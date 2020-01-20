7 Lucky High-Yielding REITs For 2020

We believe that investors should be looking at REITs with dividends that are not just safe but also have good growth prospects.

Another measure of value, arguably one of the most important, is dividend safety.

While there are many ways to determine quality, I have a strong bias for analyzing a company’s cost of capital advantages.

As many of my regular readers know, I am very focused on quality when it comes to selecting REIT investments, and that means I pay very close attention to fundamentals.

While there are many ways to determine quality, I have a strong bias for analyzing a company's cost of capital advantages. As Ralph Block explained in Investing in REITs, "High quality REITs can expect to have good access to capital during most market cycles."

Another measure of value, arguably one of the most important, is dividend safety. While many REIT investors consider a REIT safe based upon its steady distributions, we believe that investors should be looking at REITs with dividends that are not just safe but also have good growth prospects.

A few days ago, I wrote an article, titled These REITs Are Likely To Cut Their Dividend In 2020, in which I explained that "we consider Washington Prime (WPG) a leading candidate for a haircut, and we believe the company should cut its distribution by at least 50% or higher."

Clearly a 27% dividend yield is not sustainable, as Ralph Block wrote, "a REIT that yields 10% almost always means that investors perceive very low growth, or even worse, a potential dividend cut."

Now that's not to say that you should never buy a high-yielding REIT, because that decision rests in the eyes of the beholder. As one of the more risk-averse REIT analysts on Seeking Alpha, my strategy is one based upon sound reasoning, always adhering to quality and value (in that order).

Many readers know that we research a wide range of REITs, ranging in yield from sub 2% (Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)) to as high as 27% (Washington Prime), and many REITs in between. Our job is to provide readers (and subscribers) with the necessary research to help navigate the REIT universe allowing each investor to determine their own risk tolerance limitations.

Just like Goldilocks said to the 3 bears, some like it too hot, some like it too cold, and some like it just right.

Many REIT investors are attracted to the asset class for yield and that's understandable, because REITs generate almost 2x the yield of ordinary stocks.

However, REIT valuations have also become stretched, based on traditional metrics, and this means that it's becoming increasingly difficult to select sound stocks with above-average yield without sacrificing quality.

Several readers have asked me to put together a higher-yielding list of REITs that are on our buy or strong buy list. The reason that we call this our "lucky" list is because there are seven REITs that we included, and we believe there are very good odds that these REITs could generate much more in 2020 than an attractive dividend yield. As Inspector Harry Callahan (played by Clint Eastwood) in Dirty Harry said:

"Do you feel lucky, punk?"

Park Hotels (PK) is the second largest Lodging REIT (behind Host Hotels) with a portfolio of 51 upper-upscale and luxury hotels (in 17 states and D.C.), including iconic properties stretching from coast to coast. The company focuses on recognizable products compared to independent hotels struggling to differentiate their offerings.

Recently the company acquired Chesapeake Hotels in a $2.7 B stock deal that should generate string synergies in 2020, with an estimated annual G&A cost savings of $17M (current base of $19M). Pro Forma Adjusted FFO per share is expected to be accretive in 2020 (+2.0%) and 2021 (+3.0%).

Park has been improving its balance sheet by selling non-core hotels, and the company is targeting a leverage ratio of 3x to 5x. The Chesapeake deal results in a modest increase in leverage (with net debt to adjusted EBITDA increasing to 4.6x from 3.9x), but asset sales should reduce leverage in 2020. The combined company is projected to generate ~$925M of adjusted EBITDA on a run-rate basis Pro Forma for 2019 and potential for an additional ~$25M of incremental EBITDA from upside opportunities over time.

We like the high-quality Hilton and Marriott hotels and we like the low payout ratio and high dividend yield of 8.8%. The company recently paid its Q4-19 dividend of $.55 per share that included a true-up dividend of $.10 per share (normal dividend was $.45 per share). Park is the only Lodging REIT that we have a strong buy rating as we forecast shares to return 25% over the next 12 months.

