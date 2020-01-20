ServiceNow: The TAM Is Limitless

Former SAP CEO Bill McDermott was the right selection for taking ServiceNow to the next level.

Stock price has recovered from the drop due to the announced exit of CEO John Donahoe back in October.

I believe that the TAM of ServiceNow is limitless ... I'm not sure that any work has actually been done on identifying the size of that TAM, but I believe it's only limited by one's imagination" - CEO Bill McDermott

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) stock had a shaky summer and fall of 2019 amidst the general collapse of SaaS companies. The drop in stock price was capped by the announcement that CEO John Donahoe was leaving for greener pastures. But the stock has now recovered and appears to be breaking out to new all-time highs.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

ServiceNow is not alone in this bullish move. I have already covered several stocks this year that are breaking out including Splunk Inc. (SPLK), Five9 Inc. (FIVN), and NICE Ltd. (NICE). This is a broad move amongst digital transformation stocks and investors should not be caught on the sidelines. The malaise of 2019 is done, gone, finito. It is time to jump on the bandwagon or be left behind. And ServiceNow is one of the big SaaS companies leading the charge, with a very sticky product and apparently limitless TAM, at least according to the CEO. Revenue growth is above 30% and free cash flow is excellent. New CEO Bill McDermott, formerly the CEO of SAP SE (SAP), is fully capable of leading ServiceNow to the next sales plateau, a target of $10 billion. For these reasons, I am retaining my very bullish rating for ServiceNow.

Why Bill McDermott?

ServiceNow will be very well served by CEO Bill McDermott. Under Bill McDermott's leadership, SAP's market cap grew from $39 billion to $163 billion. ServiceNow's market cap is close to $60 billion. Who better to take it to the next level?

The challenge for ServiceNow is to get product visibility at the C-suite level and Bill McDermott has the connections, not only in the USA but internationally, to achieve the required visibility at the top level.

When asked about possible disruption during the transition period, Bill McDermott's response was as follows:

... our overall attrition rate as a company is I think in all is an industry low and it is the same this year as it was last year. On sales leadership, we have had of our top 100 sales leaders, 3 have left. So yes, three sales leaders have left to go Snowflake. 97 have not and we have a strong deep sales bench ...

In other words, leadership at the CEO level, and CFO as well, is in transition, but the sales organization is extremely stable and won't be disrupted by the changes.

Company Fundamentals

As I have explained in previous articles, high-growth companies generally don't measure up based on traditional value metrics. In fact, such companies often confound analysts who inevitably attempt to apply their beloved value metrics, with the result being a lost investment opportunity. In place of traditional value factors, I generally focus on other measures, such as revenue growth, free cash flow margin and the software company "Rule of 40."

Revenue Growth

ServiceNow has excellent annual revenue growth of 32%, down from the 5-year rate of almost 44%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

ServiceNow’s free cash flow margin TTM is a very strong ~26% of revenues. This margin level has been retained since mid-2017.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA and others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin TTM.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In ServiceNow’s case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 32% + 26% = 58%

The calculation easily exceeds 40% leading me to conclude that ServiceNow's financials are healthy.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated Y-o-Y sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated Y-o-Y sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, ServiceNow is above the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is higher than its peers', given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that ServiceNow is valued higher than the average stock in my digital transformation universe, based on Sales/EV multiple.

However, my value assessment changes when I substitute estimated forward gross profits for forward sales.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

Given the results shown on this second scatter plot, I have to conclude that ServiceNow is only slightly overvalued, not significant enough to prevent withholding a bullish or very bullish rating.

Investment Risks

While software stock valuations have come down in recent months, they are still high on a historical basis. Uncertainties, such as the rising tension in the Middle East, trade disputes and President Trump's impeachment, could cause a market downturn. Software stocks tend to get hit hard during any market turbulence.

While I don't believe that the top-level shuffle of both CEO and CFO will impact company performance going forward, it is conceivable that this could happen. If it turns out that either CEO or CFO is a misfit then the stock price will suffer. One danger is that the new leaders may, for political purposes, make the company appear to be in bad shape, thus giving them the appearance of "righting" a "wronged" ship, but I doubt that will happen in this case as the company performance is pretty strong.

Summary And Conclusions

ServiceNow is another SaaS company at the heart of the digital transformation revolution. There is very little that I can find wrong with this company. Revenue growth is above 30%, free cash flow margin is strong and stable. The product suite is very stable with a customer retention rate of 99%, the best in the industry.

I don't believe that the change in leadership will affect company performance. In fact, Bill McDermott may be the right person to lead the company to $10 billion in annual revenue.

ServiceNow stock is slightly overvalued by my relative valuation technique, but not so much to stay on the sidelines for this stock that is breaking out to all-time highs.

For all of the above reasons, I am retaining my very bullish rating on ServiceNow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.