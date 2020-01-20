Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/16/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/16/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

cbdMD (YCBD);

Sprott Focus Trust (FUND);

Destination XL (DXLG); and

Aptinyx (APTX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

La Jolla Pharm (LJPC);

Century Bancorp (CNBKA); and

Zoom Video Communications (ZM).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL);

Tyson Foods (TSN);

ShockWave Medical (SWAV);

Boston Beer (SAM);

Mastercard (MA);

Copart (CPRT);

Cosmos (OTCPK:COSG);

CarGurus (CARG);

Appfolio (APPF); and

Apollo Global (APO).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Koppel Adam DIR, BO Aptinyx APTX JB* $9,999,999 2 Hobson Mellody L DIR JPMorgan Chase JPM B $1,991,253 3 George Whitney DIR, BO Sprott Focus Trust FUND B $505,636 4 Filler James J BO Century Bancorp CNBKA B $162,506 5 Coffman Raymond Scott CEO, DIR, BO cbdMD YCBD B $125,000 6 Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt BO Texas Pacific Land Trust TPL B $119,388 7 Boyle Jack DIR Destination XL DXLG B $114,030 8 Conacher Lionel F DIR Destination XL DXLG B $49,999 9 Wellinghoff Darryl O La Jolla Pharm LJPC JB* $24,677 10 Raines William F Iii DIR cbdMD YCBD B $20,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Tiger Global Mgt BO Apollo Global APO JS* $183,975,008 2 Mastercard Fdn BO Mastercard MA S $36,337,980 3 Yuan Eric S CEO, DIR, BO Zoom Video Communications ZM AS $10,501,894 4 Cheung Koon Wing BO Cosmos COSG JS* $8,540,500 5 Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr BO ShockWave Medical SWAV AS $5,049,546 6 Tryforos Thomas N DIR Copart CPRT S $4,811,225 7 Steinert Langley CEO, CB, BO CarGurus CARG AS $2,987,097 8 Koch C James CB, DIR, BO Boston Beer SAM AS $2,841,737 9 Rauth William R Iii DIR, BO Appfolio APPF AS $2,452,477 10 White Noel W CEO, DIR Tyson Foods TSN AS $1,590,049

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

