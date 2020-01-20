NV5: Update After QSI Acquisition

Investor concerns about dilution are unwarranted and NV5 management emphasized that it will deleverage the balance sheet.

On January 7, 2020, NV5 (NVEE) held a conference call (the call) to provide details on the acquisition of the entities referred to as Quantum Spatial, Inc. (or simply QSI). This note provides a short summary of the discussion at that call. Note that I am not aware of any transcript of the call; however, a link to a recording (and the slides (the presentation) presented) is provided on NV5’s homepage.

With this short article, I want to summarize the main points discussed during the call, plus some more details on the actual activities of QSI – this information is taken from the company’s website which provides for quite a lot of examples and explanations of the services provided.

I will discuss the following aspects: funding of the transaction and NV5’s approach to deleveraging its balance sheet going forward, the business of QSI, the potential synergies, and an estimate for the valuation of NV5 (that is, of course, including QSI).

I am absolutely bullish on NV5 at the current share price level (about USD 53-56 while drafting this article).

Funding of QSI Purchase by NV5

NV5 paid USD 318 million for acquiring QSI. This number reconciles to the December 2019 announced “basic” purchase price of USD 303 million after final adjustments for working capital balances and the likes in QSI’s transaction balance sheet. According to management, this purchase price translates into about 9 times QSI standalone expected 2020 EBITDA.

The transaction is all-cash and fully debt financed. NV5 management reconfirmed that no stock issue is planned, thus investor concerns about potential dilution are unwarranted (but the QSI executive team will be granted restricted shares, in line with NV5’s general approach for acquisitions).

Main sources of financing were a 5-year term loan at LIBOR + 225 bps and an increased revolving credit facility from which USD 160 million were drawn.

According to management, the newly issued debt puts NV5 in a ratio of Debt/Adjusted EBITDA of about 3.5. This is above historic relative debt levels, and management emphasized that it will aggressively pay down the debt. For example, the term loan has an annual principal repayment schedule of 5%/5%/7.5%/7.5%/75% during its 5-year term, and according to notes from NV5’s CFO, the company is forecasting 2020 free cash flow (after servicing interest and all scheduled debt repayments) of USD 30 million that it may use to further repay principal. That said, management made also clear that they will keep their opportunistic approach with regard to inorganic growth – though likely again through smaller acquisitions in 2020.

Bottom-line for me was that even though the QSI acquisition was a rather big chunk for NV5, there is no reason for concerns regarding dilution or unconsciously aggressive leverage in the company. Thus, I consider the transaction financially sound.

Plus, it provides for excellent growth perspectives for the combined operation of NV5 and QSI that I will discuss in the following sections.

QSI Offering

QSI offers geospatial services. Well, what could that be? (I asked myself initially) …:

Essentially, the basis of what QSI does is to collect visual or similar 3D data on real world objects (such as trees, transmission lines, pipelines, buildings, river beds, shore regions) through different technologies. One key technology, by the way one also used by NV5 before the QSI acquisition, is LiDAR: “LiDAR mapping is the process of scanning surface features of the Earth with laser pulses to create 3-dimensional models of the spatial environment.” (quote from QSI homepage).

(Source: QSI homepage)

QSI is also using other techniques, such as Thermo Infrared Imagery, for e.g. to “determine thermodynamics of streams and other water resources, terrestrial surface temperature anomalies, wildfire response and energy infrastructure studies.”

(Source: QSI homepage)

But regardless of the technology used in order to produce the respective data, the (self-acclaimed) key differentiator of QSI is its data processing skills, for example:

Integration of data collected with different technologies.

Integration of data collected with data provided from a client (e.g. building specifications not visible from the outside, but relevant for analysis).

Dynamisation of data, e.g. showing how the vegetation around power transmission lines has changed and how that may pose risks to such assets of a utility firm.

Enriching data (e.g. by feature mensuration, providing users of the data with easy-to-access information about the size of objects, space between objects, etc.).

