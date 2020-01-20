Polaris: Profiting From Special Purpose Vehicles

Thanks to panic over tariffs and fears over discretionary spending, Polaris's industry leading return on invested capital, share repurchases, and growth in EPS is up for grabs at a reasonable valuation.

The firm owns many brands you are likely familiar with, and has posted strong financial metrics for many years. As of recently, the market has become impatient.

Polaris is a large, global manufacturer active in over 120 countries. Sales increased from $2 billion to nearly $7 billion in less than a decade while maintaining strong margins.

Source

What's special about Polaris? Don't they just make expensive ATVs?

Given there is some truth to this assertion, it's a common and understandable misconception prior to performing due diligence on Polaris (PII). To start, let's look at how the firm has grown since the Great Recession.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

Sales have more than tripled since 2008 and are now much more diversified. This has occurred through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

Polaris has made incredible progress on multiple fronts including going from an average to the dominant player in the powersports industry in less than 10 years.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

Polaris does manufacture ATVs, but the firm leverages a massive number of brands and associated product types, many of which are leaders in their respective categories. This list includes Indian and Slingshot road-going vehicles, Bennington boats, and various aftermarket parts companies. While many of these brands were acquired, Polaris has one of the industry's largest and fastest-growing ($185 million in 2016 to ~$295 million in 2019) research and development divisions.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

That investment has seemingly paid off. The firm's gross margins are consistently an impressive 20% to 25%. Margins like these are rare and we need to ensure they translate into strong earnings and cash flow.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

They have in Polaris's case with consistent profitability and earnings per share ("EPS") increasing from $5.10 in 2017 to approximately $6.25 in 2019 despite a substantial negative impact from ongoing tariff disputes. Before we explore that item in detail, let's obtain a better grasp on the performance of the individual business segments.

Polaris ATV, RZR, Off-Road Vehicles & Snowmobiles

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

This division has grown in the range of 10% annually. Note the average age and household income of buyers for each product type; these are high earning (>$100k income) and established (>40 years old) consumers.

Source: SEC.gov PII Q3 10-Q

For your for convenience, we've highlighted each line item experiencing growth in 2019 relative to 2018 in the above excerpt from the firm's latest quarterly SEC filing. If a division has all rows highlighted for 2019 (this division almost accomplished that with the exception of APLA), it generated positive year-to-date ("YTD") growth for all product types and geographies. Polaris demonstrated strong growth in this category in Q1-Q3 of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. In Q3 specifically, Canada's sales for this division equated to the combined total outside of the continent. The firm remains heavily reliant on the U.S. for Off-Road & Snowmobile sales. Polaris is #1 for Off-Road Vehicles and #2 in Snowmobiles.

Polaris Motorcycles

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

This includes both the Indian and Slingshot brands. Indian has a rich history as one of the oldest and recognizable motorcycle brands from a U.S. manufacturer. This is even more pronounced in the 45-55 age demographic the brand targets.

Polaris includes Slingshots within the motorcycle division which I suppose makes some sense. Not shown here is the failure of the Victory motorcycle brand. I, WER's lead portfolio manager, am a car and motorcycle enthusiast with intensity only matched by my interest in financial markets and geopolitics. Victory was shut down in 2017 with CEO Scott Wine suggesting the more successful Indian brand was cannibalizing sales. You won't see the ghost of the Victory brand included in any Polaris investor presentation.

The two brands, however, did not appear to have significant overlap in target markets though Indian has evolved since that time to be more inclusive. We dug deeper, and only 150 out of the 400 motorcycle dealerships selling Victory had Indian bikes in their inventory reinforcing our previous statement. Polaris is quick to cite that Victory never represented more than 3.0% of global sales which is accurate. Polaris had lost money on Victory in three of the last five years prior to shutting it down, so we understand and respect the decision to cease sales. One of the major pitfalls of M&A heavy firms is failing to face the music when a brand inevitably becomes a loser. Based on full-year 2019 data, with all but one quarter already counted, leans toward motorcycle sales revenue growth turning back into positive territory after a 5% decline from 2017 to 2018.