Price: $24.77

P/FFO: 8.7x

Dividend Yield: 8.8%

Payout Ratio: 66%

S&P Rating: NA

2020 FFO/sh Forecast: +3%

R.I.N.O. Score: 3.5

iREIT Recommendation: Strong Buy

iREIT TR Forecast (annualized): +17%

Source: FAST Graphs

City Office (CIO) is an office REIT that focuses on secondary markets and what the company refers to as "18 hour cities" which it defines as "markets displaying nation-leading employment and population growth trends, feature high-quality urban living experiences in amenitized settings and offering outsized return and growth potential for our investments."

We have been covering this company for a while, and back in March 2019, we explained that "growth is imminent for this small cap and our Strong Buy thesis is rooted in the argument that the dividend will be covered over the next 8 -12 months." We had a Strong Buy rating then, and since that times, shares have returned over 27% (validating our Strong Buy selection).

Although we have downgraded the company to a Buy, we still find the shares attractive, based upon the 11.8x P/FFO multiple, the 6.8% dividend yield, and the improved payout ratio of 80% (based on FFO). Recognizing that City Office is a small-cap REIT, investors should be prepared for volatility swings; however, the internally-managed company continues to source attractive acquisition opportunities which to drive long-term performance.

Year-to-date the company's same-store cash NOI growth was an impressive 4.5%, and we suspect the dividend will be covered by AFFO in Q4-19. As you can see, City Office's R.I.N.O. score is 2.7, much lower than the SWANs, but we believe this REIT offers an attractive risk-return thesis. We maintain a Buy with a forecasted 12-month total return of 12% to 15%.

Price: $13.91

P/FFO: 11.8

Dividend Yield: 6.8%

Payout Ratio: 80%

S&P Rating: NA

2020 FFO/sh Forecast: +2%

R.I.N.O. Score: 2.7

iREIT Recommendation: Buy

iREIT TR Forecast (annualized): +13%

Plymouth Real Estate (PLYM) is similar to City Office in terms of its size and elevated payout ratio; however, Plymouth focuses entirely on industrial properties. The company's portfolio consists of 57 industrial buildings with approximately 12.6 million square feet spread across 10 states. Its key markets include Chicago, Jacksonville, Cincinnati, Memphis, Indianapolis, and Columbus.

Plymouth's primary investment strategy is to acquire and own Class-B industrial properties predominantly set in secondary markets across the U.S. - with "Class-B industrial properties" generally defined as industrial properties that are more than 15 years old, between 18 and 26 feet lower than modern logistics facilities, and 50,000-300,000 square feet.

Since its IPO in June 2017, Plymouth has increased access to new institutional sources of capital in order to finance acquisitions with multiple forms of capital, including preferred equity, common equity and debt refinancings. As a result, Plymouth has acquired $360 million of industrial properties in that two-year window.

Last August 2019, we upgraded this small cap to a Strong Buy, recognizing that "there was enhanced potential for price appreciation in excess of 40%." Since that call, shares have returned 27% (or 19% annualized), and we believe there's much more room for growth.

Analyst forecast 4% growth in 2020 and shares are now yielding 8.1% (almost 3x the average dividend of the peer group). Keep in mind, leverage remains elevated (41.6% levered on a gross asset value basis), but is coming down, and the company is expected to cover the dividend in Q4-19 (AFFO forecast is $.38 to $.39 per share and dividend is $.375 per share). We maintain a Strong Buy with forecasted returns of 25% over the next 12 months.

Source: FAST Graphs

Price: $18.43

P/FFO: 9.4x

Dividend Yield: 8.1%

Payout Ratio: 76%

S&P Rating: NA

2020 FFO/sh Forecast: +4%

R.I.N.O. Score: 3.3

iREIT Recommendation: Strong Buy

iREIT TR Forecast (annualized): +25%

Tanger Outlets (SKT) is an outlet REIT that was founded in 1981 and owns 39 properties in the U.S. and Canada. Our primary attraction to this REIT is the fact that the management team has maintained strict discipline in its capital allocation strategies, with an emphasis on modest leverage and a best-in-class payout ratio (63% based on FFO).

