Lots Of Pessimism Toward Teradyne Ahead Of Earnings

Chip equipment manufacturer Teradyne (TER) is set to release fourth-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Wednesday. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.79 per share on revenue of $611.1 million. The earnings estimate would represent an increase of 25.4% over the fourth quarter of 2018, while the revenue estimate would mean an increase of 17.6% over the $519.6 million last year.

Teradyne has seen solid earnings and revenue growth over the last three years, but these growth rates would be even better. The company’s EPS has grown at an annual rate of 21% per year over the last three years, while revenue has grown at a rate of 8%. Earnings grew by 8% in the third quarter, while revenue was up by 3%. Analysts anticipate earnings growth of 18% for 2019 as a whole, while revenue is predicted to grow by 7.2%.

In addition to the earnings and revenue growth, Teradyne’s management efficiency measurements are above average as well. The return on equity is at 25.8% and the profit margin is at 25.3%.

Moving Higher in a Well-Formed Channel

The weekly chart for Teradyne is very impressive. The stock has been trending higher since bottoming in December 2018. There have only been a few minor pullbacks along the way, and the trend channel is rather tight. I even put Bollinger bands on the chart to see how they looked. The stock hasn’t been below the middle line of the Bollinger bands since July, and it hasn’t closed a week below the mid-line since last January.

The only problem with the chart is that almost every overbought/oversold indicator you can imagine is showing the stock is near or in overbought territory. The RSI is sitting just above the 70 mark, and the weekly stochastic readings are up near 90. Looking at the past readings on these indicators, they do show a propensity for staying in overbought territory.

I would love to see a little dip in the stock in order to try to enter at a little better price, but the stock just hasn’t had many pullbacks. The last real dip where the stock was out of overbought territory was in May. The stock is up over 75% since then.

Looking at the moving averages, since moving above the 13-week last January, the stock has only closed below it for two weeks. It touched the 13-week briefly in December, and that is the only time since July it has been in contact with the moving average.

Despite the Fundamentals and Chart, the Sentiment is Rather Bearish

I was very surprised when I looked at the sentiment indicators for Teradyne. Despite the strong fundamentals and the incredible upward trend, the sentiment indicators show that there is quite a bit of skepticism toward the stock. There are 15 analysts covering the stock at this time, with four “Buy” ratings and 11 “Hold” ratings. This puts the buy percentage at a paltry 26.7%, and that is one of the lowest buy percentages I have seen - especially on a stock that has performed as well as Teradyne has.

The short interest ratio is at 7.62 currently. The ratio jumped in December, but it was mainly due to a drop-off in the trading volume. The number of shares sold short has been pretty consistent over the past six months. Regardless of the reason for the high short interest ratio, it is a positive for the stock from a contrarian perspective. If the company beats on its earnings and revenue estimates and the stock jumps, short-sellers add buying pressure when they have to cover their positions.

Teradyne doesn’t see much option activity. In fact, there are only 3,634 puts open at this time and only 4,184 calls open. This gives us a put/call ratio of 0.868, and that is a little below average. However, with only 7,818 contracts open, puts and calls, there are just over a half a day’s trading volume represented by options. I wouldn’t expect much impact from the options crowd either way.

My Overall Take on Teradyne

Teradyne has beaten its earnings estimate in each of the last eight quarters, so I wouldn’t expect it to miss this time around. The stock is primed to continue moving higher over the coming quarters, and I would view any pullback as an opportunity to get into a position on the stock.

It’s somewhat rare to find a stock with such strong fundamentals that is trending higher and yet still has so much pessimism toward it. From a contrarian perspective, the bearish sentiment is a great sign, as it means there are still investors on the sidelines that can move to a bullish stance and help drive the stock higher.

I would love to see Teradyne pull back to the lower rail of its trend channel and would view such an event as a buying opportunity. I doubt that the earnings report will be the catalyst that does bring the stock down, but it is always a possibility. Looking at the past earnings announcements, the stock has gapped higher a few times, but after the gap, the rally faded a little in several instances. If that happens this time around, Teradyne might be the next addition to the Hedged Alpha Strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.