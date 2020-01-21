Aphria: Canada Is Still Too Small

The Canadian domestic market is still too small, especially with the dearth of retail in Ontario, by far the largest province.

But there is too much that is still unsettled in the regulatory environment, even in Canada, the only country with broad legalization.

It very obviously is executing better than anyone else and has a good plan for the future.

Big, Yet Small

If you are looking at landmass and fresh water reserves, Canada is a pretty giant place. But Canada is actually a small country, with a relatively small population and economy. This has been a huge challenge for the Canadian cannabis companies:

So Canada has the early edge, but there are still huge headwinds here. The domestic market in Canada is relatively small; there are only 37 million Canadians, 2.5 million fewer than just Californians. For a while, they are dependent primarily on their domestic market. There's money to be made there, but the brass ring is the globalized conglomerate model, and that is still emerging. There's really no telling when that might happen, so the challenge here is to develop that international footprint and vertical integration, remain nimble in a fluid environment, while trying to be profitable in the short term with those 37 million Canadians. As we have already seen, this is not easy to pull off. If you are looking for near-term growth opportunities, the Canadian domestic market is not it. It is the diving board, not the deep end of the pool.

Complicating all this has been the lack of retail generally, but most acutely in Canada's most populous province, Ontario. Only 24 retail stores service 14 million Ontarians. More market-based Alberta has 278 retail stores for only 4.2 million people, and they have another 319 announced. If all those open, Alberta will have roughly one retail location for every 7,000 people. To get to that ratio, Ontario would have to allow 2,000 retail locations. Ontario has only 45 new ones planned, and these are rolling out slowly.

Because of this, per capita legal consumption in Ontario is less than a third of Alberta's consumption. If Ontario were to allow enough retail, and per capita consumption rose to Alberta levels, not only would commercial landlords be happy, but it would also mean an additional $432 million in legal sales. Total TTM reported sales for the five largest Canadian companies was only about $1.3 billion, so you can see the giant lost opportunity here.

The black market is still probably something like 75% of all domestic consumption.

That italicized quote above comes from my review of the Canadian cannabis industry from last November, which will also provide you with a lot of background on the cannabis industry. In it, I discussed where I thought the global cannabis market was headed, assuming broad legalization spreads in the next decade. My conclusion, like that of many, is that the endgame here is the beer model - 1-3 giant global conglomerates at the top, with a large number of small producers at the bottom. Implicit here is that there is room for many different brands aimed at different market segments, at a wide range of prices.

From that same article:

So all this informs what we are looking for in a corporate strategy that balances The limited nature of the Canadian market.

A sustainable capital structure. With: Scalable growth.

International footprint where regulations are friendly.

Vertical integration.

M&A strategy that can build out over time.

Partnerships.

R&D and growing patent portfolio.

My conclusion with Aphria (APHA), the smallest market cap of the five largest Canadian cannabis companies, was that it is a bit of a sleeper. It has focused its efforts on production, distribution, and brand development.

The company has a nice scalable greenhouse model with its Aphria One facility, and the new co-owned Aphria Diamond. The latter is fully planted and awaiting its first crop next month.

It has invested heavily in automation and is moving towards one of the lowest cost structures along with Aurora (ACB), which I believe will be key.

Its high-end Broken Coast brand, along with Aurora's San Rafael '71, is emerging as the best of the top-shelf. The mid-market Soleil and RIFF brands also win awards.

Aphria is being very cautious with US investments, but obtaining licenses and distribution in many places internationally where medical cannabis is legal. Focus is primarily in Germany and Latin America. Also, Jamaica, naturally.

The German assets are particularly interesting, as the company has a vertically integrated medical operation in a country over double the population of Canada, and third-party reimbursement for medical cannabis.

It has holes in vertical integration, especially in retail, but enough partnerships right now to fill many of them.

The company has been choosy with acquisitions, mostly looking for international medical distribution licenses where regulations are friendly. It also has production licenses in Germany, Lesotho, and Colombia.

Its main partnership is with Double Diamond Growers, an operator of commercial greenhouses, with whom it built the co-owned Aphria Diamond greenhouse. It lacks partnerships with food/beverage and cosmetics/topicals.

The main investments have been in automation and greenhouse management, but it also touts some progress in extraction technology. It remains to be seen what comes of the latter.

