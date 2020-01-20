Argonaut Gold: The Goal Posts Keep Moving

It was yet another disappointing year for Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF) as the stock not only missed production guidance by a country mile but also looks like it will come in massively above its cost guidance as well for FY-2019. The recent headline for FY-2019 production is deceiving as it suggests it was a decent year, but I would not label a 10% guidance miss a win in the slightest. While Argonaut continues to highlight its multi-year transformation plan, it's worth taking a trip down memory lane to see how the original transformation plans panned out. Spoiler Alert: it's been underwhelming, to say the least. Given the fact that the company continues to be a high-cost producer in a tier-2 jurisdiction that has not been able to execute, I continue to see Argonaut Gold as an Avoid in the sector. I would view any rallies towards the C$2.00 level as selling opportunities.

(Source: Steelguru.com)

Argonaut Gold reported its FY-2019 production metrics last week, and the results came in well below estimates, missed guidance that was already revised dramatically lower. FY-2019 gold-equivalent production came in at 186,615 ounces, below the revised guidance mid-point of 195,000 ounces provided in the Q3 2019 report, and massively below the initial 2019 guidance mid-point of 207,5000 ounces. Worse, all-in sustaining costs are currently tracking at $1,168/oz for the first nine months of 2019, more than 18% above the industry average, and more than 26% above the initial FY-2019 guidance. Given that production missed, I would not be surprised if all-in sustaining costs finished the year at $1,145/oz to $1,55/oz for the full year, slightly above the updated guidance mid-point of $1,137/oz. This is a disaster, to be polite, and does nothing to regain shareholder trust after an already disappointing 2018. Let's take a quick trip down memory lane to recap:

(Source: Company News Release)

(Source: Company News Release, Author's Annotations)

The below presentation may look familiar to Argonaut shareholders as it was the corporate presentation done in Q3 2018 outlining the company's 3-year growth plan. The hope was to produce 174,000 ounces in FY-2018, and 217,500 ounces in FY-2019 and FY-2020. Unfortunately, the company managed to miss the mark in FY-2018 despite being halfway through the year already, with production figures clinging to the low end of guidance at 165,117 ounces. While this was a disappointment, some solace could be taken in the fact that at least all-in sustaining costs were reasonable at $912/oz, roughly in line with the industry average.

(Source: Argonaut Gold Company Presentation 2018)

Moving forward to FY-2019, however, this growth plan was reeled in a little, with FY-2019 guidance pulled down to 207,500 ounces. Hey, no big deal, just a 5% revision to the 3-year plan, and maybe the company is sand-bagging their guidance with the plan of coming in at 210,000 ounces and surprising the market. Fast forward 12 months, and the slight revision at the beginning of the year was a godsend, as otherwise, production would have missed by nearly 20%, rather than the 10% miss we saw based on 186,615 ounces of production. Therefore, the company barely squeezed into its guidance range for 2018, missed the guidance range of 200,000 to 215,000 ounces completely in FY-2019, and then managed to miss even the revised guidance of 190,000 to 200,000 ounces to boot. Even worse, the 3-year plan is likely to be revised further from the initial outlook of 217,500 ounces of production. Therefore, the expected production growth towards 217,500 ounces may be coming to a halt.

(Source: Argonaut Gold Company Presentation 2020, Author's Annotations)

As those that read through the most recent news release will note, we saw the following excerpt:

"Before considering the increased cash flow from an improved gold price, initial indications reveal it may be more profitable for the Company to produce slightly less GEOs in 2020 than 2019 while increasing cash flow from operations. The potential changes to the operations may involve run-of-mine ore, more favorable overburden stockpile locations and changes in processing parameters. This evaluation is ongoing and not yet conclusive."

While we can applaud the company for putting cash-flow before production, it's also imperative to temper our expectations significantly about Argonaut Gold after the 2018 plan went from hope for shareholders to a dream, to now needing a miracle. Given that the company has stated that 2020 production may come in lower than 2019 production, we can assume that FY-2020 production is likely to come in at 185,000 gold-equivalent ounces at best (1% below 2019 levels), and potentially 175,000 gold-equivalent ounces or lower. This means that the company will have scraped by on the FY-2018 plan, bombed the FY-2019 plan, and misfired on the FY-2020 plan as well.

