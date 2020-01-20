ZTR: A Game Of Musical Chairs

The Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZTR) has seen numerous changes over the eleven years that I have owned it. While I have always liked the fund for its balanced holdings and high monthly distributions, the regularity of modifying its tactics is perplexing, if not frustrating. Still, I hold onto the fund, mostly because of my own positive history with the investment, but partly because of my curiosity over where its recent changes will take it. The fund is a bit of a conundrum: After settling back into the flow of things after each change it has made, another piece of its apparent reliability gets snatched away, and investors have to adjust to new parameters once again. The game of Musical Chairs that is the Virtus Total Return Fund makes for a difficult time determining what it was and what it will become.

Some Background

It is a difficult task to dig up the background on ZTR. Due to the recent merger, its sister fund ZF became the accounting survivor, so the fund history and the historical performance figures of ZTR pretty much vanished into thin air. However, because I have owned ZTR since 2009, I have something to fall back on in that regard. It has been a core holding in my Perpetual Income Portfolio as outlined in my ebook Perpetual Income With Closed-End Funds.

ZTR began operations in 1988. What originally drew me to the fund was its categorization as a conservative balanced fund, holding a mix of 60% dividend stocks and 40% hi-grade bonds - perfect for a core position in my portfolio. The markets were just coming back to life after 2008, so I've held onto it ever since. I would like to say that it was due to my investing savvy that my investment has done so well since then, but I cannot claim that in good conscience as it was really just dumb luck. At that time, it was still operating under its original name, the Zweig Total Return Fund.

In April of 2012, the fund cut its distribution and changed its investment strategies to incorporate more flexibility. As a result of increasing its emphasis on higher-yielding holdings, ZTR was then categorized as a moderately balanced fund and was able to incrementally increase its distributions through the end of 2014. It also went through a 4:1 reverse stock split on 6/27/2012, making it easier to buy and sell shares by removing the trade restrictions that its prior classification as a penny stock (it traded for under $5/share) had required.

In April of 2016, modifications were made yet again to its strategy. This time, it included an options overlay along with the opportunistic use of leverage to boost yield with whichever strategy the market favored. While the fund always had the ability to use up to 33% leverage since its inception in 1988, it did not do so until 2016. ZTR's use of leverage grew to over 25% by April 2017. Morningstar then categorized ZTR as an allocation fund rather than a balanced fund due to its 70%+ weight in equities at that time. Because of its sizable holdings in Treasuries and high-grade bonds along with the ability to sell short, use options, and actively rotate sectors, I would have categorized ZTR as an aggressive conservative fund, if such a category existed. I suppose it's a good thing nobody left me in charge.

In September of 2016, the fund changed its name to Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and re-established its 60/40 mix while maintaining its newer, more aggressive trading strategies.

Then came November 2019 when ZTR was merged with its sister fund Virtus Total Return Fund (ZF) and the more conservative nature of ZTR vanished. ZF ceased trading on 11/15/2019 and its pricing history and other data ceased along with it. In reality, however, ZF lives on in ZTR. The two funds had fairly similar strategies, opting for 60% equities and 40% fixed income with an options overlay, but they were enough different that one could not consider them interchangeable. As of November 18, 2019, ZTR adopted the name, the holdings, and the investment strategy of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc.

My Experience

I have no official records of my investment dating back to when I started because my brokerage account with Scottrade was bought out by TD Ameritrade a couple years ago and all our records prior to 2017 no longer exist. However, I still have my handwritten logs from back then, which I kept up with a vigilance. Sifting through those pages, I was able to dig up some of the now-missing fund histories and can also see how well ZTR has served me these past 11 years. I was able to take advantage of price swings over the years to rebalance and reinvest opportunistically. On the last trading day prior to the merger (November 18, 2019), my position in ZTR had a total return of 213% since I first bought it in May 2009. This averages out to more than 19% per year.

