Why Those Transportation Recession Analyses You've Been Reading Have Been Too Bearish

The Department of Transportation’s Index, while delayed one month, has had neither such issue and more closely resembles industrial production.

The popular Cass Freight Index, however, has historically been both too volatile and too negative.

Because rail and trucking have taken separate paths in the past several years, it is important to include both in any analysis.

Introduction

About the middle of every month for the past half year, there has been a spate of “transportation shows we’re in recession!” articles. This month has been no exception.

Most of those analyses rely on only one or two metrics. They’re probably wrong, or at least too bearish. Here’s why: usually, the big modes of traffic move in tandem. But they didn’t in 2018.

The contradictory measures of Transportation Indexes

The bearish analyses you’ve been reading typically rely on one or both of two metrics: rail traffic and/or the Cass Freight Index.

And, no doubt about it, both of them are negative. Rail traffic is one of the “Weekly High Frequency Indicators” I report on every Saturday. It has been clear since the beginning of this year that rail freight loads were rolling over. Here’s the latest AAR chart for the last week of December, including year-to-date loads:

And here is Econintersect’s graph of the YoY% changes in rail loads:

Short take: not only negative, but worsening.

The problem with the AAR metric is, quite simply, that rail traffic is only one mode of transportation, and slightly less than 25% of it to boot. The vast majority - over 70% - is trucking. If transportation is signaling recession, then it ought to extend to trucking.

Enter the American Trucking Association’s Index. Unlike the AAR’s data, it is seasonally adjusted. The only drawback is that it is issued monthly, rather than weekly. And for almost all of 2018 until November, it was in an uptrend and was higher YoY. Here’s their graph, including the latest - poor - November result (which was probably impacted by the bankruptcy of one of the biggest trucking companies):

Unlike rail, which was worsening all during 2018, domestic trucking transport made new expansion highs in May and July. In short, with the exception of a questionable November, trucking simply has not been confirming rail. What is needed, then, is a measure of all types of transport.

Enter the Cass Freight Index, which, as of its report this week covering December, was very negative (down -7.9%) YoY. Here’s one bearish writer’s graph:

There are three problems with the above graph and ones like it.

First, while the explanatory notes to the publication state that “Data within the Index includes all domestic freight modes,” it isn’t clear to me that they include only domestic transportation, because they also highlight international shipping. Although I have received second-hand information that this is not the case, an inquiry by me directly to Cass earlier this year went unanswered. Obviously, if the index does include trans-ocean shipping to and from the US, it can reflect international conditions besides the US economy.

Secondly, the Cass Index appears to be both extremely volatile and too sensitive to the downside. Here’s what the Index looks like on a monthly basis in the 30 years since publication was started, in comparison with industrial production:

As a general rule, a measure of goods production, and a measure of their transport to market, ought to move in tandem. But the Cass Freight Index is much more volatile than industrial production.

Thirdly, and even more problematic, the Index, which is not seasonally adjusted, even on a YoY basis, has been negative far too often. Here’s its record:

1990s expansion: negative 67 of 120 months (56% of the time)

2000s expansion: negative 42 of 73 months (58% of the time)

2010s expansion (through 2018): negative 68 of 114 months (60% of the time)

Simply put, an index that is negative over half of the time during an expansion is too bearish.

Fortunately, the Department of Transportation also publishes a number of statistics about transportation volumes. Regrettably, they are delayed by an extra month, so the most recent figure is from November.

But first of all, the DoT makes it clear that it strictly measures domestic transport. Secondly, it is far less volatile, and during its 20-year existence, has more closely been in accord with industrial production (blue in the graph below), as shown in the below graph comparing the two and also showing the Cass Freight Index in red:

The DoT’s measure is much less volatile and avoids most of the false negative readings of the Cass Index. In the past 20 years, a reading of -4% or worse has been the marker of a recession. At -0.8% in November, we’re not there yet.

Finally, to make the Cass Index more concordant, if we add 2 to the reading and then divide by half, we get a much closer accord with both industrial production and the DoT Index. The below graph also averages quarterly to cut down on noise:

Note that the DoT Index and the Industrial production index are both slightly negative YoY.

Conclusion

Many bearish transportation analyses have been based on issues specific to rail or to international freight disruptions that are having only limited domestic impact, and have been too bearish.

Further, transportation, like production, is a coincident indicator, so projecting a present trend forward is a mistake. It should only be used as confirmation of a prior forecast or trend. While in the past several months all measures have turned negative, none are yet at the point where in their past history they have signaled that a recession was occurring or imminent.

Finally, while transportation is confirmation of the slowdown or shallow downturn in the production sector, there has been little sign of spreading to the consumer side of the economy, and it is counterbalanced by among other things a strongly improving housing sector.

