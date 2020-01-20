5 Dividend Stocks To Buy The Week Of January 20th

DGI investors may be able to live the dream of achieving financial freedom by buying and holding these strong dividend payers for the long haul.

There's something total return investors will just never understand about dividend growth investors, and I do my best to explain it to them.

What Total Return Investors Don't Understand About Dividend Growth Investing

The other day, I was watching a video about dividend stocks put out by a popular investing website. This website (not Seeking Alpha, in case you're wondering) is one that I very much like and consult regularly for stock ideas and basic research about various companies and trends. But this particular video about dividend investing struck me as missing the appeal of this method entirely.

In the video, the commenters kept emphasizing over and over again that it's not about the income, it's about the total return. After all, dividends subtract from the share price and thus the potential capital appreciation. Some companies offer high dividend yields but a constantly eroding share price. What's the point of receiving high current income only to suffer equal or greater capital depreciation in the long run?

Hence, they say, it really isn't about the income. It's about whether you will eventually be able to sell your shares at a higher price down the road.

To be fair, it is of great value to newer investors to be reminded that there are such things as "yield traps" - companies offering high current income at the expense of a falling share price and unsafe dividend payout. But this, I believe, misses the point of dividend growth investing. Or at least a certain, popular type of dividend growth investing to which I subscribe.

First, consider the implications of being a long-term buy-and-hold investor. This is the type of investing that Warren Buffett has pursued over his lifetime so successfully. To do this type of investing well, one needs to only buy stock in good quality companies at or (preferably) below fair market value and hold it until something changes. That "something" could be that the business model eventually ceases to work, thus calling into question the future growth prospects of the company. Or it could be that an even better opportunity comes along, requiring one to sell the appreciated shares in the first company in order to buy into the second.

But, ideally, an investor would just buy a quality company with a proven business model and hold onto it. Forever. Without ever selling. The plan with Warren Buffett's investment firm, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), is that holdings bought even decades ago will be passed on to the next generation of managers after Buffett and his partner, Charlie Munger, are gone.

That is what it means to be a long-term buy-and-hold investor. It means that one has no interest in selling a company, even if it becomes dramatically overvalued, as long as the business continues to grow and thrive.

Dividend growth investing, as I see it, simply adds another element to the above method. DGI investors seek out quality companies that regularly pay their shareholders dividends and increase those payouts over time as the business grows. If the underlying business is strong, the share price will not erode indefinitely. And if the business is growing, the tiny bites taken out of the share price by the dividend payouts will pale in comparison to investor demand for shares.

Most importantly, those dividends provide the income that investors can use to buy more shares of either the same company or of a different one. Over time, investors who reinvest their dividends will command greater and greater ownership of the corporate world, and a snowball effect will occur. As investment income rises, so also will one's ownership of companies, which will then increase investment income, and so on.

The hope and dream of long-term buy-and-hold DGI investors is that this snowball effect of rising investment income from dividends will eventually lead to the point where one is no longer financially dependent on one's job. Instead, one can simply tap into the massive dividend income stream to pay for living expenses, vacations, medical bills, etc. And, crucially, one hopes to accomplish this without selling shares in the companies one has so diligently invested in for many years.

Instead, as DGI investors reach their twilight years of life, they want the ability to choose what to do with this accumulated portfolio along with its passive income stream. Pass it on to heirs? Donate it to charity? Create a foundation? Endow it to one's alma mater? Some combination of these? Each DGI investor will choose differently, but the point is that they had the choice. They did not need to sell their non-dividend-paying stocks in order to fund their retirement.

Will every DGI investor be able to reach the goal of a passive income stream large enough to prevent the need to sell shares in retirement? Perhaps not. But that is the goal, the dream. The aim of DGI investors is not to achieve a high total return, which of course would require selling. It is to create a huge and growing income stream.

That is my goal anyway, and it is why my moniker on Seeking Alpha is "Cashflow Capitalist." It's a double entendre. I like companies with strong and recurring cash flows, and I like when portions of those cash flows become my cash flow as a shareholder.

