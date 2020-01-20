Novo Nordisk, Up 25X In 20 Years, Can Repeat: Focus On Semaglutide

We may gain a lot of additional information about NVO's commercial progress and pipeline status when it reports earnings on Feb. 5.

As Rybelsus begins to be marketed beyond diabetes specialists, its growth potential will emerge; I remain optimistic for the long run.

In addition to a revitalized pipeline and possible end to insulin price deflation in the US, the leading driver of growth are its semaglutide drugs, Ozempic and Rybelsus.

Novo Nordisk finally breaks beyond the $50-60 barrier

It was an ugly 4-5 years for Novo Nordisk (NVO). The ADRs surged above $50 in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, only to falter badly and underperform a strong stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY) as well as the more recent rebound in the biotech sector (IBB). Finally, however, as the SPY was bottoming in Q3 this year, NVO had begun a structural uptrend. Its test of $50 as support held twice, in September and October, and it recently pierced $60. Note, however, NVO's main trading venues are not in the US.

There was a good reason for this, as I noted in my last NVO article published on Sept. 23:

Novo Nordisk: Rybelsus Approved, And The Stock May Finally Go Up ... Very long term, NVO's opportunities in diabesity [diabetes/obesity] appear bright. By 2045, there may be close to 1 billion diabetics globally, and plenty of obese people. Both are markets that are underserved, and represent NVO's focus. Rybelsus may be the sales and profit catalyst that can help NVO grow at a pace above that of the general global economy for many years to come. Thus I look at this debt-free name as one that may provide good annual dividend increases as well as worthwhile share price appreciation.

NVO was around $53 then, versus $61.31 at Friday's close. It has broken into new high ground in USD terms, and the long-term chart looks to be resuming its characteristic serpentine pattern bullishly (shown versus an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) since the SPY was formed in January 1993, using a semi-log scale):

Data by YCharts

Novozymes (OTCPK:NVZMY) was spun out of NVO in 2000 (I think in November), but I do not know what the hit was to NVO's share price. Thus, to estimate NVO's appreciation the past 20 years, I will simply use its low price in January 2000. This was $1.48 per E-Trade data. I estimate that NVO has appreciated 25X this century. Adding dividends, I estimate its CAGR total return to be very close to 20%. This is far superior to Microsoft (MSFT), which has tripled this century, and roughly equal to that of Amazon (AMZN).

Beginning with the Rybelsus story, the rest of the article updates why I thought in September that its approval by the FDA could provide a springboard for success for NVO and its shareholders, and why I'm satisfied with NVO's progress to date, pending full-year earnings report and a pipeline update on Feb. 5.

Rybelsus, Ozempic and NVO's future - Part 1, the battle

These drugs are part of the nearly century-long competition between NVO and Eli Lilly (LLY).

Here, NVO became the early leader in the glucagon-like peptide receptor agonist (GLPa) class of drugs with Victoza, which is injected once a day and subsequently gained FDA approval for reduction of MACE - major adverse cardiovascular events.

The GLPa class itself represents a more potent way to go beyond the gliptin (note the g, l, and p acronym in that name to tie into the GLP-related mode of activity) class of drugs; the prototype gliptin is Januvia, a Merck (MRK) mega-blockbuster.

LLY countered Victoza, a bit late but quite forcefully with a once-weekly GLPa, the mega-blockbuster Trulicity. Trulicity is a biologic; Victoza is a peptide but not a biologic.

An advantage of the peptid, liraglutide, found in Victoza is that it is not difficult to alter structurally to extend the half-life. NVO did just that, changing one of the non-active segments of liraglutide to add a lipid side chain that makes the resulting new drug (semaglutide) able to be dosed once a week.

While making that change, the binding site of semaglutide to the GLP receptor remained the same as that of Victoza. This allowed NVO to be confident that semaglutide's efficacy would be at least as good as that of Victoza.

Ozempic came to market two years ago, while Trulicity gained a broad label for MACE reduction. Countering that, Ozempic leads to greater weight loss than Truliciity; each therefore has a persuasive talking point when marketing both to M.D.s and to payors.

NVO has been doing a top-notch job replacing Victoza with Ozempic, though the pace of Ozempic's regulatory approval varies from market to market.