At the end of Q3-19, the company has just $16 million of floating rate debt and an unused $600 million of unsecured debt on its credit facility. Tanger maintains strong leverage metrics such as 4.3x interest coverage and 5.8x net debt-to-EBITDA with no significant debt maturities until 2023.

The latest news with Tanger is the fact that the company could soon be removed from the S&P Dividend Index (SDY). We learned recently that State Street (NYSE:STT) that owns 27 M SKT shares (the majority of is owned in two ETFs - SDY with 20.9M shares and OTC:SSEEF with 3.8M shares, or 24.7M shares or ~26.5% of S/O) - issued a pre-sale notice in recent days, likely causing the more recent price movement.

Between State Street, Vanguard, and BlackRock, passive ownership in Tanger is ~54M shares or 58% of outstanding shares, and according to index methodology, constituents need to maintain a float-adjusted market cap of $1.5B or greater as of 12/31, and SKT did not meet that criteria this year.

A case could be made that this could be a net positive for Tanger over the long-term because we'll see the short interest come down as the borrowing costs rise due to the more fragmented ownership of shares. However, regardless of this news, Tanger has demonstrated it can maintain occupancy while it mitigates the continued pressure in the retail sector.

We find it ironic that Tanger could be removed from the S&P Index considering that the reason the company is on the list in the first place is because of its impressive dividend growth history. We maintain a Strong Buy.

Price: $15.37

P/FFO: 6.9x

Dividend Yield: 9.2%

Payout Ratio: 63%

S&P Rating: BBB

2020 FFO/sh Forecast: -4%

R.I.N.O. Score: 3.8

iREIT Recommendation: Strong Buy

iREIT TR Forecast (annualized): +25%

Source: FAST Graphs

Iron Mountain (IRM) is now yielding 7.9% as shares have fallen by around 12% during the last 12 months (vs. VNQ that has increased by 19.6%). We have maintained bullish sentiment as a result of the growth potential and continued diversification into data centers.

It's important to recognize that Iron Mountain is rated BB- (junk) by S&P and has a higher cost of capital than many REITs. Nonetheless, we believe that the diversification (225,000 customers around the world) and pricing power (the company can pass through increases to its customers, and this means that the company is less impacted by rising interest rates) provide strong risk mitigators.

When you think about being an investor in Iron Mountain (as disclosed, I am), you should think about the fact that the storage boxes are the driving force, and the company has only 2% customer turnover in a given year - this means 50% of the boxes that were stored 15 years ago still remain on the shelf.

More recently Iron Mountain announced a transformation cost-cutting plan called "Project Summit" that is supposed to combine the company's core records and information management (or RIM) operations under a single global leader. The company is eliminating around 700 VP positions to create "better alignment between new digital solutions" in its core business.

Project Summit began in Q4-19 and should be substantially completed by the end of 2021. The cost to implement it is estimated to be ~$240 million that is forecasted to grow EBITDA by 9.5% in 2020 (4% expected growth and 5.5% related to Project Summit). We view this news as a clear catalyst in which the company can reduce debt and continue to increase its dividend. Analysts are forecasting FFO per growth of 8% in 2020 and 10% in 2021. We forecast shares to return ~25% over the next 12 months.

Source: FAST Graphs

Price: $31.38

P/FFO: 13.9x

Dividend Yield: 7.9%

Payout Ratio: 82% (based on AFFO)

S&P Rating: BB-

2020 FFO/sh Forecast: +6%

R.I.N.O. Score: 3.3

iREIT Recommendation: Strong Buy

iREIT TR Forecast (annualized): +25%

CoreCivic (CXW) is a prison REIT that we wrote on recently: "The opportunity set for CXW is exceptional as the company is poised to capture sizable market share as states across the country continue seek out private REITs. CXW has said that if it's successful at entering into all of its proposed lease agreements in 2020, it will "see even faster growth in the CoreCivic Property segment next year."