With that said, let's look at five dividend growth stocks that may help investors achieve this dream.

1. National Fuel Gas (NFG)

Dividend Yield: 3.83%

P/E Ratio: 14.7x

National Fuel Gas, as an integrated natural gas company, is a rare breed. There are not many companies that own assets on the upstream exploration & production side, the midstream pipeline & storage side, and the downstream gas utility side, but NFG does.

The company owns 785,000 acres in the gas-rich Marcellus and Utica shale regions of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York that produce about ~600 million standard cubic feet per day of gas. What's more, proven reserves on owned land continue to rise year after year. This E&P segment accounts for about 45% of NFG's EBITDA.

Source: Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation

On the midstream side, NFG has about 4.2 million dekatherms of daily pipeline capacity under fixed contracts. Much of this pipeline space is used by none other than NFG itself, as its transportation and storage assets tend to geographically overlap with its E&P assets. According to NFG, the company has a project backlog of over $1 billion that it can exploit for future growth. This segment accounts for about 34% of NFG's EBITDA.

And, finally, NFG has 214,400 gas utility customers in Northern Pennsylvania and 535,800 in Western New York, which together account for about 21% of EBITDA.

The company has a long history of rewarding shareholders, having paid a dividend for 117 consecutive years and raised its dividend for 49 years straight. That means that in about a year's time, if the streak continues, NFG will become a Dividend King. Or, at least, it would become a member of that exclusive club if it were a component of the S&P 500 (SPY). Given the comfortable payout ratio of 56% of earnings, or 21.5% of cash flow from operations, the likelihood of further dividend growth seems very high.

Projections are for a pullback in 2020 performance, not because of any problem with the business but rather because of very low natural gas prices.

Source: Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation

Notice that the rate-regulated segments should remain roughly flat in 2020, but the unregulated E&P segment in particular is expected to be the sole laggard. This is what makes NFG such an interesting play on natural gas. The regulated segments provide stability and could probably cover the entire dividend on their own, while the unregulated segments offer more potential upside if the price of natural gas rises.

Since 2007, before the Great Recession and the fracking boom, natural gas has rarely been this cheap. This languishing price has played a large part in NFG's stock price drop in the last year.

Source: Business Insider

From a purely technical standpoint, we can see that the natural gas price has consistently enjoyed a bounce off its low when it has slumped to this level. If such a bounce occurs, NFG's E&P segment should benefit.

In any case, even as renewables gradually take up a larger percentage of American energy usage, natural gas will still be necessary to fuel our standard of living. However, given management's priority of dividend safety over speed of growth, investors ought to keep in mind that NFG is an ultra-long-term, multi-decade investment.

At the prevailing 2.5% dividend growth rate, the current yield of 3.83% would turn into a 4.9% yield-on-cost ("YoC") after ten years, a 6.28% YoC after twenty years, and an 8.03% YoC after thirty years.

2. Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Dividend Yield: 3.12%

P/E Ratio: 23.7x

Restaurant Brands International owns and franchises three international restaurant chains: Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes.

Image Source: QSR 2019 Investor Day

Among the company's largest owners are 3G Capital, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, and Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management.

As I wrote in a recent article on QSR,

Like all fast food businesses, QSR pursues growth through both organic means as well as through new store openings. As far as organic growth is concerned, the company is expanding the use of its restaurant apps to foster customer loyalty and personalization. (We are, after all, living in the age of data!) It's also introducing kiosk screens for ordering inside restaurants, which could incrementally increase sales by offering suggestions for menu items frequently ordered together. And then... it is also introducing new menu items that should attract more and different kinds of customers.

Nearly all of the company's restaurants are franchised, which gives it a stable source of income regardless of the operational performance of individual restaurants. What's more, QSR also owns a fair portion of its restaurant real estate, which it leases back to its franchisees for an additional stream of income.