To top it off, the company has been executing better than its competitors, with higher revenues and much smaller losses. Its capital structure is tight, but very manageable going forward.

I still cannot recommend a buy on Aphria or any cannabis company until the regulatory thicket is cleared a bit. Even in Canada, much farther ahead than anyone else, these regulations are still evolving, with the provincial governments proceeding cautiously.

But Aphria remains my darling of the group. It is executing very well in what I consider a tough environment, and I believe it will be a key player when we reach the consolidation phase of this journey.

Evaluating a Brand New Industry

Cannabis flower a few weeks before harvest. © 2020 Trading Places Research

Evaluating the performance of these companies just about a year into a brand new business is challenging to begin with, but when you add in the pace of acquisitions and one-time accounting events, normal analysis sort of flies out the window.

Complicating this is the manner of Canadian reporting which puts big inventory changes into the income statement (not on the balance sheet like the US) as "Fair Value Adjustments." Putting changes in inventory values into the income statement has a large effect on our usual measures of profitability of operations. There are also other incursions from what we would expect to be on the balance sheet to the income statement in Canadian reporting.

Which brings me to the concept of biological assets, which further complicates the picture. These are mothers, clones, and plants at various life-cycle stages. The value of these assets is literally changing daily, and that also shows up in the income statement. After harvest, it goes to inventory, but it becomes hard to put a value on it, as we have seen for finished product.

So the income statements are not as helpful as with most companies, and we will be focusing mostly on cash flow from operations as our primary earnings metric, since most of the big accounting anomalies come out in the wash there.

Additionally, the YoY numbers are still not relevant until next quarter, so we will be dealing with QoQ primarily.

The Quarter: Flat With Lowered Expectations

Raw cannabis extract. Loonie for scale, and also to remind you that all dollars are Canadian. © 2020 Trading Places Research

I always considered the near-term expectations for the Canadian cannabis companies to be wildly overblown, mainly for the reason I mentioned: the Canadian market is small in the first place, and getting people to pay the excise tax in exchange for a more convenient legal retail experience was always going to be a bit of a hill to climb. Old habits (and dealers) die hard. I saw it in California, and it turned out to be even tougher in Canada.

But again, Aphria is executing better than competitors. It reports a month ahead of the rest, but as the smallest market cap of the group in the previous quarter, it still had the most revenue in both the quarter and the TTM:

TTM revenues from the quarter ending Aug/Sep. Company filings; morningstar.ca

And it also had the lowest operational cash flow losses of the group in the TTM:

TTM operational cash flows from the quarter ending August/September. Company filings; morningstar.ca

This of course meant the lowest loss margins of the group. It also handled its inventories far better than competitors, a real problem coming into last quarter. As of last August, it only had a 0.2 inventory-TTM sales ratio compared to a 2.4 weighted average for the group and 6.0 for Canopy (CGC).

So how did it perform in its just-reported quarter, which ended in November? Like the heading says - flat with downward guidance. To begin with, it had some further headwinds beyond the general ones already discussed:

Most importantly, the Aphria Diamond greenhouse was not licensed until November, later than it expected. Aphria One's output was not enough in the quarter, and it wound up having to buy dried flower on the wholesale market to supplement, at a higher cost than its internal cost. It will also leak into the current quarter. In a business with ballooning inventories, this is not the worst problem to have.

There were also licensing delays for its Lesotho joint production venture and EU certification for Aphria One. This will also cause more wholesale purchases in the current quarter to supply its German medical operation.

Alberta has halted the sales of vapes until there is some clarity on the mysterious deaths related to them.

Just to pile on, the Germans reduced the reimbursement rates for medical cannabis, making their important investment in CC Pharma, a German pharmaceutical distributor, a little less fruitful.

All of this highlights the manner in which the environment is fluid, and companies must remain nimble if they are to succeed.

The net result is drastically reduced guidance for FY 2020, ending in May, with the midpoints for revenue and adjusted EBITDA down 11% and 58% respectively. Ouch.

The stock took a hit but bounced back:

Data by YCharts

I think these sort of lowered expectations are already built into current prices. But still, its new revenue midpoint represents a 43% jump in revenue between H1 and H2 for FY 2020, and an astounding 1,100% jump in adjusted EBITDA. We'll dig down there in a moment.

