Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Is Overpriced

Over the past year, the shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) are up about 2%, significantly lagging the overall market in the process. This put the company on my radar, and I thought I’d look in on the name to see if it makes a good investment at the moment. For those who can stand neither the suspense, nor my writing, I’ll jump to the point. I think the company is in reasonably good shape, and management treats owners very well. That said, the shares are too expensive at the moment, so I can’t recommend buying them at these levels. While I like both the fact that the company seems committed to divesting from the fuels space, and the fact that insiders have bought recently, these alone don’t overcome my reticence about the valuation.

I’ll go through my reasoning below by looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock itself. I’ll also offer specifics about recent insider buy activity and suggest why that activity may no longer be relevant. Given that there’s value here, but not at these levels in my view, I’ll offer what I consider to be a low-risk options trade.

Financial History

The financial history here is, in a word, patchy. Both revenue and net income are lower now than they were in 2015, with the former dropping at a CAGR of ~4.5%, and the latter down at a rate of ~4.2%. Investors can take some consolation in the fact that earnings per share are down at a CAGR of “only” 1.4%, on the back of an aggressive share buyback program.

Management has treated shareholders very well over the past five years, having returned just under $9.3 billion to owners since 2015 alone. Fully $5.2 billion of this return of capital came in the form of stock buybacks, the balance from ever increasing dividend payments.

In spite of the fact that there’s about $2.1 billion more long term debt now than there was in 2015, I’m not very concerned about the balance sheet for a few reasons. First, long term debt has been in decline over the past nine months. Second, although the debt level has increased, the annual interest expense is ~$43 million lower in 2018 than it was in 2015 as a result of refinancing at more favourable terms. Third, the company has cash on hand that represents about 12% of long term debt, and is 5 times greater than the annual interest expense. Finally, the vast majority of debt (87%) is due in 2024 or later. All of this suggests to me that investors need not worry about a credit or solvency crisis anytime soon.

At first glance, the first nine months of 2019 relative to the same period in 2018 was a disaster, with revenue basically flat and net income down fully 41.5%. Fully $159 million of the difference relates to asset impairment, exit, and restructuring charges, suggesting they’re not going to repeat. More troubling is the fact that SG&A expense increased $232 million over the period. Although I’d like to see SG&A expenses return to what they were in 2016 and 2017, I don’t think the performance during the first nine months of 2019 is sufficient to disqualify the company from consideration.

The Stock

I’ve said many times that a great company can be a terrible investment if the investor overpays. By the same token, a relatively challenged company can be a great investment at the right price. For that reason, I need to spend some time looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. When I review a stock, I want to determine how much optimism is embedded in current price, and I want to eschew those equities that are too optimistically priced. I judge the level of optimism in prices in a few ways. First, I use a simple ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow, etc. In particular, I want to make sure that the shares are trading at a low multiple relative to the overall market, and to the company’s own history. The following chart indicates that Archer-Daniels-Midland is actually trading on the high side of its historical valuation at the moment.

In addition to looking at the ratio of price to some measure of value, I want to work out what price itself is telegraphing about the market’s assumptions. To do this, I employ the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book “Accounting for Value.” In this tome, Penman describes how an investor can use high school algebra to isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be thinking about a given company. If the market is excessively optimistic about a given company, that’s troublesome. Applying this methodology to Archer Daniels Midland at the moment suggests that the market assumes a growth rate of ~11% for this business going forward. In my view, that’s too optimistic a forecast. Based on the valuation, I can’t recommend simply buying the shares at these levels.

Insider Activity

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. Not all investors are created equal. Some people are just emotionally and intellectually well equipped for this activity. Some fund managers can outperform because they have legions of analysts at their disposal. Some people outperform because they’re politicians who have all of the moral fibre of a patch of fungus. Finally, some people outperform in a given company because they are insiders who live and breathe the business, and thus know more than any Wall Street analyst ever will. With that in mind, I’d like to point out that from February to August of last year, three insiders (Ray Young, Donal Felsinger, and then Juan Luciano) purchased just under $4.2 million worth of shares. While this fact alone isn’t sufficient reason to buy, in my view, when people who know this business best put their own capital to work, the rest of us should at the very least sit up and take notice.

When we dig a little deeper, though, we understand that “insiders buy” is not the same thing as “insiders buy at today’s price.” For instance, the two most recent buys were executed last August at $36.65, and $36.74 respectively. These insiders spotted something at that price, and we have no way of knowing how they would feel about buying at current prices.

Options to the Rescue

Although I can’t recommend buying the shares at these levels, I think there’s obviously value here. That presents investors with a choice. They can either wait for shares to drop to more reasonable levels (boring!), or they can generate some options premia by selling puts today. I prefer the latter approach, as it creates a “win-win” trade in my estimation. If the shares flatline or rise in price from here, the investor simply pockets the premium, which is never a great hardship. If the shares fall in price, the investor may be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that represents a great long term entry point in my estimation.

At the moment, my preferred put options to sell are the January 2021 ADM puts with a strike of $35. These are currently bid-asked at $.95-$1.08. If the investor simply takes the bid at these levels, and is subsequently exercised, they’ll be obliged to buy this great business at a price ~23% below the current level. That, by definition, is better than buying at today’s price in my view. Holding all else constant, buying these shares at that at net price of ~$34.05 represents a dividend yield of ~4.1%.

Conclusion

I think this is a solid business, with an obviously great dividend history. I like the fact that they’re actively trying to divest from the fuel business, and I like the fact that management seems to treat shareholders very well. That said, investors are cursed to buy companies in the public markets, and for that reason, we need to pay attention to the stock as a thing distinct from the business. At the moment, unfortunately, the valuation is a bit rich in my view. Insiders have certainly purchased recently, but they did so at prices much lower than current levels. I think short put options make a great deal of sense in this case. If the shares remain buoyant, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares fall in price, the investor may be obliged to buy a great company at a price that generates a 4% yield. Thus, I consider the short put a “win-win” trade in this circumstance.

