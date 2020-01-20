Junior And Mid-Tier Gold Miners: Best And Worst Performers Operationally In 2019

It's been an exciting year for investors in the metals space, with the Gold Miners Index (GDX) outperforming the majority of assets and finishing 2019 ranked 6th for performance among the 26 industry groups I track. While a few gold producers (GOAU) had incredible years, trouncing their 2019 production guidance, there were several that disappointed among those that have provided their 2019 production results. For those looking for investment ideas in the space in 2020, it's always a good idea to see which companies have a habit of over-delivering and which are unable to hit their targets consistently. This allows us as investors to either discount or increase upcoming FY-2020 production guidance, as we have a good idea of what the track record of several gold producers is. Based on the 2019 worst performers, Harte Gold Corp. (OTCPK:HRTFF), McEwen Mining (MUX), and Superior Gold (OTC:SUPGF) look to be companies to continue to steer clear of or at least underweight in 2020.

(Source: MiningNewsPro.com)

While we haven't received much in the way of 2019 full-year production figures for the major gold producers, we have got several reports back from the junior and mid-tier producers. Thus far, more than ten miners having reported their FY-2019 production figures. The early results aren't overly impressive from the juniors or mid-tiers, with only 37% of miners beating guidance and four miners missing guidance by double-digits. Let's take a look at the 2019 production results below.

If we take a look at the junior and mid-tier gold producers, we can see that quite a few came up significantly shy of their initially provided 2019 guidance. Of the eight names that provided formal guidance, only 37% of them beat the mid-point of their guidance outlook provided in Q1, and the average beat/miss percent was (-)5.12%. If not for the massive beats from Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCPK:WDOFF), Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCPK:TPRFF), and K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF), this figure would have been dramatically worse.

(Source: Author's Table)

Digging into the table closer, it is obvious whom the winners were, with Gran Colombia Gold beating production guidance by 10% after reporting 293,991 ounces of FY-2019 gold production. This was helped by record quarterly production in Q4, with the company producing over 65,000 ounces in the quarter alone. The strong FY-2019 performance was tied to the company's high-grade Segovia Operations, with the average head-grade for FY-2019 above 15.0 grams per tonne gold.

(Source: Mining-Journal.com)

(Source: Wesdome Gold Mines Press Release)

The biggest winner in the group was Wesdome Mines, which continues to have success at its development project, Kiena, as well as its Eagle River Mine. Wesdome's FY-2019 production came in massively above the initial high end of guidance at 80,000 ounces and beating by nearly 20% at the mid-point. As the chart above shows, the company has been steadily increasing production since FY-2016, and FY-2020 guidance reflects yet another year of production growth. The company has set its FY-2020 outlook at 90,000 to 100,000 ounces of production for FY-2020, though based on how massively it beat FY-2019 guidance, 110,000 ounces of gold production in FY-2020 would not be surprised. Therefore, for investors underwhelmed with only an implied 4% production growth year over year at the mid-point, it's important to note the company has a history of under-promising and then trouncing those estimates.

(Source: K92 Mining Company News Release)

(Source: K92 Mining Company Presentation)

Finally, the third winner in the group was K92 Mining, a gold producer in Papua New Guinea that massively outperformed the sector in FY-2019, putting up a 243% return for the year. The company reported FY-2019 production of just over 82,000 ounces, 15% above its guidance mid-point of 68,000-75,000 ounces. The company's Kainantu gold mine is the 3rd highest-grade gold mine in the world currently, and grades continue to improve, with feed grade for Q4 2019 coming in at 25.2 grams per tonne gold. This represented a 600-basis point improvement from Q3 3019 (19.2 grams per tonne gold) and was well above the average of 20.6 grams per tonne gold in the first nine months of 2019. K92 Mining has not yet discussed its 2020 outlook, but I would not be surprised if it came in above 100,000 ounces for FY-2020.

When it comes to the losers, there were three that stood out: McEwen Mining, Harte Gold, and Superior Gold. While Equinox Gold (OTC:EQX) also saw a massive miss on guidance, this was related to the timing of commercial production at its Aurizona gold mine. Therefore, while the company massively missed its initial 2019 guidance of 230,000-265,000 ounces, this was more of a timing issue and can be discounted slightly.

