General Electric And Siemens: Why The Winner Is A Much Better Investment

Due to also offering a higher dividend yield and a superior growth outlook, I rate Siemens as the more attractive company among these two industrial giants.

Siemens and General Electric are active in similar industries in many cases, but there are also some unique business lines. Siemens is active in more attractive markets, on average.

Article Thesis

In the industrial sector, there are several large-scale companies that are active in a wide array of sub-industries, among them General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY). Even though they oftentimes target the same markets, their fates have differed a lot over the last couple of years. Siemens has been a much stronger performer, and I will lay out why I believe that this will remain the case over the coming years as well.

Same Industry, But Different Outcomes

Factors such as a company's balance sheet strength, margin performance, decisions by management regarding the product portfolio or capital allocation can lead to a very different performance for companies even if they are from the same industry. This has been the case with General Electric and Siemens, which both operate in a range of relatively similar industries:

Data by YCharts

Shares of Siemens have returned 22% over the last three years, which is well below what the broad markets generated over that time frame, but which still outperforms General Electric's -58% total return by a mile. This is mostly due to far better execution, coupled with less balance sheet issues, and a somewhat better focus when it comes to growth investments. Siemens also did not cut its dividend, which has further boosted the total returns of Siemens' owners versus the returns of General Electric's owners.

Siemens Operates A Less Complicated Business With Better Financials

General Electric has, over the last decades, moved into many businesses that are not really connected to its core industrial business, such as insurance, finance, aircraft leasing, etc. This had worked out fine for a while, but over the years, the company got more bloated and less focused. This, in turn, has hurt General Electric's margins and its balance sheet.

Even though General Electric's new management tries to clean up the mistakes from the past, the damage is still there:

Data by YCharts

General Electric's balance sheet is in quite weak shape, and the company has more than $93 billion in long-term debt, which is close to two and a half times as much debt compared to Siemens' debt. On top of that, the leverage ratio (debt to EBITDA) is astonishingly high for General Electric, at more than 10, whereas Siemens' debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.9 is at a moderate level.

Investors should also account for the fact that Siemens is a Europe-based company that benefits from extremely low interest rates in euro-denominated bonds, which makes its debt levels even less problematic compared to the debt that General Electric has on its balance sheet.

Through asset sales, General Electric plans to reduce its debt over the coming years, and its dividend cut has freed up cash for debt reduction as well, but nevertheless General Electric's weak balance sheet will continue to hurt the company for years. High pension liabilities that are not fully funded, which are not included in General Electric's long-term debt, are another headwind for the company, as this will require additional cash investments over the coming years, which will further reduce GE's ability to invest in growth areas or to make shareholder payments.

Siemens' superior business model and its leaner operations are not only impacting its balance sheet, but also other fundamentals such as its margins:

Data by YCharts

With the same amount of sales, Siemens generates roughly one and a half times as much gross profit compared to General Electric, which can be explained by a better cost structure due to more focused operations. On top of that, Siemens benefits from being active in more attractive industries, which is another competitive advantage versus General Electric.

General Electric has heavy exposure to industries that are either not growing or where margins are highly unattractive. This includes General Electric's oil and gas business and its power generation business, two markets that are not growing meaningfully, while also not offering high cash flows that could support other business units.

Siemens on the other hand is more exposed to markets such as Digital Industries, where its software business has performed well, and Smart Infrastructure, where Siemens benefits from megatrends such as the Internet of Things and the construction of smart cities.

Siemens' Gas and Power segment has also performed better than that of its peer General Electric, its revenues and orders keep growing:

Source: Siemens presentation

The combination of better execution combined with a better product line-up and more attractive end markets is why Siemens' net profits have grown much more reliably over the last couple of years:

Data by YCharts

Siemens' earnings per share growth was not overly strong over the last decade, at close to 70%, but at least positive and in the mid-single-digit range. General Electric on the other hand has seen its profits decline by more than three quarters on a per-share basis during the same time frame. This weak performance occurred despite the fact that the last 10 years included the recovery from the Great Recession, which means that earnings growth should have been possible.

Another plus for Siemens is the compelling performance of its majority-owned, publicly-traded companies Siemens Healthineers and Siemens Gamesa:

Source: Siemens presentation

Both saw their orders and their revenues grow during the most recent quarter at an attractive pace, while their respective free cash generation improved at an even faster rate. Cash generation generally is another weak point for General Electric and looks more favorable for its peer Siemens:

Data by YCharts

Siemens generated more than twice General Electric's cash from operations, while its balance sheet is in far superior shape. The much stronger cash generation by Siemens compared to its peer General Electric allows Siemens to pay out significantly larger amounts of money to its owners.