This stable, asset-light model allows the company to support a fairly sizable debt load at 4x net debt to EBITDA while paying out only a little over 2/3rds (68.3%) of free cash flow over the last twelve months. Analysts expect earnings growth of 19.1% per year over the next five years, but operating cash flow (and thus free cash flows) will likely come in around half of that.

Assuming, then, that free cash flow and the dividend both grow at 10% per year, buyers at the current share price can expect a YoC after ten years of about 8%.

3. Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM)

Dividend Yield: 7.87%

P/FFO: 13.9x

If you are familiar with the ubiquitous white Iron Mountain trucks, you may find it odd that IRM is structured as a real estate investment trust. In addition to its paper shredding services, which is one of its most well-known and consumer-facing products, the company also owns and operates document and data storage centers. Both its owned real estate and the storage racks within those warehouses qualify it as an owner of real assets and thus for status as a REIT.

The stock has struggled to break out in recent years, as everyone is well aware of the long-term secular decline in the use of paper documents. Electronic documentation and storage is eliminating much of the need for paper document storage, which is IRM's legacy business and largest individual segment. Slightly less than 2/3rds of revenue comes from storage, with most of that being physical documents, while a little more than a third comes from services such as records management and shredding.

But two points need to be acknowledged about IRM. First, paper record storage is not going to go away quickly. That is, it isn't going to diminish to nothing in a few years. Certainly, electronic document storage will continue to eat away at the paper storage market. But as has been demonstrated by stocks such as Altria (MO) in the tobacco industry, those companies that command a dominant market position even in a declining industry can still perform well in the long run. This is especially true if the stock is bought at a compellingly low valuation.

With ~95% of Fortune 1,000 corporations as its clients at a 98% retention rate, IRM definitely enjoys a dominant position in this market. Many of these clients operate in the legal or financial space in which it is necessary by law to keep paper documentation, at least for multiple years. What hardcopy storage lacks in growth it makes up for in strong cash flow.

Second, while certainly not a market leader in this segment, IRM is also actively shifting toward data storage and management. It is a small but growing segment of IRM's business, with most data centers located in the United States and Europe. This should allow the company to retain at least a portion of the business that is exiting paper document storage in favor of electronic storage. Around 40% of new deals for electronic data storage space have come from cross-selling to current paper clients.

From these initiatives, along with some cost cutting, management expects to generate 4% EBITDA growth, flowing through to adjusted funds from operations, in the coming years.

Given the company's strong long-term record of growing revenue and FFO, I'm inclined to believe that management's plans will be at least somewhat successful.

Data by YCharts

What's more, IRM's EBITDA margin has been consistently rising over the last five years, which lends at least some credence to management.

Source: IRM December Presentation

Net debt to EBITDA sits at 5.5x, which is a moderate level for a REIT. And while some investors may panic at the sight of a dividend higher than the FFO per share, it's important to realize that IRM's unique business model consistently causes FFO to come in lower than AFFO.

Since 2015, the payout ratio based on AFFO has averaged 78% with only a few percentage points variation in any given year. Over the last twelve months, the payout ratio has spiked to 85%, though it is expected to fall back to 79% as AFFO bounces back from this year's $2.86 to next year's expected $3.15.

Given the current yield of 7.87% and assuming a slow annual dividend growth rate of 2%, buyers at today's price can expect a 9.6% YoC after ten years.

4. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC)

Dividend Yield: 4.58%

P/FFO: 15.7x

Retail Opportunity Investments is another REIT that owns grocery-anchored shopping centers on the West Coast. Though the company has a fairly high net debt load of over 7.5x EBITDA, interest expenses are still comfortably covered at over 2x, the dividend payout is only around 70% of FFO, insiders own a substantial portion of shares, and 97% of the REIT's space is currently occupied (the highest occupancy rate in the shopping center REIT peer group). What's more, same-space rents are increasing over 30% YoY, indicating continued strong demand for ROIC's spaces.

Recently, management made the strategic decision to exit its presence in the Sacramento market, and thus it was a net seller of properties in 2019. These (profitable) sales, however, should position the company to engage in more value-add acquisitions in its core markets soon.