So far, it's been an even match between Trulicity and Victoza/Ozempic. But NVO has now taken, and is planning to take what could be a transformative leap forward that might give it an extremely large, durable franchise. Importantly, I expect Trulicity sales to grow, just at a slower pace now; and, LLY has various pipeline products in the works to replace Trulicity. I think the GLPa field is going to be very big, with more than one winner, but for the next few years and perhaps long term, I like NVO's chances to change the game.

Here's my thinking on this opportunity for NVO.

Rybelsus and Ozempic for diabesity: a dynamic duo

Using technology co-developed with Emisphere (OTCPK:EMIS), which receives low single-digit royalties on Rybelsus sales, NVO was able to make semaglutide into an oral drug, the first marketed oral peptide. Furthermore, while Phase 2 studies on oral semaglutide, now branded as Rybelsus, raised questions whether the drug would have adequate potency at a tolerable dose, the Phase 3 studies surprised to the upside. The higher efficacious dose, 14 mg, works quite well in lowering blood sugar in Type 2 diabetes (T2D), and in the clinical trials was generally well tolerated. Rybelsus at both the 7 and 14 mg doses also usually provides enough weight loss to make overweight patients happy, though it is not potent enough to get a formal FDA weight loss indication.

Now let me double back to the gliptins. One may ask, why go to the trouble to essentially create an expensive, specially-coated GLPa for oral administration Do you not just end up with another Januvia?

The answer is no, for more than one reason:

per the P.I., Rybelsus 14 mg and even the low 7 mg dose lower blood sugar more than Januvia;

also per the P.I., each Rybelsus dose led to weight loss versus Januvia (PDF slide 17 for both data points) and also versus Victoza;

beginning GLPa treatment with Rybelsus allows intensification with the same drug if greater glucose lowering is desired (i.e. change to Ozempic); and

semaglutide in injectable form now has a MACE reduction indication, adding to the momentum for it and Trulicity as great drugs for T2D.

Let's look at this next.

FDA approves Ozempic for MACE reduction and gives NVO something for Rybelsus as well

It is now routine for a new chemical entity for diabetes to be studied in a CVOT (cardiovascular outcomes trial). Post-approval, Januvia was shown to be almost identical to placebo in a CVOT. But surprisingly, in a limited size Phase 3 CVOT, Ozempic looked effective in preventing MACE. The question was whether this study was large and convincing enough for the FDA to give Ozempic a MACE indication. After all, the Januvia study I referred to studied over 14,000 patients, and 839 Januvia patients suffered a MACE. The Ozempic study was only done in 3,200+ patients, with only 108 Ozempic patients suffering a MACE (Ozempic P.I., PDF slides 20-21).

NVO received good news late last week:

FDA approves Ozempic for cardiovascular risk reduction in adults with type 2 diabetes and known heart disease, updates Rybelsus label Novo Nordisk today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new indication for Ozempic® (semaglutide) injection 0.5 mg or 1 mg to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) such as heart attack, stroke, or death in adults with type 2 diabetes and known heart disease.1 Additional details were added to the Rybelsus® (semaglutide) tablets 7 mg or 14 mg Prescribing Information about the primary analysis for PIONEER 6...

Now NVO has with Ozempic what LLY has with Trulicity (fine points of the details of each drug's CVOT notwithstanding), and now NVO can promote the following data on semaglutide in its oral form (Rybelsus P.I., PDF slide 20):

14.4 Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Cardiovascular Disease ... Non-inferiority to placebo was established, with a hazard ratio equal to 0.79 (95% CI: 0.57, 1.11) over the median observation time of 16-months. The proportion of patients who experienced at least one MACE was 3.8% (61/1591) for RYBELSUS 14 mg and 4.8% (76/1592) for placebo.

For most doctors, I believe that this will be persuasive that Rybelsus prevents MACE. The confidence interval for what was simply a noninferiority study only slightly overlaps 1.0; the drug is the same as in Ozempic; and the binding site is the same as with Victoza.

The more sophisticated doctors may also appreciate that not only is semaglutide in essence a long-acting liraglutide, but it may also be a better drug. In addition to being better in treating obesity (Ozempic versus Victoza), look at the relative risk reductions for MACE in the CVOTs:

Victoza: 13% reduction

Ozempic: 26% reduction

Rybelsus: 21% reduction.