Source: SEC.gov PII Q3 10-Q

Performance was sub-par year over year for Q3 with declines in Canada and the U.S., Polaris's key markets. The situation reverses within Motorcycles with modest declines in the U.S. and Canada and proportional gains internationally.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

Global Adjacent Markets ("GAM")

GAM includes a litany of special purpose vehicles (not the usual SPV discussed in investment articles) designed to capitalize on each market's unique needs. Clients range from universities to governments to delivery companies.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

This area is relatively small at approximately 7.0% of 2019 sales and is focused almost exclusively in two regions as defined by Polaris: U.S. and Europe, Middle East, and Africa ("EMEA" in the charts). Growth has not been small, however, with rapid double-digit increases in sales in recent years.

Source: SEC.gov PII Q3 10-Q

APLA, which we presume stands for Asia Pacific and Latin America, combined with Canada, saw minute declines but together represent less than 1% of sales. Despite its size, GAM is the second-most important division for Polaris in the EMEA region.

Polaris Aftermarket Parts

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

Transamerican Auto Parts ("TAP") is a major player in this dynamic, highly profitable, and surprisingly large $10+ billion market. I have experience with 4 Wheel Parts and it's a well-known aftermarket company in the modified Jeep and Truck scene.

Source: SEC.gov PII Q3 10-Q

SUVs have rapidly taken market share from sedans and other vehicle types in the last decade and this division is positioned to reap the benefits long-term. 2018 was weak with only modest growth but 2019 should see a solid improvement back to 5% to 10% annually.

Polaris Boats

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

As the older (and richer) generations continue to exit the work force and retire, boat sales have been strong. People underestimate the size of this market; over 140 million individuals go boating each year and over 250,000 new boats are sold annually. 50% are over 60 years old and over a third take home over $200,000 in income each year. Polaris is aggressively seeking market share in this area and spent $705 million net of tax benefits in mid-2019 by acquiring Boat Holdings, LLC, the leading manufacturer of pontoon boats in the U.S.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

In fact, Polaris generated higher boat sales in every region globally as indicated above. While the large boost in the U.S. was in part tied to the aforementioned acquisition, the firm produced organic growth as well.

Polaris Full-Year EPS & Guidance

Partly due to acquisitions, 2019 full-year sales are expected to climb approximately 12%. Revenue is great, but profits and cash flow are what truly matter. Full-year EPS will come in down approximately 5% for 2019 versus the prior year. But this seems counter-intuitive; didn't we just see significant sales growth across the board?

Tariffs now come into play. Excluding this variable, 2019 EPS would be up nearly 20% to ~$7.65 per share. Margins in recent quarters were -0.50% on average versus a projected +1.15% without tariffs. That's a material delta on nearly $7.0 billion in sales.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

We double-checked management's classifications (e.g. unchanged, improved, increased) and don't disagree. Operating expenses, interest expense (which moved up notably due to acquisitions funded by borrowing), shares outstanding, and other key variables were generally in line with guidance. The firm likely underestimated either the impact of tariffs or guessed the situation would at least be alleviated somewhat by the end of 2019. To be fair, there were several times during the year it looked like China and the U.S. were on the brink of progress. I was on Capitol Hill early in the first half of the year (he discussed potential changes to the Accredited Investor guidelines with a few representatives, some of which are now nearing being put into law) when a Chinese delegate and the White House came eerily close to an agreement.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

As concisely shown above, these sales numbers do not correspond to a troubled company. Let's look more carefully at margins.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

For context, recall that ~62% of 2019's sales will be in the ORV/Snowmobile category with 13% to aftermarket and 9% to both Motorcycles and Boats with the remaining 7% attributable to GAM. Margins in the most critical division, representing nearly two-thirds of 2019's sales, were unchanged at a stellar 28.1%. Motorcycles took a small hit with GAM making up some of the ground lost. Motorcycles is the only division management expects potential declines in sales for 2020.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

We expect both foreign currency ("F/X" in the reports) and tariff-related issues to decline in significance in 2020. The extent, however, is out of our control and rests in the hands of a few Chinese and American diplomats. Management's conservative guidance is partly why the stock has declined markedly since the onset of tariffs. They were able to salvage results and the impact will be closer to -$80 million instead of the previous -$90 million estimate. Part of why we believe both detractors will be less material going forward is because 1) management has already proven its ability to react and mitigate the damage (e.g. through finding new suppliers and optimizing the supply chain) and 2) 301 tariff exclusion requests are under review that will augment Polaris's business plus recent progress was just made between the U.S. and China on this front.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

In addition, Polaris is far from trapped. As shown above, albeit not to scale in terms of capacity, most of its manufacturing base is located in the U.S. with only one facility in China. This is not to mention the fact that it was just announced that "Phase 1" of the trade deal is supposedly signed by both parties.