I wrote about this company back in September 2019, when the stock price was 5.5% higher than it is today. In that article, I explained that I intended to wait until the stock price had dropped to $17.10 before buying. That price was available as recently as last week.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, I was distracted with other matters (and other stocks!) and did not buy shares during the drop. But this week, I will be watching the stock like a hawk for a chance to enter at my target price.

I am expecting the next dividend announcement to be a raise, albeit a very small one. My prediction, for what it's worth, is a new quarterly payout of $0.20 per share, a 1.5% raise from the previous $0.197 per share. However, if dividend growth picks back up to average closer to analysts' estimate of earnings growth over the next five years (8% annually), DGI investors should be amply rewarded for owning shares in the long run.

Based on my assumption of a new annualized dividend of $0.80 per share, buying in at my target price of $17.10 would render a starting yield of 4.68%. Assuming 5% average annual dividend growth thereafter, investors could expect a 10-year YoC of 7.62%.

Dividend Yield: 3.37%

P/E Ratio: 12.5x

WesBanco is a $2.5 billion regional bank operating in West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Southern Indiana. What's more, with the recently announced $500 million acquisition of Old Line Bank, WSBC will gain exposure to Maryland as well.

Source: WSBC Q3 Earnings Presentation

The bank has a century-old wealth management division worth $4.5 billion as well as a diversified loan portfolio, around 2/3rds of which is in commercial and residential real estate.

Source: WSBC Q3 Earnings Presentation

Many of the bank's loans and wealth management clients are associated with the shale gas business in the Marcellus and Utica regions, making WSBC another play on natural gas (albeit an indirect one) over the long term.

And with a very conservative loan-to-deposit ratio of 87.3% (or loans equaling 0.873x of deposits), the bank has plenty of room to expand its loan book.

And yet, despite strong long-term growth prospects, WSBC's stock hasn't been this cheap since 2012-2013. It is interesting to track the bank's P/E ratio against the price of natural gas, since the company is so leveraged to that commodity.

Data by YCharts

The stock was only cheaper during the Great Recession, when the price of natural gas plunged ~70%. It's probably fair to say that the collapse of natural gas is the primary reason that WSBC's dividend was halved from 2007 to 2009. Since then, however, as producers have become more efficient, WSBC's loans to them have become more reliable, and the bank's dividend payout has grown to be 10.7% higher than its previous peak in 2007.

Data by YCharts

Having earned $2.31 per share in profit in the first three quarters of 2019, compared to a dividend payout of $0.93 over the same timeframe, the payout ratio currently sits right at 40%. What's more, given the already ultra-low price of natural gas, it's unlikely that the commodity could plunge another 70% in the next recession to trigger more loan defaults and a dividend cut. As such, I view the dividend as safe for the foreseeable future.

Other than a brief spike up to a 3.5% yield in the Summer and early Fall of 2019, WSBC's dividend yield has not been this high since coming out of the recession in 2010.

Data by YCharts

With a net interest margin of 3.67%, return on average assets of 1.44%, and nonperforming assets as a percentage of the total at 0.35%, WSBC boasts strong and improving operating metrics. And the company is actively pursuing growth opportunities, including M&A.

WSBC is acquiring Old Line Bank through a 100% stock-for-stock buyout, meaning that shareholder dilution will be relatively high in the next few quarters, which could pressure EPS growth. However, revenue and net income growth should remain strong in the quarters and years ahead. Ultimately, that should translate into continued dividend growth.

Whether the consensus analyst estimate of 10% earnings growth over the next five years will prove accurate is up for debate, but dividend growth has averaged 8.9% over the last three years and it would seem prudent to estimate forward growth a little under that. Let's say it averages 8%. Based on a starting yield of 3.37%, then, buyers of WSBC at today's price could look forward to a 7.28% YoC after ten years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFG, QSR, IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in ROIC and WSBC during the week of January 20th.