolitical instability and the possible risk of an economic slowdown in 2020.

Gold production details and commentary

Gold and silver historical details:

Production of gold equivalent was 256,288 Au Eq. Oz, by applying the coefficient 85.54:1 between gold and silver. The output in GEOs for the fourth quarter of 2019 is up 7.4% sequentially. Production in GEO for 2019 was 1,024,454 ounces, beating guidance.

Gold production was up 5.6% sequentially with 221,595 oz, and silver production was 10,640,156 oz, as we can see on the chart above.

One important production highlight is that the Jacobina mine recorded its second consecutive quarter of more than 40K ounces of gold production. It is nearly a double since 2Q'15, as we can see in the chart below.

The Canadian Malartic and El Penon mines achieved solid performance during the fourth quarter as well.

Cerro Moro production was a bit of a disappointment for me this quarter in terms of GEO, due in part to "the higher GEO ratio from the outperformance of the gold price relative to silver price during the year," and the delayed linear development which is expected to improve in 2020.

The Company expects a further strong contribution to GEO production from silver at Cerro Moro as gold grades remain flat with silver grades significantly increasing during 2020.



(Source: Company press release)

Dividend Increase

Effective for the first quarter of 2020, the Company will implement its previously announced 25% dividend increase, bringing its annual dividend to $0.05 per share. This will mark the second increase to the annual dividend in the past six months.



(Source: Company press release)

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Yamana Gold's financial profile has changed for the better for two primary reasons.

First, the company has cut drastically its debt load, now below $1 billion, which was a concerning factor for many analysts.

Second, the company had improved widely gold and silver production significantly in its five producing mines, when gold price turned bullish due to geopolitical issues and a potential slowdown of the US economy.

Gold price has crossed for a moment the $1,600 per ounce level that I was not expecting so soon. However, who could have anticipated such a move by the USA against Iran?

I have been reluctant to invest and even trade AUY, because the stock has been irresponsive for the past two years. I am still undecided as I am writing this article as to whether or not I should get involved with AUY.

Often, stocks get their own trading dynamic and no matter what, they keep this trading profile quarter after quarter. It is the case of AUY, and it will take something big to break apart this boring pattern.

Perhaps the Agua Rica project is potentially the key to improvement, but it is still far from an immediate outcome and will necessitate more CapEx. A pre-feasibility study will be ready in 2020. So far, Agua Rica's measured and indicated copper reserves are at 11.5 MM Lbs, with annual production in the first ten years of operation to average approximately 533 M Lbs Cu Eq.

Source: AUY presentation

Technical Analysis

AUY is forming an intermediate descending channel pattern (red), with line resistance at $3.75 and line support at $3.43.

The descending channel is considered bearish because it is a succession of "lower lows," and if the pattern continues, the next lower low could be $3.43. This pattern followed the breakout point (green) experienced in December.

The resistance breakout ended the preceding ascending triangle pattern (blue), which was expected with such a pattern.

The new short-term strategy that I see is to sell about 25% of your AUY position at or above $3.75, assuming no bullish change in the price of gold. However, if the price of gold trades above $1,575 per ounce, then you may consider holding or even adding a little until the stock reaches its recent highs at just above $4.00 (double top).

Conversely, if the price of gold begins to weaken again and drops below $1,500 per ounce, which is more likely unless Iran makes a decisive move against military sites in the Middle East, then AUY will test $3.43 and eventually cross support to slide to $3.30.

Hence, you have to decide basically by looking at the gold price strength.

