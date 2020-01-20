Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/16/20

Includes: APTX, CNBKA, DXLG, FUND, LJPC, YCBD, ZM
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/16/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • cbdMD (YCBD);
  • Sprott Focus Trust (FUND);
  • Destination XL (DXLG); and
  • Aptinyx (APTX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • La Jolla Pharm (LJPC);
  • Century Bancorp (CNBKA); and
  • Zoom Video Communications (ZM).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL);
  • Tyson Foods (TSN);
  • ShockWave Medical (SWAV);
  • Boston Beer (SAM);
  • Mastercard (MA);
  • Copart (CPRT);
  • Cosmos (OTCPK:COSG);
  • CarGurus (CARG);
  • Appfolio (APPF); and
  • Apollo Global (APO).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Koppel Adam

DIR, BO

Aptinyx

APTX

JB*

$9,999,999

2

Hobson Mellody L

DIR

JPMorgan Chase

JPM

B

$1,991,253

3

George Whitney

DIR, BO

Sprott Focus Trust

FUND

B

$505,636

4

Filler James J

BO

Century Bancorp

CNBKA

B

$162,506

5

Coffman Raymond Scott

CEO, DIR, BO

cbdMD

YCBD

B

$125,000

6

Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt

BO

Texas Pacific Land Trust

TPL

B

$119,388

7

Boyle Jack

DIR

Destination XL

DXLG

B

$114,030

8

Conacher Lionel F

DIR

Destination XL

DXLG

B

$49,999

9

Wellinghoff Darryl

O

La Jolla Pharm

LJPC

JB*

$24,677

10

Raines William F Iii

DIR

cbdMD

YCBD

B

$20,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Tiger Global Mgt

BO

Apollo Global

APO

JS*

$183,975,008

2

Mastercard Fdn

BO

Mastercard

MA

S

$36,337,980

3

Yuan Eric S

CEO, DIR, BO

Zoom Video Communications

ZM

AS

$10,501,894

4

Cheung Koon Wing

BO

Cosmos

COSG

JS*

$8,540,500

5

Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr

BO

ShockWave Medical

SWAV

AS

$5,049,546

6

Tryforos Thomas N

DIR

Copart

CPRT

S

$4,811,225

7

Steinert Langley

CEO, CB, BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$2,987,097

8

Koch C James

CB, DIR, BO

Boston Beer

SAM

AS

$2,841,737

9

Rauth William R Iii

DIR, BO

Appfolio

APPF

AS

$2,452,477

10

White Noel W

CEO, DIR

Tyson Foods

TSN

AS

$1,590,049

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.