(Source: Equinox Gold Corporate Presentation)

Beginning with McEwen Mining, the company reported 2019 gold-equivalent production of 174,420 ounces for FY-2019, massively below initial guidance of 210,000 ounces provided in January 2019. This is a disastrous miss for the company. While McEwen Mining has suggested that the production misses were one-time issues that it will not be plagued with for 2020, it's becoming more and more challenging to get behind the company. It has gone from a company with a dividend and industry-leading costs in FY-2017 to one without a dividend and soaring costs year over year in FY-2019. Worse, McEwen Mining raised $50 million in Q4 at 52-week lows, diluting shareholders further in a period when many gold producers like Yamana Gold (AUY) and Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) were returning capital to shareholders through increased dividends or share repurchases.

(Source: Author's Chart and Table)

Moving over to Harte Gold (OTCPK:HRTFF), the company had an appalling year, with FY-2019 gold production of 27,316 ounces, well below the 39,000 guidance provided earlier in 2019. Worse, all-in sustaining cost guidance was $1,350/oz for the year, and Q3 2019 all-in sustaining costs came in $2,304/oz, more than 50% above the gold price of $1,500/oz at the time. Therefore, the company was the clear loser by a wide margin, as both production and costs were off by a country mile.

(Source: Mining-Journal.com)

If we look ahead to FY-2020, investors seem to be cheering the implied production growth for FY-2020 based on the recent guidance of 42,000-48,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost mid-point of $1,560/oz. While this is an improvement from the $2,000/oz all-in sustaining costs last year, this all-in sustaining cost figure is still above the current gold price and points to a high likelihood of further net losses for FY-2020. In addition, it's important to note that this production growth only looks impressive as it's up against paltry comparisons after a disastrous 2019. Initially, FY-2020 guidance was supposed to be closer to 65,000-70,000 ounces, with at least six stopes being mined. Given the current 2020 outlook, the company will be lucky to achieve these results a year late in FY-2021. Based on this, the improved guidance is nothing to write home about, and I still see Harte Gold as one to avoid.

Last but not least, when compared to the two prior laggards, is Superior Gold, operating out of Western Australia. The company reported FY-2019 gold production of 83,035 ounces, well below its initial guidance mid-point of 98,500 ounces. From a cost standpoint, all-in sustaining costs came in well above the mid-point for the first nine months at $1,119/oz, compared to a mid-point estimate of $1,025/oz. While these numbers could come down to finish the year, it's highly unlikely they'll beat the mid-point. Based on the company's recent guidance, FY-2020 is expected to be roughly in line, with projections for 85,000 ounces of gold production at $1,025/oz at the mid-point.

(Source: Superior Gold Press Release)

Given Superior Gold's massive miss on this guidance in FY-2019, it is a less attractive investment candidate. Generally, any company that misses by more than double digits on guidance, I write off as an investment idea until there is at least proof the next year of a turnaround. The only exceptions are in timing issues like with Equinox Gold or completely unforeseen events like Semafo Gold (OTCPK:SEMFF) and the attack on its workers in Q4.

As we can see from the production results reported thus far, there were either massive beats or significant misses across the board. This goes to show why the shotgun approach does not work for this sector. Investors may get away with the shotgun approach in other industry groups, but I've found after more than a decade trading the miners that the losers outweigh the winners in the mining sector by a ratio of more than 2-to-1. Therefore, investors would be wise to focus on 10-12 quality names at most, rather than build up a portfolio of twenty-plus names where one is guaranteed to hold several laggards.

(Source: Blog.EldoradoGold.com)

While there are still a few junior and mid-tier producers left to report, investors are going to want to see some improved production metrics going forward. As it stands currently, it looks like the group will be lucky to bat .500 when it comes to beating guidance. This is not ideal given that this was the group's first chance to impress prospective investors in the best year for gold in nearly a decade. There's no question that higher gold prices will help the group immensely; however, these companies need to begin under-promising and over-delivering consistently to see investors regain trust in the sector.

In summary, given the massive misses for Harte Gold, Superior Gold, and McEwen Mining, I continue to see these three as Avoids in the sector and names that are better suited for lightening up exposure into rallies. On the positive side, Wesdome Mines, K92 Mining, and Gran Colombia continue to under-promise and over-deliver in a big way. While there's no guarantee that their outperformance continues, the three companies' management teams have proven they can execute, with each company owning exceptional projects. Therefore, for investors interested in the sub-250,000-ounce annual production space, all three are reliable names to consider for one's portfolio on weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.