The Canadian Wide Moat 7 Portfolio - 2019 Report

We'll take a look at 2019. The portfolio did not go 2 for 2 on income and total returns.

2019 was an incredible year for investors to state the obvious. It was hard to go wrong. Even lower yielding bonds performed well enough.

You can find a quick outline of 2019 core portfolio returns and returns of individual assets in this post.

For 2019:

US stocks: S&P 500 (IVV) delivered 31.25%

Canadian stocks: TSX 60, ticker XIU, delivered 21.72%

International stocks: EAFE (IEFA) delivered 22.67%.

US investors can access the Canadian market by way of the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC). That fund delivered 27.39% in 2019. The Canadian dollar (surprisingly) outperformed the US dollar by over 5% in 2019.

The Canadian Wide Moat 7

For my personal Canadian retirement portfolio, I hold 7 Canadian wide moat/oligopoly dividend payers. Here's the list.

Canadian banking.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS).

Telco space.

Bell Canada (NYSE:BCE), Telus (NYSE:TU).

Pipelines.

Canada's two big pipelines are Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and TC Energy (TransCanada Pipelines) (NYSE:TRP).

The Banks in 2019

The Canadian banking sector is always under suspicion. 2019 would be a year of more intense pessimism. There are real and great concerns that the Canadian consumer and borrower is tapped out. And we certainly even witnessed softness in the year-end reports from the big Canadian banks.

Here's a look at the fourth quarter for RBC from the Financial Post.

All 3 of the banks that I hold underperformed the market.

RBC - 14.34%

TD - 11.64%

Scotia - 11.78%

The Telcos in 2019

The Canadian Telco space (and oligopoly situation) faces its own challenges as well. Most notably, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to lower wireless plan costs by some 25%. How he intends to accomplish that is somewhat of a mystery. But when you're in the gun sight of government types that might not bode well for the future. That said, the strategy of Mr. Trudeau involves introducing more competition into this oligopoly space. That has been attempted before. US players have had a look at Canada and have done the math, and turned around. It's just not worth the effort.

And just as with fees in the banking space, Canadians are just not that price sensitive. Lower prices will not always make us jump.

Telco performance.

BCE - 17.46%

Telus - 16.32%

Once again, some underperformance for the telcos for 2019.

The pipelines in 2019.

Enbridge and TransCanada, recently renamed TC Energy, have been executing on their expansion plans. 2019 was a year in which the markets decided that both companies are improving their balance sheets and their prospects. Both companies and their shareholders have been rewarded with generous share price increases.

Total returns for the year.

TC Energy - 48.5%

Enbridge - 29.5%

Recently, Seeking Alpha writer Steve Broderick wrote on why TC Energy is his top holding. In that article, you'll see a description of the recent investments and the prospects for 2020 and beyond.

Seeking Alpha readers will know that Enbridge was a company that undertook a massive transformation with the acquisition of Spectra Energy in early 2017. This from Goodmans who represented Spectra Energy in the acquisition.

Enbridge is the largest gas and liquids pipeline company on the planet.

Here were the recent highlights from the last quarterly earnings report.

GAAP earnings of $949 million, or $0.47 per common share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared to GAAP loss of $90 million, or $0.05 loss per common share, in the third quarter of 2018, both including the impact of a number of unusual, non-recurring or non-operating factors

Adjusted earnings of $1,124 million, or $0.56 per common share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $933 million, or $0.55 per common share, in the third quarter of 2018

Adjusted earnings before interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $3,108 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $2,958 million in the third quarter of 2018

Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $2,735 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $1,461 million for the third quarter of 2018

Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) of $2,105 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $1,585 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Reaffirmed financial guidance range for 2019 DCF per share of $4.30 to $4.60/share; full-year results expected to exceed the mid-point of the guidance range

And that spawned some favorable comments and those higher share prices. The headline below is from this article from SA Author Arturu Neto.

The dividend growth rates

While I report on the total returns for these stocks, I mostly appreciate the generous dividends and growing dividends. I did not buy them in the attempt to become an income investor. These are the companies that I wanted to own for their oligopoly or wide moat status. They just happen to deliver generous dividends. That they beat the market in total returns is simply another nice gift. I will be prepared to harvest shares one day to create homemade dividends. For now, I'm simply happy to take that income.

Dividend growth in 2019

These figures are in Canadian dollars and with respect to payments made by way of the Canadian exchange. US investors would experience different yields and dividend growth rates due to currency considerations.

RBC 8.2%

TD 10.4%

Scotia 6.4%

BCE 5.0%

Telus 7.0%

Enbridge 10.0%

TC Energy 8.7%

That represents a collective dividend growth rate of almost 8%. And of course, that's without any dividend reinvestment. That is a more applicable measure given my current semi-retirement state. I have spent some of the dividends over the last year. Though, currently much of the dividend stream from 2019 awaits in cash for any 2020 spending needs.

If that situation persists, I may be in the position to reinvest some of that cash. Here are the current yields available on the Canadian exchange. Yields are very similar in US dollars and on the US exchange.

RBC 3.94%

TD 4.0%

Scotia 5.0%

BCE 5.1%

Telus 4.5%

Enbridge 6.1%

TC Energy 4.2%

If I were to purchase the basket in equal weight, the portfolio yield available would be 4.7%. Of course, when we consider that 4% 'Rule' for retirement funding, this is an attractive grouping. A 4.7% yield with an 8% trailing dividend growth rate. At that rate, the income from the portfolio would double every several years.

As always, past performance does not guarantee future returns. A recession or weakening economic conditions could put a wrench into those projections. With a concentrated portfolio, disruption within a sector or can topple the apple cart. Individual company performance obviously becomes a factor.

Seeking Greater Diversification

For my wife's retirement accounts, I do not expose her to this concentration risk. She is invested in the Vanguard Canadian High Dividend Yield ETF, ticker VDY.

That fund includes my wide moat 7 plus the other major Canadian banks such as Bank of Montreal (BMO), CIBC (CM), top insurance companies such as Manulife (MFC) and Sun Life (SLF), plus other telcos and pipelines and utilities. There is also very modest exposure to Canadian energy producers.

To expand on the Canadian oligopoly theme, you might have a read of this article that expands the Canadian wide moat portfolio to 15 names. It will include the railways, the grocers, utilities, along with Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF) and Brookfield (BAM), two Canadian staples that have 'repeatable' business platforms that demonstrate an incredible ability to rinse and repeat.

I'll be back soon with an article that looks at that portfolio performance in 2019. We'll do a little backtesting as well. What if I had eaten by own cooking?

And of course, don't try this at home. This is a concentrated portfolio that brings additional risks. These are risks that I am aware of and open to accept. Most investors will likely adopt a core, well-diversified ETF portfolio. Or they'll hold considerably more individual stocks.

For US investors, I had 'offered' (for consideration) the more complete US and International and Stock and REIT Portfolio.

Author's note: Thanks for reading. Please always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Always know all tax implications and consequences. If you liked this article, please hit that "Like" button. Hit "Follow" to receive notices of future articles.

Read. Decide. Invest.

Dale

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, TD, RY, AAPL, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, WMT, TXN, PEP, LOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.