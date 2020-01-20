Manchester United: Form Is Temporary, Class Is Permanent (Part 1)

In the first of a two-part series, we explore the history and business model of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU), one of the most successful and popular sports franchises in the world.

A Rare One-of-a Kind Asset

In evaluating the investment credentials of a sports franchise, history and relevance are critical factors. Let us start with some basic assertions: 1) football is the most popular sport in the world; 2) England’s Premier League is the most popular league; and 3) Manchester United is the most famous football club in the world with the largest fan base. According to Kantar, the club has 1.1 billion fans and followers worldwide (296m in Europe/Middle East/Africa; 737m in Asia; and 74m in the Americas). The club’s success on the pitch is unrivaled in the modern English game with 20 league titles, 12 FA Cup wins and three European Cup victories. Since 1992, the year the English Premier League was founded, the club’s success dwarfs its competitors, as illustrated in Figure 1.

Figure 1 – Titles Won by England’s Leading Football Teams (1992-2018)

FA Premier League FA cup UEFA Champions League Manchester United 13 5 3 Chelsea 5 7 1 Arsenal 3 8 - Liverpool - 3 1 Manchester City 3 1 -

Source: TV Sports Market

England’s Premier League is truly global with 85%[1] of its audience driven by international supporters. Contrast this to the NFL where 93% of the audience is domestic and only 7% is from overseas and one can begin to appreciate the sport’s global appeal. The international appeal is reflected in the English Premier League’s broadcasting value, which surpasses that of other leading European leagues.

Figure 2 – Select European League Broadcasting Value 2017/18

Country League Broadcast Value England Premier League £2.7bn Spain La Liga £1.3bn Germany Bundesliga £1.1bn Italy Serie A £1.1bn France Ligue 1 £0.8bn

Source: Deloitte

Since the departure in May 2013 of Alex Ferguson who led the club to, amongst other successes, seven Premier League titles and a coveted European Cup victory, the club’s fortunes have dipped. Jose Mourinho was signed as manager in May 2016 and given his success at Chelsea FC was highly regarded. However, despite spending heavily on new players, Mourinho failed to live up to expectations and was sacked in December 2018. It remains to be seen whether his replacement, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, one of United’s most successful players, can inspire a turnaround. However, despite finishing outside the leading four teams in the last four seasons, the club’s popularity has not waned. A staggering 19 of the all-time top 20 Premier League broadcasts feature Manchester United. The Europa League Final of 2016/17, which Manchester United won, attracted 122.7 million viewers. Compare this to the Super Bowl of 2018 (98.2m viewers), the NBA Finals 2017/18 (42.6m) or the 2019 Oscars (29.6m) and one can begin to appreciate the sheer size of United’s follower base.

Figure 3 – Manchester United’s Social Media Connections

Platform Followers / Subscribers Notes Facebook 73.3m More followers than NBA’s top 4 teams combined Instagram 31.9m Became biggest Premier League club in 22 days Twitter 23.1m #MUFC most tweeted sports hashtag ever YouTube 2.0m Fastest growing sports lb channel to ever launch on YT Line 15.6m Became site’s biggest football club within 4 months Sina Weibo 9.4m No. 1 football club on Sina Weibo

Source: Social Media Channels

An Unrivaled History

Founded in 1878 as Newton Heath L&YR Football Club, the team, which has played for over 141 years, first entered the English First Division, then the highest league in English football, for the start of the 1892/93 season. The club name changed to Manchester United Football Club in 1902, and the first of 20 English League titles was won in 1908. In 1910, the club moved its stadium to Old Trafford, which remains the venue for all home matches.

In the late 1940s, Manchester United returned to on-field success, winning the FA Cup in 1948 and finishing within the top four league positions during each of the first five seasons immediately following the Second World War. During the 1950s, the club continued under the leadership of manager Sir Matt Busby, who built a popular and famous team based on youth players known as the “Busby Babes.”

In February 1958, an airplane crash resulted in the death of eight of our men’s first team players. Global support and tributes followed the disaster as Busby galvanized the team around such popular players as George Best, Bobby Charlton and Denis Law. Rebuilding of the club culminated with a victory in the 1968 European Cup final, becoming the first English club to win this title.

Manchester United first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2001 at a market capitalization of £20 million. Through a series of financial transactions over many years, the Glazer family acquired the club for the sum of £810 million in 2005. At the time, the mood from supporters was upbeat. In a business not noted for making large profits, the price was deemed rich but was justified in many eyes by the opportunities for ‘global branding’, pay-per-view and the sale of merchandise at high prices to faithful fans. The Glazers also had a good reputation as owners of sporting assets. In 1995, they had bought the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a then record $192 million and in 2002 the Buccaneers were successful in winning the Super Bowl. By paying a handsome price, wealthy owners were endorsing the club and would no doubt commit funds for buying talent. What the fans had not accounted for, though, was how the purchase would be financed.