Similar to several of the other high-yielders mentioned in this article (i.e. IRM and PLYM), CoreCivic does not have investment-grade debt ratings. The company is rated BB and has recently looked to Japan for raising debt, as I explained in the latest article:

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, Nomura "stepped in to fill the void left by U.S. banks, pension funds and private equity firms amid increasing pressure to stop doing business with private prison operators. The $250 million loan was issued at a spread of 4.5% points over the London interbank offered rate and at a discount of $.95 on the dollar."

Nonetheless, CoreCivic has done a great job of sourcing new deals and growing revenues. I explained that "for the full year, CXW's normalized FFO per share guidance is a range of $2.64 to $2.68, up from the prior guidance range of $2.58 to $2.62. And full-year AFFO per share guidance is $2.59 to $2.63, up from the prior guidance range of $2.53 to $2.57. At the midpoint, the increase in FFO guidance was 15%, and AFFO was up 19%."

Although certain investors may not be able to stomach the moral and/or political risks, we consider CoreCivic a Strong Buy opportunity in which investors can capitalize on the attractive 10.9% dividend yield and potential appreciation upside. We forecast shares to return in excess of 25% over the next 12 months.

Price: $16.20

P/FFO: na

Dividend Yield: 10.9%

Payout Ratio: 65%

S&P Rating: BB

2020 FFO/sh Forecast: +6%

R.I.N.O. Score: 3.2

iREIT Recommendation: Strong Spec Buy

iREIT TR Forecast (annualized): +25%

Source: FAST Graphs

Broadmark Realty (BRMK) is our last high-yield pick, and in case you missed it, here is what I said just before the company listed shares late in 2019:

"The Broadmark real estate lending companies and their management counterparts are focused on residential lending that capitalizes on significant demand for construction financing previously provided by commercial banks. And right now, they're in the process of merging with special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, Trinity Merger Corp."

Broadmark is now traded under the ticker "BRMK" and the company has a few weeks under its belt, as a publicly-traded entity. Shares are up 11% and the company has announced two dividends: (1) the first was $.12 that included November 15th through December 31st, and (2) the second was the December dividend of $.08 per share.

In a recent article, we estimated 2020 dividends totaling $1.14 per share, or $.095 per share per month. We expect to see Broadmark accelerate distributions in 2020 such that the monthly distribution is closer to that $.09 per share figure. The true competitive advantage for Broadmark is its credit management systems in which the company makes good construction loans and makes sure it gets paid back.

Broadmark had strong investor demand out of the gate, as we expected, and we believe the company will generate steady dividends due to its attractive 16% average unlevered fixed-rate yield that provides earnings stability. We maintain a Buy.

Price: $12.24

P/FFO: NA

Dividend Yield: 9.5%

Payout Ratio: NA

S&P Rating: NA

2020 FFO/sh Forecast: NA

R.I.N.O. Score: 3.0

iREIT Recommendation: Buy

iREIT TR Forecast (annualized): +15%

In Closing…

We decided to show readers the power behind our quality scoring system we refer to as R.I.N.O., that stands for REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized. Here's a snapshot of the REITs we listed in this article (excluding BRMK since we have not scored the company yet).

Here's a R.I.N.O. chart comparing P/FFO:

Finally, here is a R.I.N.O. chart illustrating the P/FFO difference (current vs. five-year average):

(Note: PLYM is just two years old)

Later this week we will be writing on several high-yielding REITs worth avoiding. Keep in mind, investors should always remember not to make investment decisions based solely on the dividend yield, since that could result in substantial losses.

Also, we must always remember to invest wisely be practicing sound diversification. We often advise readers to allocate no more than 5% in one specific REIT, regardless of the potential.

There's a reason that our Durable Income Portfolio has returned 20.95% annualized since inception (August 2013) or that our Small Cap REIT portfolio has returned 36.8% annualized since inception (January 2016).

While we know that batting .400 is nearly unattainable, we seek to outperform by always focusing on (1) quality and (2) value while adhering to the simplest and most recognizable margin of safety on the planet, diversification.

Source: iREIT

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PK, CIO, PLYM, SKT, IRM, CXW, BRMK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.