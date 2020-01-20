DBB: So Far So Good

Against this, we are bullish on DBB in the near term due to positive macro forces, improving micro-dynamics, and favourable seasonal patterns in Q1.

We expect copper to take the baton considering its relatively stronger fundamental backdrop.

There is a resurgence of fresh buying in LME zinc (as evident in the rise in its open interest) after a very poor performance in 2019.

DBB has strengthened by nearly 3% since the start of the year, principally owing to a strong rally in zinc (+6% YTD).

Investment thesis

In this regular note, we provide a discussion on fundamental dynamics across the industrial metals, with a special focus on copper, zinc, and aluminium, in order to formulate a clear view on the Invesco DB Base Metals ETF (DBB).

By tracking many real-time micro indicators across the base metals space, we help readers to better assess the real-time changes in refined market balances.

There is a resurgence of fresh buying in LME zinc (as evident in the rise in its open interest) after a very poor performance in 2019. Although global exchange inventories in zinc dropped sharply last year, zinc prices were depressed by expectations for stronger mine supply considering the elevated TC/RC levels. The renewed investor buying interest for zinc could suggest a shift in expectations about the forward fundamentals (i.e., no surplus in sight anymore), in part triggered by the improvement in macro sentiment underpinned by the stabilization in the Chinese economy.

Given the positive seasonal patterns across the industrial metals and the positive macro backdrop for the base metals, we are bullish on DBB in the near term, expecting a stronger base metals pricing in the months ahead.

Our Q1-20 target for DBB is at $16.50 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About Invesco DB Base Metals ETF

The Invesco DB Base Metals ETF allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the fund is as follows:

Source: DBB, Orchid Research

DBB's assets under management total $115 million, with an average daily volume of $1.77 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.18%.

Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Price performance

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Copper has rebounded the most since Q3 2019, although zinc has played some catch-up since November 2019.

In the year to date, zinc is the strongest performer (+6% YTD), thanks to a shift in investor perception regarding the forward fundamentals. As we will see below, the real-time micro indicators of the zinc market have not particularly improved since the start of 2020, but the speculative community is inclined to reassert upside exposure.

Overall, the macro is conducive to a stronger base metals pricing considering signs of a cyclical recovery in global manufacturing activity, most notably in China, in a context in which trade tensions have abated after the Phase 1 trade agreement.

Open interest

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

As we noted above, the open interest in LME zinc has risen strongly since the start of the year, suggesting that the rally is chiefly driven by fresh buying - a bullish signal.

In the same vein, the strong rebound in LME copper prices since Q4 2019 has also be driven primarily by fresh buying, considering the noticeable increase in open interest. This shows increased bullish conviction among investors.

In contrast, the open interest in LME aluminium has shrunk since December last year, suggesting that the modest appreciation in LME aluminium prices has been mainly the result of short-covering. This points to a cautiously optimistic sentiment, with investors being reluctant to open outright long positions.

Global exchange inventories

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The most important aspect of this chart is the substantial pace of decline in global exchange inventories in copper since late Q3 2019. This clearly indicates that refined conditions have tightened meaningfully in recent months, underpinning the outperformance of copper versus aluminium and zinc.

Further, global exchange inventories in aluminium and zinc are lower than their respective year-ago levels, also pointing to tighter refined market conditions. Zinc inventories are historically at a very low level, and therefore, any pocket of refined tightness in the physical market is likely to intensify zinc price movements.

The traditional wave of restocking among downstream buyers after the Lunar New Year holidays in China could elicit a further drawdown of exchange inventories for the rest of Q1, which would be bullish for DBB.

Speculative positioning

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Hedge funds are net short LME aluminium but net long LME copper and LME zinc. Speculative positioning has reached an extremely bearish configuration in September 2019, before normalizing since then. The positive swing in sentiment is bullish for the base metals space. There is more room for speculative buying in the near term, in our view, which should exert upward pressure on DBB.

Seasonality

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Q1 is positive for base metals prices, especially for copper.

The seasonality currently plays in favour of DBB, according to our analysis.

Closing thoughts

The recent strength in DBB is so far driven by the rally in zinc because investors are inclined to revise lower their expectations for supply growth. We expect the positive swing in sentiment in base metals, which started at the end of Q3 2019, to continue in the first quarter of the year. The macro is conducive to a stronger pricing, real-time micro indicators (such as inventory flows) are overall improving (especially in the case of copper), and the seasonality is overall positive. We expect copper to take the baton considering its relatively stronger fundamental backdrop.

Our Q1-20 target for DBB is at $16.00, a little bit more than 4% above its current level.