There is an asymmetry about private equity deals. If as an individual, we purchase shares in a company and remain a minority, the assets and balance sheet of the company remain unchanged. We have simply bought shares from another holder and ownership has been transferred. If, on the other hand, majority control is obtained through the purchase, the asset effectively becomes part of the overall balance sheet of the owner, a crucial difference for all involved and one which makes the asset, in this case Manchester United, subject as much to what is going on outside the club as within it. In this case, as in many private equity deals, the club found itself financing the purchase of itself. By raising debt to buy its shares, the company is effectively buying its own shares but not receiving anything by way of compensation. Given the size of the purchase price, the corresponding debts which loaded onto the company were viewed by many as deleterious.

Total debts secured on the club were around £509 million but this is not the whole story. When the Glazer family bought the club, they did so in part by using Payment In Kind (PIK) notes. These were a preferred form of financing since they allow the borrower under certain conditions to defer interest and principle repayments until maturity. In return, they charged interest at a much higher rate - in Manchester United’s case, at a rate of 14.25% and they are also junior to the remaining debt, meaning that the existing debt must be repaid first before the PIKs. Unlike the remaining debt, the PIK notes were secured against the Glazer family holding rather than the club itself. The ratcheting up of interest on the Notes meant that they once totaled a not insubstantial £200 million, which brought the club’s debt to a whopping £700 million.

In January 2010, the club successfully placed a bond offering of around £500 million which carried an interest rate of 9%. This was a higher rate than the club is currently paying and reflected the urgent requirement to repay the PIK notes. If the deal had not been refinanced, the interest rate on the Payment In Kind Notes would have risen to 16.25%. By repaying the original creditors, the Glazers began pay down on the Notes. In order to assist, the family made a provision for a further ‘revolving credit facility’ of £75 million.

Involvement with Glazers did not come cheap. From 2005-2010, a total of £340 million was paid in bankers fees and interest on loans. At the time, annual turnover at Manchester United was around £280 million; however, the huge inflation in player salaries made these expenses a difficult burden to bear. Of course, the high salaries of footballers, whilst clearly a significant expense, have been ruinous for many competitors, not least the many lower league clubs.

In August 2012, the Glazers opted to list 16.7 million shares or 10% of the club on the NYSE at an offer price of $14.00. The listing raised $233.8 million (£150m) of which around half was used to retire debt whilst the balance was returned to the Glazer family. Given debt levels at the time stood at around £423 million, outstanding debt was reduced to £348 million.

In May 2013, Alex Ferguson, the club’s most successful manager of all time, retired following a 16-year spell. During Ferguson’s reign, which commenced in November 1986, the club won 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, four League Cups, two UEFA Champions League titles and one European Cup Winners Cup. The club’s form on the pitch has wavered since Ferguson’s departure. High profile managers – Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho – failed to turn around the club’s fortunes, though the team won the FA Cup in 2015/16, the UEFA Europa League in 2016/17 and the League Cup also in 2016/17. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, a former striker, has been managing the club since December 2018, having started out as caretaker manager.

How the Club Monetizes its Franchise Value

In this section, we shall focus on the business of Manchester United. The club generates revenue from match attendance and commercial sources (sponsorship, retail/merchandising/apparel and marketing as well as digital media). All of these revenue levers are controlled directly by the club. Additionally, a core source of income, though not controlled by the club, is the broadcasting of live games. Across domestic competitions, this includes the English Premier League, the FA cup and EFL cup and in Europe, should the club qualify, the main competitions include the UEFA Champion League and the UEFA Europa League. Broadcasting revenue is distributed by the content owner, which in this case is the respective league or competition promoter.

In the last decade, it is evident that the club has extended its commercial reach primarily through successful sponsorship deals. Broadcasting income has also more than doubled as the Premier League’s popularity has taken off internationally and content buyers have found competed aggressively to secure broadcast rights.

Figure 4 – Manchester United Revenue by Segment 2009 vs. 2019

2009 2019 Matchday £115m (41%) £111m (18%) Broadcasting £98m (35%) £241m (38%) Commercial £66m (24%) £275m (44%) Revenue £279m £627m EBITDA £93m £186m

The one item worthy of explanation is matchday ticket income, which has modestly declined in the last decade. This can be explained by the fact that the Glazers, arguably in a move to appease fans, have kept season ticket prices frozen for the last eight years at an average price of £750 (range of £630-990) following fairly significant hikes during the mid-2000s. Suffice to say, prices will not be on hold forever and one might expect matchday income to rise as ticket prices move upwards over time. However, since ticket sales now only account for 18% of overall revenue and matchday attendance is virtually at capacity, broadcasting and commercial income will continue to be the core engines of growth.

Matchday Segment

The club owns the freehold of Old Trafford Football Stadium, which hosts all home matches. In aggregate, 52,000 of 74,883 seats are pre-sold as season tickets. The balance comprises 8,000 executive club seats (suites and boxes), 3,000 VIP seats, 5,000 seats available for official members, 4,000 seats for supporter clubs and sponsors, and 3,000 seats for away fans. According to management, matchdays have achieved a 99% occupancy rate for Premier League games since the 1998-99 season.