Revenue was down 4.4% QoQ, largely due to reduced distribution revenue from CC Pharma. Cannabis revenue was up 13.4% in the quarter. Right now, distribution revenue is about double cannabis revenue, but it expects that to get closer to 50-50 over time.

Operational cash flows are not as pretty, with -$0.16 per share versus -$0.12 last quarter. If we pull out the very large unrealized losses on the convertible debentures, the company actually showed a little positive cash flow of $0.03 versus -$0.07 last quarter.

We are still over three years from the conversion date on these, and the $50 million unrealized loss it put up in the quarter was due to this:

Data by YCharts

Aphria price in Q2 FY 2020. The conversion price is $9.38.

So both adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operational cash flow were positive this quarter. Aphria is really the only company executing this well in a tough environment.

It has about half a billion dollars cash on hand and very manageable debt payments at $7 million per quarter including leases. It anticipates the increases in working cap for the Aphria Diamond ramp up, and final Capex for the German and Latin American operations, will bring the cash down to $300-$350 million by the end of May. If the company hits its targets, it will be cash flow positive, so it won't matter much.

Inventories were up this quarter, as the company was getting ready for the "Cannabis 2.0" launch. This is all the new product formats that are coming online for 2020 and beyond. In any event, it still has the lowest ratio of inventories to TTM revenues, at 0.34.

One thing I keep a close eye on is how companies are doing on cash cost per kilo, a basic measure of production efficiency. This is especially interesting for Aphria, and it is undergoing a double-transition right now. On the one hand, it has completed automating large portions of its growing operation. Traditionally, cannabis cultivation is very labor intensive and requires a bit of skill as well, especially around harvest and trimming. Automating this is bringing its cash cost down.

But at the same time, it was using space in Aphria One to grow new mother plants, from which new plants are cloned, for Aphria Diamond and the recently completed expansion of Aphria One. With that, the cash cost per kilo spiked to $1,430 in the August quarter. The company has been saying that once it gets all of it up and running, it will have that under $1,000. It came in at $1,110 for the November quarter, which is a good start. The May quarter is the first one we will see the full effect of Aphria Diamond on the cost structure for a full quarter.

For reference, Aurora is the leader here at $850 per kilo.

A final thing from the report; it got a $450k insurance reimbursement check for a small fire in the Broken Coast growing facility. It's not much, of course, but it highlights the central advantage the Canadians have right now. There is nothing like having legal insurance, banking, and transportation services. Accept no substitutes.

About That Guidance

The "Screen of Green" technique. © 2020 Trading Places Research

Even with the downward revisions, the guidance is pretty extraordinary. Aphria has not been prone to outlandish claims so let's dig in a little.

Starting with net revenue, the midpoint is $600 million, which implies over $350 million in H2, a 43% increase over H1. That's a lot, especially with Q2 net revenues down 4.4% sequentially. The company is guiding to distribution revenue, mostly international, being just a bit more than half that, which is curious, since it was 74% in H1. That international revenue will stand still for a couple of quarters, the company is saying, but the "revenue from cannabis products," mostly domestic, will grow at an astounding 51% per quarter. It grew 13.4% QoQ in Q2, so it is going up fast, but not that fast.

This is what I think its midpoint guides to:

Exclusive of excise tax

These are pretty big spreads, but it was pretty confident that barring more unforeseeables, it would hit its numbers.

Pablo Zuanic of Cantor, as always, had the most important question on the earnings call:

Pablo Zuanic I just want to follow-up on the guidance question, I mean obviously based on the share price this morning, the market doesn't like the guidance, but I have to say personally I like it. What I want is clarity here. Based on the numbers you have given, we are looking in cannabis sales for the second half of $160 million to $210 million versus $55 million in the first half? I mean those are rough numbers, right? That's a meaningful step up in growth of 150% to 220% growth. Yes, you have confidence on those numbers, but can you just maybe give more granularity like what do you think happens with the base business, what happens with 2.0… Irwin Simon (CEO) Why are we confident and what happened out there, there is a lot of things that were not in our control as Carl took you through, but I think with cannabis 2.0 and rollout of the vape product line, we will hopefully rollout some edibles in the latter part of the fourth quarter and continuously additional stores opening up in Ontario and the rest of the country, our GMP certification [EU certification of Aphria One] which we have received over the last couple of days which we will be able to ship to the EU. And just the big thing is having supply here and with Aphria Diamond coming on and we will be able to start shipping product in mid-February that we now have supply. So there is a real good plan in place. Carl Merton (CFO) The only thing I would really add to that, Pablo, was that our sales growth to-date has been more limited by our internal supply than by demand from individual consumers within our brands. As I said earlier, our brands continue to demonstrate very, very strong sell-through and significant levels of demand. And so we remain confident with that additional demand or ability to pickup additional share with the expected retail rollouts in Alberta and BC and some of the other provinces as it relates to this year and then going past this year, Ontario, it all puts us in a position where we are extremely confident in that guidance.

