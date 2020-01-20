MEG Energy: Too Soon

But it seems premature and it negatively impacts shareholders.

The Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) is poised to generate significant free cash flow over the next several years given its low operating and sustaining costs. In addition, it contracted rail and pipeline capacity to export an increasing portion of its production to the U.S. and reduce its dependence on the volatile Canadian heavy oil prices.

Yet despite its promising future, the company announced refinancing a part of its debt due in 2023 and 2024 with high-yield notes due in 2027. This move, which seems premature, represents a costly solution that reduces the company's risk profile in the medium term.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Early refinancing

MEG Energy's significant debt of C$3.1 billion at the end of Q3 represented a threat in the medium term since the company was facing a debt wall between 2023 and 2025.

I discussed in my previous article the oil sands producer would refinance its debt in favorable conditions with stable oil prices compared to the first nine months of 2019 (C$57.09 per barrel). But MEG Energy's refinancing would become more challenging with depressed oil prices during a couple of quarters.

Surprisingly, the company addressed its debt situation last week: Three years before its debt wall materializes, it announced an offering of senior notes of US$1.2 billion, due in 2027, that will bear interest of 7.125%.

Management indicated it would use the cash to redeem US$800 million due in 2023 and US$400 million due in 2024.

As a result, MEG Energy's first debt maturity will take place in March 2024 and will represent US$600 million, which reduces the company's risk of refinancing in the medium term.

A costly decision for shareholders

However, this new 7.125% senior notes will increase the company's cost of debt since it replaces notes that bear interest of 6.375% and 7.0%. The company will cumulate US$20 million of extra interest payments by 2024 compared to the previous situation. And it will still have to pay interests on this high-yield 7.125% notes till 2027.

Based on the annualized finance costs during Q3 and assuming an average 2019 production of 93,000 barrels or equivalent per day (boe/d), the company's cost of debt represents C$8.8 per barrel ((C$75 million * 4) / (93,000 boe/d * 365 days) = C$8.8 per barrel). With this refinancing, the cost of debt will increase to about C$9 per barrel.

In contrast, finance costs represent less than C$4/boe for leveraged Canadian oil and gas producers such as Baytex Energy (BTE) and Cenovus Energy (CVE).

I'm having difficulties to understand MEG Energy's decision to refinance its debt so early at such a high cost, which may also discourage potential acquirers.

Based on its year-to-date results (WTI at US$57.06/bbl during this period), the company generated C$569 million of adjusted funds flow, which corresponds to annual adjusted funds flow of C$759 million. And with a sustaining capital program management estimates at C$210 million, the company's annual free cash flow potential reaches C$549 million, assuming stable year-to-date oil prices and flat production.

Besides, the company eliminated some uncertainty about its 2020 revenue since it already hedged 53,148 boe/d at an average fixed WTI price above US$59/bbl.

Thus, assuming C$549 million of annual free cash flow while holding its production flat, the company could have gradually paid down its high-yield US$800 million notes due in 2023. Alternatively, it could have faced its 2023 debt wall with C$1.6 billion (US$1.22 billion) of cash on its balance sheet. And the company could still use its untapped C$1.3 billion credit facility as a safety net.

Looking forward

MEG Energy's new high-yield senior notes reduces refinancing risks in the medium term, but it doesn't seem to align with the company's significant free cash flow potential.

Given the company's hedges and marketing diversification to the U.S., and considering the WTI spot and futures prices above US$57 per barrel, management could have waited one more year to address its 2023/2024 debt wall with still a couple of years to negotiate in more favorable conditions.

This refinancing isn't a game-changer for shareholders, but it represents extra costs that could have been avoided. It also reduces the chances for the company to be acquired at a high premium over the next several years. Rejecting Husky Energy's unsolicited bid of C$11 per share in 2018, MEG Energy's management has already shown its opposition to such a transaction.