Figure 5 – Old Trafford Ticket Allocation

Ticket Allocation No of seats Season Tickets 52,000 Executive Club (suites and box seats) 8,000 Away Fans 3,000 Other (supporter clubs, sponsors) 4,000 Sub-total 67,000 Matchday VIP 3,000 Official Members 5,000 TOTAL 75,000

Broadcasting Segment

All domestic competitions are owned and managed by the English Football Association (FA) which has contracted broadcast rights out to 2022 to both domestic content buyers (live matches to Sky TV, BT Sports and Amazon to its UK prime members; and highlights and certain domestic cup competitions to the BBC and ITV) and international broadcasters. Similarly, the European competitions have been contracted out by UEFA to various media content buyers until 2021.

Figure 6 – Premier League Domestic and International Annual Broadcasting Contract Values (£m)[2]

Source: Deloitte, FAPL, Press Reports

Figure 7 – UEFA Champions League Annual Broadcasting Contract Values (€m)[3]

Source: Deloitte, UEFA, TV Sports Market

According to management, the club earned £150 million from the £2.8 billion broadcasting rights sales to domestic and international content buyers. Whilst the precise distribution by club is not disclosed by the league associations, it is believed the top tier clubs (defined as where they finish in the league in the previous season) receive about double the domestic income as the lower tier clubs and about 1.6 times blended for international rights. Given the top six clubs in the Premier League (and most other major European leagues) account for around 80% of the total broadcast viewership, the leading clubs actually subsidize the income of the other teams, who receive more than their ‘fair share’ of broadcast income.

Commercial Segment

The main drivers of income in the commercial segment are sponsorship deals where revenue is booked pro-rata across the duration of a deal – typically 3-5 years with no playing performance clauses. The club has a £750 million co-branding kit deal with adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF) contracted out to 2025 (£75m per annum commencing 2015) and a $559 million shirt deal with Chevrolet (NYSE:GM) contracted from 2014 out to 2021 (£49.2m per annum). It also has a training kit deal with Aon (NYSE:AON) contracted until 2021. In aggregate, the club has 25 sponsor partners with a typical tenor of 3-4 years at a minimum of single-digit millions of pounds each year. Shirt deals, which represent the right to show your brand prominently in the middle of the shirt, have experienced strong growth over the last two decades, as depicted in Figure 8.

Figure 8 – Annual Value of Shirt Sponsorship (2000-2021)

Source: Investor Reports

Why are brands prepared to spend so heavily on club sponsorship? Quite simply, Manchester United enables its sponsorship partners to amplify their marketing and growth of their businesses through 1) brand affinity and association with success; 2) global reach and media visibility; 3) unique access to players and Old Trafford Football Stadium; and 4) global activations through press and media events.

Besides sponsorship, the commercial pie is split between in-store and e-commerce retail of official Manchester United merchandise and kit, mono-branded and co-branded product licensing and digital media. The latter encompasses social media platforms, MUTV and connected TV platforms, highlight reels and e-commerce channels. As the club builds out its digital footprint, there will be further opportunities for sponsorship and advertising.

Figure 9 – Commercial Revenue Breakdown

Source: Investor Reports

Figure 6 illustrates the progression in commercial revenue from 2015-19. The reason the combined revenue has flatlined is because sponsorship and licensing deals tend to be over 3-5 years whereby income is amortized over the duration of the contract. As current deals expire over the next 2-3 years, we should expect to see a bump up in commercial revenue if new deals are signed at premiums to existing ones. The importance of commercial income should not be understated. During the 2016/17 season, Manchester United generated £275 million from commercial revenue, equivalent to 47% of total revenue. By contrast, the contribution from commercial revenue for the top seven clubs (excluding Manchester United) was only £117 million. In the same year, Manchester United posted adjusted EBITDA of £200 million versus £84 million for the top seven clubs (excluding Manchester United).

Looking ahead, there are a variety of ways in which the club can further monetize its fan base. The list below is by no mean exhaustive but reflects some potential options at management’s disposal.

Player-fan digital interactions. Imagine waking up and doing a morning workout with Paul Pogba. Producing and commercializing in-game highlights to sell directly to fans. Licensing directly to video game producers (currently the club receives payments from FIFA which has licensed rights to clubs and players to EA Sports (NASDAQ:EA)). Further roll out Man Utd app (launched in 2018), drive engagement and develop a commercial relationship with fans, i.e. introduce loyalty scheme, CRM tools; allow sponsors to interact with fans. Further leverage 700 million fan/follower base in Asia. A deal has already been signed in China to build 50 experience centres with Man Utd themed activity areas, retail stores and cafés. Drive e-commerce sales through partnership with Alibaba (NYSE:BABA)/dedicated channel on Youku. Penetrate e-sports market through gaming partnerships licensing

[1] Repucom 2016, Nielsen 2018, Futures Sport + Entertainment 2018.

[2] 2017-19 figure reflects guidance from FAPL over average of three years.

[3] Reflects amount distributed to clubs participating in the competition.

