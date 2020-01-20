Active Equity Managers Underperform At Bull Market Peaks

Runaway Passive Index Outperformance

Every reader knows that the most widely followed U.S. indexes, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100, have seen their gains mainly driven by a handful of large cap stocks. We also point out that these two indexes have the most index-tracking funds replicating them. This past week, Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) market capitalization passed $1 trillion, joining the other three tech behemoths in the one trillion dollar club (Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)). The last time we have seen such concentration at the top of the U.S. equity market was in the early 1980s when briefly the top four largest companies which were all in the Energy sector were Exxon, Shell, Mobil, and Texaco. Of course today, Energy is almost a non-existent weight in the S&P 500. While the concentration of so much of U.S. market cap in four stocks does not seem to overly bother market participants, we believe that this “curiosity” of having four trillion dollar tech companies will not endure. Almost 15% of the S&P 500 is in these four names and nearly 30% of the S&P 500 is in technology.

Active stock fund managers have had a tough time beating index funds for the greater part of the current bull market, and especially since the end of 2018, due largely to the concentration of equity indexes in a handful of names. And as is always the case in bull markets, investors chase the performance. Index fund assets recently hit a milestone, eclipsing active funds for the first time, with over $4.50 trillion in U.S. equity index funds at the end of 2019 versus $4.21 trillion in active funds.

We constructed our own “WMA Active Managers Index” by taking the top 20 U.S. actively managed equity funds by assets under management (AUM) and creating an equally-weighted index based on their monthly NAVs. The table below shows the actively managed funds that we used. In general, these fund managers are buying the same large, liquid companies found in the S&P 500, but with different weightings to reflect the fund managers’ vision. These funds also hold cash (either tactically or due to fund inflows/outflow resulting in cash drag), but generally no more than 5% to 10% is in cash.

Fund Ticker 5-Yr. Annualized Return 10-Yr. Annualized Return Assets (bil) 3-Yr. Fund Net Flows* (bil) American Funds Growth Fund of America AGTHX 10.9% 13.0% $193.6 -$20.0 American Funds Washington Mutual AWSHX 9.7 13.0 123.7 4.5 Fidelity Contrafund FCNTX 11.9 14.1 116.3 -42.4 American Funds Fundamental Investors ANCFX 10.1 12.5 104.1 -6.0 American Funds Investment Co. of Amer. AIVSX 7.9 11.4 98.6 -5.7 Dodge & Cox Stock DODGX 8.6 12.6 69.4 -6.8 American Funds AMCAP AMCPX 9.2 13.0 67.5 -3.0 T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth TRBCX 13.8 16.2 65.5 8.8 Vanguard PRIMECAP VPMCX 12.0 15.0 65.2 -6.7 American Funds American Mutual AMRMX 8.6 11.8 60.4 5.4 T. Rowe Price Growth Stock PRGFX 12.7 15.3 55.1 -14.2 MFS Value MEIAX 8.5 11.7 49.6 -2.5 Vanguard Windsor II VWNFX 7.7 11.4 46.1 -13.7 Fidelity Growth Company FDGRX 14.0 16.8 41.3 -16.0 Vanguard Dividend Growth VDIGX 11.0 13.3 39.5 -4.4 Vanguard Equity-Income VEIPX 9.4 13.1 37.1 4.2 T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth RPMGX 12.2 15.4 33.6 -3.6 Harbor Capital Appreciation HACAX 12.8 14.6 30.0 -8.0 JPMorgan Equity Income HLIEX 9.2 13.4 29.0 9.4 Fidelity Low-Priced Stock FLPSX 6.5 11.6 28.9 -19.1 S&P 500 Index 10.8 13.7

The final column shows the 3-year fund flows into/out of these actively managed equity funds. The exodus out of actively managed stock mutual funds has been violent. As mentioned, we are not surprised to see investors abandon active equity funds at this stage of the game. The majority of investors tend to make the wrong decision at major turning points in the equity market. We believe that buying a fully invested index fund which is betting on the same horses outrunning the pack is not a genius idea.

Getting back to our WMA Active Managers Index, we created a relative index against the S&P 500 Total Return index, then took the year-to-year change in this relative price curve. The results were interesting, so we share our findings below.

As one would expect, actively managers have tended to do better against the S&P 500 during bear markets. Active managers shift into defensive sectors and may raise some cash in downturns. A rising curve denotes active managers beating the S&P 500. The best periods for active managers were during the 1990-91 recession and the bursting of the Tech Bubble in 2000.

Another observation is that active managers are no better at guessing which stocks to play in a bull market than a naïve allocation to all the S&P 500 stocks. Once a bull market is underway, active managers have a hard time keeping pace with the S&P 500. Indeed, the value added in using an active manager is to hold on to the actively managed fund throughout the entire stock market cycle. It is in downturns that active managers add the most value (saving investors from losses). In this light, the massive flow of funds out of active managers recently and into the S&P 500 index funds is complete lunacy on the part of greedy/unsavvy investors.

A third important observation is that the negative year-to-year change in active manager performance relative to S&P 500 performance have historically bottomed around the -10% level. We hesitate to even mention a historical comparison in this market of superlatives, as every past record or trading rule has been blown away in this market. Nevertheless, we do not believe that S&P 500 passive index fund return can continue to outperform at this pace indefinitely. We expect, like in the early 1990s and early 2000s, to see a prolonged period of active manager outperformance. Stock-picking is not dead, it has just been in hibernation… a bit too long.

WMA ESG Investments & Monitors is a professional investment advisory service on SA Marketplace. Our premium service offers real-time access to our actively managed, ESG-focused equity allocation strategies, including the WMA ESG High Yield Strategy (over 6% dividends, without LPs). We provide Daily updates highlighting trade ideas generated by our trading models and strategists' opinions on current market events. All recommendations come with rationale for the trade. Readers can also access our numerous trading tools, including our DGR Macro Trading Model, our ESG Company Watch List & Trading Model, our Daily EPS Revisions Changes Monitor, and more!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.