This suggests - though without proof - that semaglutide in either of its forms is a bit better drug than liraglutide.

Why Rybelsus may provide a major marketing advantage versus Trulicity

While Rybelsus was approved in September, NVO announced that it would only do a soft launch, introducing it to endocrinologists and other specialists. I believe that NVO was waiting for FDA's decision on the CV indications before going forward marketing Rybelsus to primary care physicians. The key question I see is just how important a one pill, once-a-day GLPa drug is to doctors and patients versus a once-weekly injection.

The answer is complicated. A T2D patient who is already injecting once or twice a day (or more often) with insulin may shrug and not care a lot about one more injection a week. But, a new treatment paradigm is that there are now three complementary oral treatments for T2D that are proven beneficial against the major complication of T2D, CV disease. These are :

metformin,

certain GLPa drugs, and

members of the Jardiance class of drugs.

Most T2D patients start off with mild disease, but as time goes by, age does its thing, and with the very high prevalence of T2D, there is a very large clinical need for an all-oral treatment paradigm of 2-3 drug treatment. In that setting, once-weekly injections are a major turn-off. This is attested to by the CEO of Gilead (GILD). In his presentation at a recent health care conference, he discussed what HIV-positive patients require to prefer an injectable over an oral drug:

... what they tell us is, look, we don't want a once monthly intramuscular injection, we will go with... preferably an injectable that is less frequent. Perhaps, once a quarter or twice a year.

This comports with my experience as an office-based cardiologist. People do not like to become patients, and once they accept that, they want neither the pain and bother of injections, and psychologically they feel less sick if all they do is take a pill in the morning and move on than if they regularly inject themselves.

Also, and perhaps crucially, it's a much easier sell for a busy physician dealing with a patient to say, one pill, once a day than to say, just shoot yourself up every week and you'll be better off.

Thus, I expect that there is upside to Street expectations on Rybelsus. I expect strong doctor and patient acceptance of the Rybelsus/Ozempic axis, and even more so when high dose Ozempic gains an obesity indication.

While it's farther off, the CVOT for Rybelsus could provide further upside with a specific MACE indication the goal based on a large ongoing Phase 3 study.

I look forward to the Rybelsus/Ozembic one-two punch being especially successful in the primary care market, which drives the bulk of diabetes drug sales. Risks are several, and given NVO's penchant for aggressive pricing on innovative drugs, one of the risks involves problems getting broad enough coverage for the drug with few restrictions from insurers.

Why NVO is right-sized for Rybelsus/Ozempic to move the stock

Consensus has NVO reporting $18B in revenues for all of 2019. I expect that as the years roll by, NVO's GLPa franchise will push this higher materially (along with expected growth in its other product lines).

For a little background in market share growth, see NVO's Q3 presentation, slides 8-10. Slide 10 includes Saxenda, which is high dose Victoza for obesity and which will likely be supplanted by high dose semaglutide (injectable), taking the obesity market to once-weekly injections from once-daily. Excluding Saxenda, yoy sales of GLPa drugs rose 20%. For the first 9 months of 2019, GLPa's contributed 83% of NVO's sales growth but were only 26% of total sales (Q3 press release, p. 4).

These numbers suggest $4.6B+ for NVO's Victoa/Ozempic/Rybelsus for last year.

Saxenda sales may end up close to $1B and would be in addition to the above number.

Given the success of other differentiated, best-in-class drugs for conditions that are both common and serious - think Lipitor with peak sales perhaps at $18B in today's dollars - I anticipate at least another $6B in additional GLPa sales for Ozempic and Rybelsus (and continuing global Victoza sales, mostly ex-US) over 2019 sales, coming by about 2025.

In addition, I expect continuing growth of GLPa's for obesity, with Saxenda continuing to grow rapidly globally and then be supplanted by branded high dose semaglutide for obesity.

The alert reader will note that while I expect various outcomes, these are subjective and subject to high degrees of uncertainty.

In other words, my goal in holding NVO is for its GLPa drugs to generate high single-digit compounded growth for the company as a whole for years to come if the rest of the company's sales held steady. But, I expect the company's existing products and pipeline to generate growth, so I'm looking for secular double-digit growth for years to come, which eventually could generate somewhat higher net profit margins than NVO is experiencing right now.