Siemens has a solid dividend growth track record with regular dividend increases throughout the last couple of years:

Source: Siemens investor relations

The dividend was increased by €0.10 during each of the last couple of years, which equates to a highly consistent although not overly fast dividend growth rate. General Electric on the other hand had to cut its dividend payout massively not too long ago, which is why its shareholders don't get any meaningful income from their investment at all. Siemens' dividend yield stands at 3.3% at current prices, which is not yet high-yield territory, but which is well above the broad market's dividend yield of just 1.8%. Combined with consistent dividend growth and a lot of wiggle room due to a payout ratio that stands at just 61%, the above-average dividend yield makes Siemens look interesting for income-focused investors seeking additional exposure in the industrial segment. General Electric on the other hand offers a dividend yield of just 0.3%, which makes it quite uninteresting for income investors.

Siemens' better cash generation and stronger balance sheet do not only make it a better income stock, but on top of that it also offers a superior payout when it comes to share repurchases. Siemens has an active share repurchase program worth €3 billion, through which the company has bought back €1.1 billion, or $1.2 billion, worth of its own shares throughout the last 12 months. This is not an overly high buyback pace, yet still better than what General Electric will be offering in the near future, as General Electric will have to focus on turning its operations around and cleaning up its balance sheet over the coming years.

Growth Outlook Comparison Between General Electric And Siemens

Siemens is active in more attractive end markets, as laid out above, and it has superior margins and an active buyback authorization. These factors explain why analysts are forecasting a meaningfully higher growth rate for Siemens' profits over the coming years:

Data by YCharts

The current expectation is for Siemens to generate low-double-digit earnings per share growth in the long run, while General Electric is forecasted to grow its earnings per share at a high-single-digit rate. Neither of these would be a bad result per se, as both companies are large and established, which means that even a high-single-digit long-term growth rate would be a very solid outcome. Nevertheless, the fundamentals, market exposure, and shareholder returns seem to favor Siemens over General Electric, and this aligns with the analyst community's expectations, which favor Siemens' long-term outlook meaningfully. I have to agree with them, although I believe that a long-term growth rate in the double digits seems more on the aggressive side for Siemens, which is why I believe that the difference will be smaller in reality.

Valuations Of The Two Companies

Valuing the shares of these companies against each other does not result in very large differences, but depending on what metric we use, we see that General Electric is slightly cheaper in most cases:

Data by YCharts

On average, General Electric trades about 5% cheaper than Siemens, which is a small but not overly significant difference. I believe that the relative discount General Electric's shares are trading at does not make it a better investment, as this is more than offset by Siemens' better growth outlook, stronger balance sheet, higher shareholder returns, etc.

On an absolute basis, neither of the two companies looks especially expensive, as they trade at a high teens earnings multiple (2020), and a mid-teens earnings multiple for 2021. The EV to EBITDA multiple of roughly 10 is not indicating a high valuation either, and last but not least, shares of both companies offer a cash flow yield of roughly 9%, which is quite strong.

My Conclusion: Siemens Is The More Favorable Investment

General Electric has the benefit of a slightly lower valuation, but I still favor Siemens, considering its stronger fundamentals, better product line-up, more successful management, and last but not least its vastly superior dividend yield and dividend track record. This is why I believe that Siemens clearly is the winner from an income investor's point of view, while total return focused investors will likely favor Siemens as well, due to a substantially higher forecasted growth rate and its active share repurchase program.

One strategy that Cash Flow Kingdom sometimes employs is selling covered calls to increase an income stock's yield further. This is, unfortunately, not possible for Siemens, as there are no options for Siemens that are traded in the US. For investors that favor General Electric over Siemens, due to whatever reason, the relatively high volatility of General Electric's shares allows for another option play that could be interesting: Selling cash-secured puts to enter a position.

If, for example, a put option with a strike price of $12 and an expiry date of March 20 is sold, the current option premium is $0.66. If exercised, this would result in a net price of $11.34 per share, which represents a 5.5% discount versus the current share price of $11.90. If, on the other hand, the option does not get exercised, the cash on cash return is 5.5% for a holding period of just above two months.

Author's Note: If you liked this article and want to read more from me, click the Follow button to receive notifications for future articles!

The Power of Multiple Cash Flow Streams Since inception, the CFK Income Portfolio has generated a total return of 50.8%, versus 27.8% for the S&P 500 during the same time. This was accomplished while offering a very attractive and relatively steady portfolio dividend yield in the 7%-9% range that looks like this: A focus on strong and growing company cash flows, as well as management alignment and capital allocation skills, is at the core of what we do. Please join us at Cash Flow Kingdom, "the place where cash flow is king", to see if we can help you achieve your financial goals.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.