"Relative Value" is always a consideration. It is perhaps the main consideration, until you have passed the line in the sand, which is what we have done now, in my estimation. Now it is a question of "Absolute Value" for fixed-income investors because the yields are so low in any bond asset class that there is no way to pay for the costs of many insurance companies, pension funds, university endowments and retirees, much less make any money. They just cannot get enough yield to pay for their expenses, which will push many of these investors to make some horrible mistakes. Trust me, I have seen it before in my forty-five years of standing out on the playing field of the "Great Game."

I would state that the lack of yield is worse in Europe and Japan. There are still approximately $15 trillion in negative yielding bonds and virtually all of them reside in these nations. This is causing money from these countries into American debt as about the only safe place still standing with positive yields. It is also causing money from the EU and Japan into the American equity markets as a place to get a positive return.

In the United States, even with our low, but positive yields, money is coming out of bonds because the returns are no longer affordable for the classes of investors mentioned above. We are in "Dire Straits" now in Fixed-Income and it is a warning worth noting as retail money flows into equities and institutional money gets directed towards venture capital, private equity, private placements, Real Estate, and anything else that can provide decent yields, when our bonds no longer provide them.

I take great care when warning all of you about anything. I have learned that "Preservation of Capital" is a whole lot simpler than making new money. However, when I do "warn," I go at it step-by-step and I do not make any grandiose claims. Each and every time I see some article in the Press stating that we are either going "Straight to Hell" or "Straight to Heaven" I am not only highly suspicious of the article but also of the author. Making claims, of this sort, is just greatly irresponsible, in my opinion, as the markets will be doing neither, over any reasonable period of time.

The IMF, quite obviously, does not share my opinion. Friday, Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated that the global economy risks a return of the Great Depression, driven by inequality and instability in the financial sector. To be quite forthright, her presentation of this kind of opinion was both ill considered, reckless and unnecessary, in my view. Making claims, of this sort, does little, in my estimation, except for rational people to question the reasonableness of the person making these kind of statements. To be quite blunt about it, Ms. Georgieva was just reckless, in making such a statement, in my humble opinion.

In terms of our issues now, with "Absolute Yield," there are several considerations. Using the 10 year Treasury as a benchmark, and looking back to the year 2000, we find the high yield to be 6.79% which took place on 1/20/2000. The low yield was 1.36% which occurred on 7/8/2016. The average yield, over this time period, was 3.412% as we closed out Friday at 1.82%. So, we are currently 25% off the low yield but 47% off the average yield and 73% off of the high yield.

Then "compression" was a huge factor over the last year. The Bloomberg Treasury Index was up 7.82% over the last 12 months but the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Index was up 14.66%, almost doubling the Treasury return. At the same time the U.S. High Yield Index was up 10.88%, and even the Muni Index was up 8.25%. Yield eeked out of everything and at a rapid pace.

The additional significant issue here is that we are just 182 basis points off of Zero. This has created our "Borrower's Paradise" and our "Fixed-Income Investor's Nightmare," simultaneously. This situation has been jiggered by the world's central banks as many nations in the European Union, and the country of Japan, could not afford their budgets, or their social programs, so they had their central banks create "Pixie Dust" money to buy up outstanding bonds and allow their governments to borrow for nothing, next to nothing, or less than nothing. A spectacular achievement, of sorts, if you think about it. Making money from nothing, and subsidizing the government's debt with little more than a blink, wink, nod and thin air. Who woulda thunk it possible?

The central banks of the world have engaged in great financial magic. If you stand back, and ponder it, they now rival Harry Potter, Narnia, and the fairy tales of your childhood. The problem is that the financial markets aren't supposed to be magical. They are supposed to be under adult supervision and a matter of great importance and care. Yet, here we are in some kind of "Wonderland" with unelected officials, at the bidding of their governments, rivaling white rabbits and hookah smoking caterpillars. The "Mad Hatter" has morphed into the "Mad Banker" as I sit here and wonder just who, exactly, is "off their heads."

You may be curious if there will be consequences. There are always consequences. You may be curious if there will be collateral damage. There is always collateral damage. You can't make money from nothing and then pretend that there will be no effect. In the short term you are getting just what you should expect which is large moves higher in every asset class but in the longer term we will pay a price for the central banks leap down the rabbit hole.

Just ask Alice.

It is a two-step process you see. The first, utilizing the newly created "Pixie Dust" money, is a wonder to behold and so the grandiose results of 2019. However, there is a point when the results begin to wear off, when yields, just this side of Zero, no longer move the needle and when our Wonderland" extracts its toll for its creation.

My advice is to take some profits now. Lock 'em up! The markets may not be so kind at some point and, as Ben Franklin so famously stated, "a penny saved is a penny earned."