Moving on to adjusted EBITDA, where the claim seems more outlandish. With an already very healthy QoQ incoming growth rate of 84%, it is projecting that it will rise from $3 million in H1 to $35.5 million in H2, implying a 250% QoQ growth rate in H2. This is not quite as outlandish as it sounds. In H1, it had negative $7.8 million "adjusted EBITDA for businesses under development." This line item is dropping and should soon be zeroed out. If you add that $7.8 million back, the implied QoQ growth rate is 82%, and not quite that crazy.

In any event, current management is not prone to making overly optimistic claims like some of the others, so we should take this seriously. If it happens, it is the mark of a big shift in consumption patterns in Canada.

Not Buying Yet, But I Continue to Like Aphria

Early cannabis flower. © 2020 Trading Places Research

I turned a quick profit on Canopy in the early bubble days, but for now I'm still staying on the sidelines with the Canadian cannabis companies. The regulatory environment needs to be more settled for my tastes, beginning with Ontario. The province is leaving what looks like $400 million in taxable revenue on the table, but I am not surprised that it is proceeding with such caution. This is, after all, Canada. I'm more surprised by the aggressive rollout in Alberta, Canada's 4th largest province by population, and what Canadians call Montana.

But still, I like what I see:

It is very obviously the best at execution. The company is pushing into geographic areas where regulations are friendly today, and not trying to front-run the US. Its acquisitions are smaller than others', and it has divested some. But I think it is well chosen, focused on medical distribution licenses and selected production licenses. The German vertical medical model is something I think it'd like to repeat elsewhere. It has a small but well-liked portfolio of brands covering top-shelf, mid-market, and less expensive. The declining cost per kilo gives it an advantage currently and in the coming Cannabis 2.0 world.

Let's focus is on why I think that last one is so important. Keeping costs down is important for every business, but especially so here. Why?

From my November industry report:

High retail prices on weed are obtained, like most produce, on looking, smelling, and tasting good. Now that lab testing is more common and on the packaging, high levels of THC, the most plentiful of the many psychoactive "cannabinoid" chemicals in cannabis, also is a price-booster. But this also raises costs in production, with added labor and inputs. By contrast, the cannabis that goes into edibles and extracts does not require that extra labor and inputs to bring out the flavorful "terpenes," since those cannabinoids are being extracted and put into food, beverage, or some sort of oil medium. Some extract comes from trimmings, what cannot be sold otherwise. The food and oil are what need to look, smell and taste good. This advantages companies who can grow medium-high THC strains in a low-cost, high volume environment, and can extract similarly. The goal here is to create flavorless, scentless distillates that can be used in a wide variety of end products. This is the Bud Light model. This advantages: Companies with scale and low costs.

Companies developing their own strains and brands that are developed for this purpose.

Companies partnering with food and beverage companies, who can bring that look/scent/taste to the edibles.

Companies developing new extraction and bio-chemistry techniques, which are patentable.

In hindsight, I wish I had called it the Hard Seltzer model, which is a more appropriate analogy. Hard Seltzer is carbonated water, grain alcohol almost 100% pure, and whatever flavoring. Replicating that is what Cannabis 2.0 is all about, and the variety of products, both successful and not, will be pretty large in the coming years. What has everyone so excited here is high margins without all the added labor and inputs.

With its low costs, and investments in extraction, I feel like Aphria has a good start on succeeding in this segment. It doesn't have food and beverage partnerships like Canopy, but producing that flavorless, scentless distillate - grain alcohol - at the lowest cost is going to be an important differentiator.

All of this is why I like Aphria as a big player once we get to the consolidation phase of all this. It quite obviously has the best management up until now and has focused on key elements that will make the global conglomerate model successful.

I'll be back in a month when the other companies report.