Unfortunately, I have no personal experience with the accounting survivor fund ZF, so I cannot say if it will present the same kinds of opportunities or returns as ZTR did for me in the past. Time will tell. One thing I am pleased about regarding the merger is that the liquidity constraints of both funds have been loosened because their assets and shareholders have been combined, creating a larger pool to swim in. Because I'm in it for the income and not for trading, I don't worry too much about liquidity constraints of closed-end funds. But greater liquidity equals a safer investment from a portfolio management point-of-view. A larger pool of assets under management provides some added flexibility for the fund's strategy as well.

What's Changed? What's The Same?

ZTR has become a very different entity since the merger. Whereas before it held mostly Treasuries, hi-grade bonds, and cash in its fixed income basket, it now holds both high-grade and lower-grade bonds and nearly nil in Treasuries and cash. Much of its previous equity stake was more diversified, with a large percentage in financials, but now the equity portion holds mostly infrastructure stocks in utilities, industrials, and energy. It would be my hope that the implied reliable nature of these infrastructure holdings will serve to temper the more aggressive stance it has in bonds.

What still lives on from the previous fund known as ZTR are its monthly distributions and its pricing history. The distribution history is gone from sources that rely on the fund sponsor's data but can still be found on sites that compile their own histories, such as dividata.com or yahoofinance.

The fund formerly known as ZF lives on in its new body. The philosophy, the guts, and the memory of past successes and failures remain the same - in other words, the investment strategy, the holdings, and the historical distribution and performance figures continue on in ZTR.

The Fact Sheet from Virtus shows the inception of ZTR as 2/24/2005 rather than July of 1988. This is due to the game of Musical Chairs among the funds. This new inception date was the date that the original Virtus Total Return Fund was created under the ticker DCA. DCA later merged with the Zweig Fund (ZF) in 2017.* The original Zweig Fund was incepted in 1986. The fund name has changed ticker symbols with each merger but technically kept its inception date as 2005.

Confused yet?

The Challenge

The challenge in evaluating the new ZTR will be in separating ZF's history and data from ZTR's history and data. For one thing, its historical share price/NAV chart will not be indicative of how the fund will fare going forward, nor will the compounding charts such as on dividendchannel.com, since the strategy has changed so much. Being able to see these charts using ZF's data would be more telling, but, unfortunately, that data no longer exists.

Today's Valuations

As of 1/16/2020, ZTR trades at a premium to NAV of almost 7%. This is down somewhat since the merger, likely because ZF traded at a discount and may have pulled the premium down a bit. Leverage is at 27%, and the fund appears to be more than earning its distributions of 11.8%.

I hesitate to say too much about the data because it's so mixed between the two previous funds. The fund sponsor has not yet put out a current report (it's still early for that), so we cannot refer to the most reliable set of data. On CEFconnect, the chart shows that ZTR has been selling at a premium for the past 2.5 years, which would indicate that the pricing and NAV history are from the original ZTR and not ZF, which was trading at a discount for the 3 years before the merger (according to George Spritzer's article dated 7/17/2019). According to the fund sponsor, all historical performance data are from the accounting survivor ZF. This would include the bar charts showing total returns for the past year, 3 years, 5 years, and so on. Therefore, the price charts do not coincide with the performance charts. There also appears to be conflicting data on CEFconnect concerning the Premium/Discount Information between the chart and the Info Box.

Conclusion

For long-time holders of ZTR, changes have become par-for-the-course. It is regrettable that this fund that held a certain reliability in its conservative approach has become gradually more aggressive in its tactics. I expect that ZTR will be more susceptible to a big market decline than it was during the Financial Crisis of 2008, as it isn't the conservative fund it used to be. According to Virtus, more volatility in the S&P Index will create rough waters for the options overlay strategy and could hinder short-term performance. Still, the 60/40 mix makes it a defensive holding, providing exposure to equities to capture growth and to bonds to help balance volatility. The options overlay should provide benefits to the fund over the long term by its ability to adjust to new market conditions and mitigate events that lead to losses.

If you're considering entering a new position or adding to an existing one, it may be best to wait for the share price to pull back to a discount. For me, I will be watching and waiting to see what happens to the new Virtus Total Return Fund in the coming months.

*Information excerpted from George Spritzer's article on ZF dated 8/29/2019

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.