I think this sort of result would be attractive in a world of very slow global growth in pharma sales, given NVO's P/E is similar to that of many other larger biotechs that are not expected to grow very fast.

No guarantees, but since I like most of what I see in the rest of NVO's product list and pipeline, I like the odds of being a patient stockholder.

Other uses and formulations of semaglutide

NVO's plans for semaglutide is going to evolve in its oral formulations. There is little info on this from the company. Please see slides 23-24 from NVO's diabetes presentation from November 2019 Capital Markets Day for some hints about its plans.

Another way to think about semaglutide is as part of a combination. One potentially major product that NVO has in clinical trials is a combination of injectable semaglutide with NVO's investigational once-weekly insulin. See, pipeline, LAISema (Phase 1). Other combinations may follow.

Also worth following and I think not "in" the stock are NVO's aspirations for semaglutide to spearhead its move into diseases that are mostly related to diabetes as well as some that are distinct. NVO is showing this in presentations with semaglutide in the center of a circle, with the following on the circumference (slide 25 from the diabetes presentation on Capital Markets Day):

diabetic retinopathy (to prove safety and efficacy)

obesity

chronic kidney disease

Alzheimer's disease

Parkinson's disease

NASH

CVOT (SOUL trial).

NVO has other initiatives beyond insulin in diabetes, and beyond semaglutide in moving into new therapeutic areas. The pipeline is much more active than it appeared to be about two years ago.

Risks to NVO and caveats regarding this article

NVO's stock is not cheap; little is cheap in today's stock market. So, risks to owning the stock range from market risks down to sector risks (price controls in the US and other risks) and then down to company-specific risks. Because NVO is looking for so much of its growth in the 2020s to come from semaglutide, any safety or competitive issues with it could have outsized effects on the stock price. I will have more to say about my thoughts on risks in my next article, to follow the full-year earnings report. For now, anyone looking into own NVO shares or ADRs should be aware of the company's description of its risk factors in its regulatory filings.

Because this article focuses almost exclusively on GLPa's, it is not at all thorough regarding NVO. Most of NVO's sales come from insulins, which are an important part of its pipeline. Other key parts of its pipeline relate to obesity (with or without diabetes) and a variety of biotech projects. So it is possible for GLPa's to more than meet expectations and the company to falter, or for GLPa's to disappoint but the stock to generate alpha nonetheless.

Concluding remarks

I think that GLPa's plus a moderate amount of success could allow NVO to grow at an average rate of 10-15% per year for some years to come, perhaps higher for some years of high growth in GLPa's and other truly innovative products. NVO is pushing forward with first-in-class/best-in-class products with long-term patent protection in a global diabetes market that is underserved. It is also playing a long game in an even more broadly underserved market, that is for obesity. NVO is making the case to the medical community writ large that obesity is a chronic disease and that drugs to treat it deserve insurance reimbursement. I agree with NVO and am hopeful of a large medical and commercial success in obesity with a multi-decade runway.

With this article, in a sense I have closed a loop that began with my first two NVO articles in March 2016. These were Novo Nordisk: Overview And Focus On Its Diabetes Franchise (Part 1), and Novo Nordisk: The Pipeline Could Really Shine (Part 2 Of 2). The stock is up about 10% since then. This underperformance to its benchmarks comes partly because its P/E was 28X back then just as the US insulin market was about to enter an unusual period of sustained deflation, partly because it abandoned its Phase 2 oral insulin projects, partly because the biotech sector was about to badly lag a rising market for the next 40+ months, and for other reasons.

Is the run of bad news mostly over for NVO? I'm betting that it is and that its long-term uptrend has resumed.

Even with almost flat performance since 2015, NVO is up about 25X this century, plus dividends. I think that with semaglutide helping to lead the way, it can double earnings about every 5 years, perhaps allowing the stock to enjoy a similar performance into 2040.

As always, significant risks to the company and the stock exist. If interested, consider reviewing the entire November Capital Markets Day presentations and then study what NVO says and publishes on Feb. 5 and in any investment presentation (typically in London) which usually follows promptly afterward.

I will be out of town on Feb. 5 and may or may not be able to get an article out right away, but I look forward to a new NVO article after those events as soon as possible.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Submitted Sunday, NVO $61.31.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVO,MRK,GILD,MSFT,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.