To the extent it's possible to gauge, we don't see a permanent hit to the business due to ongoing tariff disputes. Polaris has not abandoned any key markets or been forced to move major manufacturing facilities.

Polaris Debt & Balance Sheet Notes

We've mentioned acquisitions several times. In today's low interest rate environment, that typically equates to debt, and usually a lot of it.

Source: SEC.gov PII Q3 10-Q

We've once again highlighted all the line items in which figures as of September 30, 2019, increased compared to the end of the prior year. You didn't miss anything, there were no increases in notes outstanding, loan facility borrowings, or aggregate debt since the end of 2018. The last important announcement on the fund's leverage profile was an increase in the capacity of the loan facility from $700 million to $1.18 billion. Polaris had $1.105 of the $1.18 line untapped as of the end of Q3.

Total liabilities did increase over the period from $3.25 billion to $3.50 billion mainly due to greater accounts payable in the current liabilities section. Total assets rose modestly more than debt ending at $4.53 billion for the period resulting in a ~3.5x debt to equity ratio. Interest expense rose from $37.1 million for the first nine months of 2018 to $60.8 million for the same period in 2019.

The reason this seems inconsistent with the debt figures cited is because 2018 experienced $875 million in net borrowings that did not generate interest expense for the totality of that year.

Valuation & Risk Profile

Polaris is a fast-growing mid-cap stock usually coinciding with an elevated price-to-earnings ratio ("P/E") well above 20x. In this case, the stock recently closed at 18.5x on a trailing twelve month ("TTM") basis. Keep in mind that a sustained 5% increase in EPS will bring that figure down toward the Very Strong Buy level depicted below.

Source: Macrotrends.com & WER

Despite all-time highs in revenue and near all-time highs in EPS, the current P/E ratio is attractive. The stock's one-year and five-year charts tell different stories.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

At first glance, the market appears divided on Polaris with the stock range-bound between $80 and $100.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Moving to a full five years, we see the stock gaining momentum in 2017 prior to tariffs taking their toll (no pun intended) in early 2018. We reserve specific entry points for subscribers, but Polaris is nearing our target entry point. Expect volatility in the share price as trade deal discussions continue to oscillate.

Polaris is nearing a 3.0% dividend yield, the minimum for entry into the Institutional Income Plus marketplace portfolio. It's a modest yield but Polaris only pays out 39% of net income in distributions. On a more meaningful cash flow basis, that figure falls below a 25% distribution payout ratio.

Stated differently, at current levels the firm could sustain a 7.5% and 12.5% cash distribution based on net income and cash flow, respectively.

The final topic relates to economic and sector risk. Polaris's business is heavily weighted to the U.S. and Canada which tend to have strongly correlated economies. The growing business is overseas, and EMEA in particular, helps offset this concentration risk. A good portion of what Polaris sells are ultimately discretionary purchases and expensive ones at that. While a double-digit percentage of sales are connected to commercial rather than individual consumers, a recession is sure to put a dent in business.

Polaris's fortified branding/market positions, unusually healthy (>24% for full-year 2018 and 2019) margins, and upper-income customer base (>$110k annual household income and >40 average customer age) lower this risk as does its very low distribution payout ratios. Higher leverage and interest expense due to ~$875 million in debt added throughout 2018 aren't at problematic levels but are factors we'll continue to monitor closely. All these factors go into the risk rating provided in the model portfolio and subscriber-only research.

Our target sell price for the stock is well under 2017 highs but still results in a ~50%+ capital gain from today's levels. For those not receiving live alerts from us, we suggest considering taking some off the table when Polaris trades at a 28 (conservative) to 34 (aggressive) P/E ratio, which coincides with the stated potential capital gain.

Thank you for reading. Interested in more income recommendations across traditional and nontraditional asset classes including real-time alerts? Start a free trial of our Institutional Income Plus service. Learn about our institutional investing approach built through experience not just books. Join the community to access this week's recommendations, and specific entry and exit targets in real-time, involving BDCs, REITs, Preferred Equity, and many others. We have an all-inclusive income model portfolio, allocation guidelines, and issue bi-weekly market commentary.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PII over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.