(Source: QSI homepage)

The ability to generate user-friendly and “actionable” information from the data collected by cameras/sensors, etc. seems to be the key differentiator for QSI. The company recently started a SaaS-type offering for some of its data-accessing and data-using services for its customers. While still small in terms of revenues, I really like this proposition, not only because it shows the customer focus of QSI but also since it could establish a relatively stable revenue stream for otherwise project-driven NV5.

QSI management emphasized during the call that it offers the data related services by proprietary software – and that this software would constitute a substantial barrier of entry.

The NV5 Match/Synergies

How does QSI match with NV5? First of all, NV5 was operating its own geospatial business (14% of revenue), so some fit is obvious. However, NV5 was only active in California and only with a limited scope of technology (essentially low-altitude LiDAR). QSI’s offering is much broader in terms of technology and services (see previous section), but also geographically, since it operates in the entire US and Canada.

QSI also has a broad client basis with federal government clients (40% revenue) – here NV5 to date was relatively weak, as their non-private clients are typically state and regional level entities.

Interestingly enough, according to QSI management, federal clients are often first movers with regard to technology use in this area – and ideally (from NV5’s perspective at least) transform information they found useful (in e.g. surveying military facilities) into a requirement for other, including private, entities that operate large facilities as well. In any case, regulatory tasks and general risk management today are a key use of geospatial data.

So, QSI provides NV5 with an access to new clients. But generally, NV5 management is expecting substantial cross-selling opportunities the other way around as well. QSI and NV5 identified a TAM for geospatial of about USD 21 billion in 2019, with substantial growth potential. NV5 grew its geospatial business by 17% p.a. since its acquisition-based entry into the business 2 years ago, and QSI achieved the same CAGR growth for the last 3 years. The cross-selling potential for QSI’s high quality services to NV5 clients seems significant to me.

One nice thing with QSI’s revenue is its stickiness: a lot of the business is “recurring” in the sense that it comes from clients where the relationship goes back at least 2 years. QSI management stated that this was to quite some extent due to the nature of the company’s solutions, which help clients to plug the QSI data into their own processes. This is clearly a high barrier of entry as well – and it made management state clearly that they are retained by clients based on quality, not price (which sounds perfectly reasonable given their offering).

NV5, on the other hand, confirmed its ambitions to grow not only through acquisitions but also organically. They iterated a “mid-to-high-single” revenue organic growth target, for which cross-selling is a core pillar. QSI is expected to help a lot with this target, both through complementary clients (federal, see above) and through overlapping clients, especially in the energy sector, where NV5 is seeing significant potential and is running its own initiative (Energy 2020).

And while increasing revenue is nice per se, QSI’s management also emphasized one key element of scale, namely the fact that some solution developed on one client’s project (e.g. for converting a certain piece of data) can be used on all other clients as well, making QSI’s proprietary software an increasingly bigger differentiator.

NV5 Valuation

From a business perspective, there is very much to like about the QSI acquisition. I also like NV5 management’s approach to the debt load incurred. And obviously, the general case for NV5 and its entire industry – i.e., the status quo of the infrastructure in the US and elsewhere in the developed world – is still fundamentally intact.

This why I am still convinced that NV5 is an absolute bargain:

Management issued new guidance for 2019 adjusted EPS of USD 4.38-4.90. Even if you don’t like such adjusted numbers too much (like myself), applying a cautious approach for EPS net of acquisition related costs of USD 4.20 and a P/E of 18 (for a company expected to grow revenue substantially) you end up with a – quite conservative – valuation of USD 75. At a current share price of USD 56, this provides for an upside of 35%.

Revenue guidance was also increased to USD 700-730 million. In other words, currently, NV5 trades below 1 x 2020E revenue.

According to the 2018 Form 10-K of NV5, over the 2016-2018 period, the average cost for third-party work was 25% (see table on page 47). Assuming a 10% reduction for some overhead and costs of acquiring business, this would result in a 15% pre-tax margin on Revenue. Assuming USD 700 million revenue, applying a 22% tax rate, and a PE-multiple of 18, this would support a market value of USD 1.47 billion – more than double the current market cap of NV5 (and no substantial dilution to be feared).

To conclude, I am extremely bullish on NV5.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVEE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.