(Source: Company Presentation)

For investors new to Argonaut Gold, checking out the corporate presentation, the production growth may look impressive in the chart above, with 53% growth in production since FY-2017. The table that is not shared, however, is the uptrend in costs as well, offsetting most of the progress in the gold production department. As we can see, FY-2018 all-in sustaining costs came in at $912/oz on average, but will likely finished FY-2019 at $1,145/oz or higher. Therefore, while production did grow 53% from 2017 to 2017, costs increased by 25%, offsetting much of this from a financial standpoint. The only saving grace for Argonaut Gold has been the gold (GLD) bump, which has allowed the company's margins to stay relatively stable despite these higher costs.

(Source: Author's Chart)

(Source: Company News Release)

How about the development projects?

While the company continues to tout its Magino and Cerro del Gallo projects as the path forward to becoming a low-cost 300,000-ounce annual producer, I believe these promises need to be taken with a grain of salt. Magino is indeed a low-cost operation with all-in sustaining costs below $700/oz. Still, the company's current net-cash position of under $40 million is nowhere near enough to fund the capital costs for Magino of $321 million. In fact, the company would need to do a significant equity raise, take on considerable debt, or add nearly $300 million in cash to its balance to put the project into production.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The debt option isn't an option at all, as a lender is unlikely to lend more than Argonaut's Gold market cap ($250 million) to them with a spotty track record of meeting guidance unless the interest rate is quite high. As for an equity raise, it would represent a massive dilution to shareholders, as the stock sits near multi-year lows. Therefore, the only way to put Magino into production is to start generating serious cash flow, which won't be easy. For FY-2019, the company is likely to generate less than $35 million in free cash flow, meaning it would take several years to raise another $280 million to build out Magino.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis, Sedar.com)

When it comes to Cerro del Gallo, the project envisions a 15-year mine life with an annual production of 80,000 gold-equivalent ounces. The projected costs are exceptional at $677/oz, and the current After-Tax NPV (5%) is $175 million using a $1,350/oz gold price. The issue, however, is the initial capital expenditures to put the project in production. While the costs are much more manageable then Magino ($321 million), the $134 million initial capital expenditures at Cerro del Gallo is still a couple of years of cash flow away at a minimum. Therefore, I would expect the earliest we'd see Cerro del Gallo production is mid-2023 with the project's estimated 18-month construction period.

(Source: Mining-Journal.com)

While Argonaut Gold does have two decent development assets, I believe Magino is a minimum of five years away from production, given the capex, and Cerro del Gallo production is three years away unless costs can come down dramatically. Based on this, the investment thesis for a transformation from high-cost producer to a low-cost producer is a few years away at best. This is an issue, as investors should be focused on stories that are compelling now, with management teams that are executing, not companies whose transformation might take place in a few years. If we indeed are in a new gold bull market, the best performers will be the ones firing on all cylinders currently, or transitioning to that pace within the next 12 months.

Unfortunately, if we move over to the technical picture, the market seems to agree. While the Gold Miners Index (GDX) registered a golden cross a few months ago (50-day moving average above 200-day moving average), Argonaut Gold is one of the only gold producers that saw a death cross in Q4. This signal occurs when a stock's 50-day moving average (blue line) crosses beneath its 200-day moving average (yellow line). This is not always a sell signal on its own, but it does speak volumes about the strength of the stock technically. The fact that Argonaut Gold cannot keep pace with the index is a definite negative sign and suggests that investors would be wiser to hold the Gold Miners Index or other producers if they want to play a potential new gold bull market.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As the chart above shows, the next support level for Argonaut Gold comes in at C$1.40, with strong resistance at C$2.25. Given that the stock is sandwiched in the middle of this range, there's no real great reward to risk trade here. Therefore, I don't see any reason to go bottom-fishing on the stock. Valuation alone is not a compelling reason to buy a stock, especially when the stock is lagging the industry average massively from a margin standpoint. While the industry average margins for FY-2019 were above $450/oz using a $1,450/oz gold price, Argonaut Gold's margins will likely come in at $300/oz or lower for FY-2019.

Given that there are more than 50 gold producers out there to choose from, I believe it makes much more sense to go with the winners that under-promise and over-deliver, not the laggards that are unpredictable and either guide too ambitiously, or simply can't execute. While Argonaut Gold could turn itself around eventually with the addition of Cerro del Gallo, there's no real light at the end of the tunnel for this transformation currently. Therefore, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid, and I believe that any rallies above the C$2.00 level would be opportunities to lighten up exposure to the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.