Bank Of America Flexing Its Muscles As A Consumer Banking Titan

Management continues to leverage one of the best deposit franchises among the larger banks, while an organic growth plan and ongoing IT investments support the long-term story.

Despite a more challenging operating environment, those banks with legitimately strong franchises and cogent growth plans (particularly those with a strong IT/digital element) continue to prosper. I liked Bank Of America (BAC) back in May, and not only have the shares outperformed the banking sector as a whole, they’ve outperformed the S&P 500 as well. Likewise, BofA stands out favorably in its mega-bank peer group, though my preferred choices, JPMorgan (JPM) and Citi (C), have done a little better over that time.

While I still love JPMorgan, Bank of America seems to have a little more appeal now on a valuation basis. This isn’t just a valuation call either; although BofA’s loan growth has come back to earth a bit, the bank continues to take share in the consumer banking market and the company’s ongoing tech investments can unlock further operating leverage down the road.

Not A Blow-Out, But Not Bad

Bank of America’s fourth-quarter earnings weren’t the strongest of its peer group relative to expectations (JPMorgan and Citi were stronger at the pre-provision line), but it was still a good quarter on balance with a small beat at the pre-provision line and guidance for ongoing loan growth in 2020, as well as a continuation of the bank’s branch-based growth plan. Investors should note that financial information is presented on an adjusted core basis – there are certainly differences in what/how analysts call “core”, and your mileage may vary

Revenue rose 1% yoy and fell 2% qoq, coming in about 2% better than expected. Net interest income declined 3% yoy and less than 1% qoq, but still beat expectations due to greater than expected balance sheet growth. Net interest margin was in line with expectations (2.35, down 17bp yoy and 6bp qoq), but earning assets grew 5% yoy and 2% qoq.

Non-interest income rose 2% yoy and fell 3% qoq. Within the core fees, cards were down 1%/up 3%, and trading revenue rose 13% (ex-DVA), with 25% growth in fixed income – not as strong as either JPMorgan or Citi, but not a bad result.

Operating expenses were up 1% both yoy and qoq, driving deterioration in the efficiency ratio after a long run of positive operating leverage. Higher-than-expected opex has been a theme this quarter, so BofA is not unique here by any means. Pre-provision profits fell 4% yoy and about 7% qoq, but that was still good for a small beat ($0.01/share) versus expectations. With a smaller than expected provision expense adding another penny, the rest of the roughly $0.06/share beat relative to the Street came from a lower tax rate. Tangible book value grew 8% yoy and 1% qoq.

Healthy Balance Sheet Trends

Bank of America wasn’t able to stand out from the crowd in Q4 with respect to loan growth as it has in the past, but it was still a good quarter on balance. Loans rose about 4% yoy on both an end-of-period and average balance basis, and likewise about 1% on a qoq basis – pretty much exactly in line with the Fed data for large banks for the quarter.

Consumer loan growth (up 1.3% qoq) outpaced commercial loan growth (up 0.6%), with healthy growth in mortgages (up 3.5% qoq); Bank of America appeared to significantly outperform on the mortgage line, though PNC (PNC) was also strong this quarter. U.S. C&I lending growth was also strong on a relative basis, while CRE lending was more in line. Card loan growth of less than 1% was unimpressive next to JPMorgan and Citi.

Bank of America wasn’t so impressive on the loan yields, where the bank saw 33bp yoy and 26bp qoq erosion that was noticeably weaker than its peer group (in line with Wells Fargo (WFC)). Mix played a role (particularly weaker performance in richer-yielding loan types like home equity and card), but it does lead me to wonder if Bank of America is leveraging its lower cost of deposits to compete more aggressively on loan pricing.

On the deposit side, BofA posted 4% yoy growth (eop basis) and 3% qoq growth, with 5% and 2.5% growth on an average balance basis. Non-interest-bearing deposits were down 3% yoy – not a particularly strong performance next to Wells Fargo (down 1%) or JPMorgan (up 2%). Deposit costs declined more or less on pace with the pack, with a 15bp qoq drop in interest-bearing deposit costs, and Bank of America still enjoys a very attractive overall deposit cost base.

Credit isn’t much of a concern to me, and banks continue to enjoy a better-for-longer credit environment than almost anybody expected.

Continuing To Leverage Its Strengths

Although net interest income is going to remain pressured in 2020 due to rates, I believe Bank of America can be a standout in terms of loan growth, with mid-single-digit loan growth looking attainable on the combined strength of the consumer and the bank’s strong position in the consumer market. Pre-provision profit growth will probably only be in the low single-digits in 2020, but I expect a healthy rebound in 2021.

As far as strategy goes, if it’s not broken, don’t break it. Bank of America continues to execute on an organic growth strategy built on both branches and digital services, and I believe BofA could well be the first truly national bank in the U.S. if management chooses to be (I doubt they will, as there are some markets that are just too small to be worth branch expansion).

The digital side of the story continues to be significant and impressive – Bank of America has the highest-rated app of its peer group and there are still numerous ways for the bank to increase its digital engagement with customers (mobile alerts, bill pay, mobile check deposit, digital wallet et al). Active digital customers increased 5.5% qoq to over 38M and digital engagement continues to increase. Why should anybody care? For starters, digital services on the front and back end of the business have led to real efficiencies – management estimates they’ve reduced their deposit costs in Consumer Banking by almost 160bp (from 3.1% in 2010 to 1.51% in Q4). Second, it tends to make for stickier customer relationships and it further differentiates the bank from smaller community banks that simply cannot afford to keep pace.

The Outlook

I expect that core earnings will decline in 2020, but I expect earnings to rebound in 2021 and thereafter. Longer term, I expect Bank of America to generate close to 3% annualized core earnings growth with significant ongoing capital returns (dividends and buybacks) to shareholders. Bank of America does remain highly asset-sensitive, and at least one more rate cut is certainly possible, but I also think management could slow some of its digital growth initiatives and “harvest” some of the cost savings it has created if need be.

Discounting those earnings back, I continue to believe that fair value is in the mid-$30s, though more on the high end ($36) than in my last update ($34). My ROTCE-driven P/TBV model likewise supports a similar fair value.

The Bottom Line

Whatever hurts the U.S. consumer will hurt Bank of America, but right now the U.S. consumer is quite strong. How that holds up in 2020 remains to be seen, particularly with businesses likely to defer spending and perhaps hiring given election year uncertainties, but I’m not worried about Bank of America. Like JPMorgan, I think this is a bank stock you can buy and sleep well at night, and I think the valuation still makes this a name to consider.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.