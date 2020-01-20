Q4 Quick Hits In The Closed-End Fund CLO Space

Note: This article was co-produced with Alpha Male.

There’s been a flurry of activity in the closed-end fund Collateralized Loan Obligation (“CLO”) space over the last few weeks. We’ll review the fund-specific reports at the end, but for now I wanted to take a broader look at the senior secured loan space, as that is the lifeblood of a CLO structure. In an effort to provide the opposing argument and share a different perspective, I’m going to share some perspectives for the bearish side of the table (and there doesn’t seem to be any more room on the bullish side of the table on SA anyway).

Loan environment and CLOs

Now let’s tackle the current environment. As an investor, hopefully everyone is familiar with the common disclaimer “Past performance is not an indication nor guarantee of future results.” In finance and investing, there can be a place for lookback analysis and finding trends/tendencies, but one also has to be able to recognize a change in the underlying asset. Just because something worked 10 years ago does not mean it will work today. Just ask Blockbuster or Toys "R" Us.

First, the “Great Financial Crisis” was a meltdown centered on mortgages. Below-investment grade corporate debt (including “senior secured loans”) and CLOs were not tested in that crisis, so the fact that they came through it relatively well is mostly irrelevant. The truth is CLOs today are much more likely to be the cause of the next crisis instead of being the passive onlookers they were last time. This is because as investors have chased yield in recent years and were attracted to the safety record of senior loans, the nature of these products has changed.

SA author Closed End Fund Tracker wrote a great piece centered on Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) that I will highlight here, but I would recommend that everyone go read it as well, as he does a great job explaining and expanding on how the landscape has changed. Notional CLO volume has more than doubled since 2008, and in order to keep that machine churning, the CLO managers need more loans. To get more loan issuance volume, they’ve eased the terms on these loans, known as covenants (or “cov-lite” loans). Bain Capital now shows the % of cov-lite loans in the secured loan space at 80%, compared to just 10-20% during the GFC.

Source: Bain Capital Credit

Many of these loan issuances were also done using very optimistic numbers and inflated pro forma EBITDA numbers that have now been seen to be incredibly optimistic and, frankly, unrealistic for those companies. Due to these factors, it is now expected that realistic recovery rates are projected at being closer to 60% instead of the historical 80% that people will frequently cite, according to Moody’s. It means that quoting the historical recovery rates is no longer an apples to apples statistic.

The above has a few kick-on affects. First, it is believed that due to the lighter collateral backstop behind these facilities, creditors are less likely to even pursue bankruptcy/defaults as a quick option, and will instead have to accept revised/reduced terms should a borrower encounter problems with their debt service. This could lead to a misleading statistic on default rates, especially when looking at trailing default rates. Essentially, default rates could remain low, but it doesn’t mean the borrowers aren’t struggling. These are the risks being priced into CLO equity prices that don’t show up in the default rate stats.

I also want to point out that most of the improvements made to the post-crisis CLOs have focused on protecting the CLO bonds at the expense of the equity tranches. To put it bluntly, nobody cares about protecting the equityholders; their job is to serve as protection for the CLO bonds, which is why the payments can be so lucrative. It should also be noted that in early 2018, the requirement for CLO managers to hold skin in the game and hold onto some of the CLO equity that they issued was repealed. CLO managers used to have to come up with ~5% cash for each CLO launch they wanted to do, whereas now there is none.

I could share a host of articles from market participants and onlookers like S&P Global Ratings, the LSTA, and Reuters, to name a few, that touch on these points addressed above and would show why the CLO market is acting the way it is lately. Understanding this leads you to understand why the prices of CLO equity have fallen over the last few months, as the market is at least pricing in some of these additional risks now prevalent. All this to say this is still an asset class you can invest in, but you have to understand the inherent risks. As an indirect owner of CLO equity, you’re the insurance company in south Florida coming into hurricane season - there’s money to be made, but you’re also the first person who will feel the pain if things get worse.

I would urge people to look at the typical people who hold the different tranches of a CLO and try to match up with the risk profile you most associate with. For example, insurance companies, banks, governments, and pensions funds typically hold the AAA and AA rated tranches of CLO debt, as their first goal is principal protection. They cannot absorb losses, and in exchange for that safety, they are happy to receive modest returns. On the other end of the spectrum, the most aggressive investors hold CLO equity, like hedge funds and BDCs, as they are aware of the risks they are accepting in exchange for the returns they might get. One thing to keep in mind though is that what you may not see are the downside hedges those hedge funds have in place to protect themselves. A hedge fund could hold a short position on leveraged loans as a way to protect their downside risk of holding a long position in CLO equity. They might still be net-long, but they aren’t 100% exposed even though they’re holding CLO equity.

Now onto the fund-specific results!

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT)

XFLT posts its Annual Report results and provides good insight on its earnings call. The first thing I’m looking at is earnings coverage, and we see it managed to reach a 91% earnings coverage rate on a ~10% distribution rate.

A lot has been noted lately regarding the share price and NAV decreases - I don’t view these as a negative on the fund specifically, but rather a result of the bank loan industry as a whole (as touched upon above). I view this combination of a tier-1 manager (Octagon) and a more conservative asset mix (senior loans, CLO debt, and CLO equity) as a premium combination and the one I like most in this space. The Senior PM of this fund, Lauren Basmadjian of Octagon, gave a not-so-subtle brag about her firm’s ability to navigate any upcoming choppy waters in the CLO space that perhaps some of the newer CLO managers wouldn’t be able to as well. I think her remark was measured and deserved, and this fund deserves to trade at the kind of premium afforded to ECC and OXLC, therefore I view it as a great bargain at its current price and yield. I also believe it will experience lower drawdowns in the event of further loan retreats.

