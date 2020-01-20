Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/16/20

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/16/20, based on dollar value.
Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.
Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.
InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February and stay strong through the end of March.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL);
- Tyson Foods (TSN);
- ShockWave Medical (SWAV);
- Boston Beer (SAM);
- Mastercard (MA);
- Copart (CPRT);
- Cosmos (OTCPK:COSG);
- CarGurus (CARG);
- Appfolio (APPF); and
- Apollo Global (APO).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
- JPMorgan Chase (JPM).
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Koppel Adam
|
DIR, BO
|
Aptinyx
|
APTX
|
JB*
|
$9,999,999
|
2
|
Hobson Mellody L
|
DIR
|
JPMorgan Chase
|
JPM
|
B
|
$1,991,253
|
3
|
George Whitney
|
DIR, BO
|
Sprott Focus Trust
|
FUND
|
B
|
$505,636
|
4
|
Filler James J
|
BO
|
Century Bancorp
|
CNBKA
|
B
|
$162,506
|
5
|
Coffman Raymond Scott
|
CEO, DIR, BO
|
cbdMD
|
YCBD
|
B
|
$125,000
|
6
|
Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt
|
BO
|
Texas Pacific Land Trust
|
TPL
|
B
|
$119,388
|
7
|
Boyle Jack
|
DIR
|
Destination XL
|
DXLG
|
B
|
$114,030
|
8
|
Conacher Lionel F
|
DIR
|
Destination XL
|
DXLG
|
B
|
$49,999
|
9
|
Wellinghoff Darryl
|
O
|
La Jolla Pharm
|
LJPC
|
JB*
|
$24,677
|
10
|
Raines William F Iii
|
DIR
|
cbdMD
|
YCBD
|
B
|
$20,000
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Tiger Global Mgt
|
BO
|
Apollo Global
|
APO
|
JS*
|
$183,975,008
|
2
|
Mastercard Fdn
|
BO
|
Mastercard
|
MA
|
S
|
$36,337,980
|
3
|
Yuan Eric S
|
CEO, DIR, BO
|
Zoom Video Communications
|
ZM
|
AS
|
$10,501,894
|
4
|
Cheung Koon Wing
|
BO
|
Cosmos
|
COSG
|
JS*
|
$8,540,500
|
5
|
Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr
|
BO
|
ShockWave Medical
|
SWAV
|
AS
|
$5,049,546
|
6
|
Tryforos Thomas N
|
DIR
|
Copart
|
CPRT
|
S
|
$4,811,225
|
7
|
Steinert Langley
|
CEO, CB, BO
|
CarGurus
|
CARG
|
AS
|
$2,987,097
|
8
|
Koch C James
|
CB, DIR, BO
|
Boston Beer
|
SAM
|
AS
|
$2,841,737
|
9
|
Rauth William R Iii
|
DIR, BO
|
Appfolio
|
APPF
|
AS
|
$2,452,477
|
10
|
White Noel W
|
CEO, DIR
|
Tyson Foods
|
TSN
|
AS
|
$1,590,049
Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.