Note from Stanford Chemist: We own XFLT at a ~4.5% allocation in our Income Generator portfolio. The fund currently has a "Hold" rating with a "buy under" discount of 0%. Since this is only a few % below the current premium of +3.20%, I believe that XFLT can be shortlisted for new members wishing to follow the portfolio. The current yield is 10.94%.

OFS Credit Company (OCCI)

OCCI posts Q4 results and limited information for its year-ended October 31, and several things stick out:

GAAP effective yield on the portfolio increased slightly from 14.76% to 14.94% quarter over quarter. Once again, I would point out that during this time of volatility, these GAAP effective yields remaining flat shows that a lot of the assumptions being priced into the market prices were already priced into these figures.

GAAP NII coverage decreased but still represents 82% of its distribution, in line with its peers in the CLO equity space.

Management again gave a “CORE NII” figure, and while I don’t focus on it too much, we can use it to compare to its peers who also give similar metrics. From that standpoint, OCCI appears to be crushing it, producing a better % of CORE Cash coverage than both OXLC and ECC. I believe this is a result of launching this fund at an advantageous time and being able to deploy capital cheaply and reap those benefits.

The fund also increased its common distribution during Q4 to $0.17 per month (an increase of 2%); a modest increase, but an increase nonetheless.

OFS management continues to put their money where their mouth is by increasing the stake held by insiders from 13% to 16% during the quarter. While this may not sound like a meaningful increase, I would argue that it is given the size of the fund and the restrictions put on insider transactions for when they can buy and how much they can buy.

Note from Stanford Chemist: We own OCCI at a ~6% allocation in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio. The fund currently has a "Hold" rating with a "buy under" discount of -5%, against a current premium of +8%. We view OCCI as a more attractively valued CLO equity fund compared to its peers ECC and OXLC. Note that OCCI reports its NAV quarterly. The current yield is 12.85%.

Eagle Point Income Co. (EIC)

EIC posts quarterly results that show promise but leaves me wanting more out of the fund. It is currently earning nearly 9.0% on its portfolio of primarily CLO debt positions, while incurring a gross expense ratio of 2.5% before expense waivers. It doesn’t take a genius to see that math leaves the net income being in the ~6.5% ballpark for a fund that is targeting an 8% distribution rate. However, as alluded to previously when I first wrote about EIC, this was expected. The fund was always going to have to deploy leverage to help it fully earn its distribution rate. If it were to deploy the full $30.0 million that it secured with SocGen, it should close that gap and be able to have 100% coverage on its distribution. That’s the biggest thing I’ll be watching for in the 12/31 financials.

It’s important to point out that this fund is being impacted negatively by the decrease in LIBOR. Going forward, if you believe interest rates will rise again in the future, this fund will be well set up to fly if they do. As it currently stands, the fund’s earn rate of 9% is being hamstrung by falling LIBOR rates and having fixed costs of expenses and a distribution. Just a year ago, when LIBOR looked to be heading towards 3%, this fund would be well-positioned to earn its targeted distribution rate. In the short term this is a problem I can live with and accept short-term NAV erosion of ROC distributions, knowing well that added leverage and any sort of LIBOR increase will start to shrink that gap.

Next, I wanted to touch on the discount rates that have been brought up recently - they are what they are, don’t make them more than that (we explained the discount rate in more detail here: Takeaways From The ECC Q3 2019 Earnings Call (Alpha Male)). Some people seem to believe the mark-to-market losses taken by ECC are just the result of arbitrary discount rates that will normalize again in the future. I would caution people from going down that road. There are no guarantees, and these rates could be used for months or years into the future. What they’re really telling you is a measure of the risk being taken on the positions held. For example, just look at the weighted average discount rate being applied to the portfolio between ECC and EIC - two funds run by the same manager and holding the same types of positions but with different risk appetites. The answer? EIC’s CLO equity positions are currently marked using a weighted average discount to maturity rate of 17%, while ECC’s is 24%. What does this mean? It means the manager is holding riskier positions in ECC. It means of the risks that are flowing through the loan markets and CLO space, the positions held by ECC are most affected and stand to be the most likely to experience losses or reduced payouts compared to those held by EIC.

Note from Stanford Chemist: We own EIC at a ~2% allocation in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio. The fund currently has a "Buy" rating with a "buy under" discount of 0%, against a current discount of -1.43%. As a CLO debt fund, it is relatively safer compared to the CLO equity funds. Note that EIC reports its NAV monthly. The current yield is 8.54%.

Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC)

ECC moved to pay down the remainder of the Series-A preferreds (ECCA) last week, and I can’t say I’m too surprised. The Series-As were callable, they had already paid down half of the series back in Q2, and ECC told us on the last conference call it was sitting on idle cash and was unable to deploy it into new/attractive investments. That was a recipe for looking for other ways to deploy it, and paying down preferred shares that were earning a 7.75% fixed payment was a good start.

Looking ahead, I’d strongly reconsider holding any of the Series-B preferreds, as their protective moat is now gone. They aren’t callable until October 2021, but if the current situation persists, they will be a prime target to get at least a partial paydown as a way to reduce expenses. Put this way - the Series B pays out $1.94 annually, so if they got called at or near their call date, you would be in a losing position based on the current trading price of the Bs (ticker: ECCB trading average ~$26.50 vs. the “call price” of $25).

Note from Stanford Chemist: We own ECC at a ~3.5% allocation in our Income Generator portfolio. The fund currently has a "Hold/Sell" rating with a "buy under" premium of +5% and "sell above" premium of +20%, against a current premium of +50.88%. I would therefore be cautious about committing new money to ECC. Note that ECC reports its NAV quarterly. The current yield is 16.38%.

