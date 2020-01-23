Banning Share Repurchases Will Not Lead To Increased Growth, More Jobs, Or Higher Wages

Share repurchases are potentially the symptoms of neglecting to invest in growth, but are not the cause.

The General Hate For Share Repurchases

Why do so many people seem to hate share repurchases? Some think that banning share repurchases would help to increase jobs, increase employee wages, and overall fund future growth. Even 2020 presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has released a plan stating that "large-scale stock buybacks will be treated like stock manipulation, just as they were before 1982."

From reading through comments on this site, it is abundantly clear that many retail investors share the same view: share repurchases are bad. This article aims to give an alternate perspective to the common narrative that share repurchases are inherently bad. Share repurchases are the symptoms of neglecting to invest in growth but are not the cause. Banning share repurchases will not have the commonly advertised benefits because, from an accounting standpoint, they are not the problem.

(Bernie Sanders)

Share Repurchases Do Not Stunt Growth

In early 2019, a New York Times article discussed how Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders wanted to limit share repurchases. The article wrote that:

"When corporations direct resources to buy back shares on this scale, they restrain their capacity to reinvest profits more meaningfully in the company in terms of R&D, equipment, higher wages, paid medical leave, retirement benefits and worker retraining. (New York Times)"

The article went on to discuss how "Walmart (NYSE:WMT) announced plans to spend $20 billion on a share repurchase program while laying off thousands of workers and closing dozens of Sam's Club stores. Using a fraction of that amount, the company could have raised hourly wages of every single Walmart employee to $15."

This reasoning is commonplace among those who do not support share repurchases and contributes to the saying that "share repurchases do not support growth." I believe that this reasoning is incorrect as it shows a misunderstanding of corporate accounting.

Consider below the income statement for Apple (AAPL), the gold standard for share repurchase leaders:

(AAPL Q3 Results)

As we can see above, research & development, selling, general, and administrative spend are operating expenses that are deducted from gross profits to arrive at net income. Share repurchases primarily come out of net income (in AAPL's case, it is also using cash on hand, but that is beside the point). This is an important realization: how net income is used (like for share repurchases) does not affect the amount that a company spends on R&D or SG&A. Increasing operating expenses, for example, via increasing R&D spend or increasing employee headcount, and wages decreases net income, which reduces a company's capacity to repurchase shares. That is a mathematical reality. However, the inverse is not true, namely, preventing a company from repurchasing shares does not decrease a company's net income, and therefore does not imply that a company can increase operating expenses.

This leads me to my next point: there are numerous companies that simultaneously innovate and repurchase shares. This is a good point to note that AAPL has increased its investment for growth, as evidenced by the rising R&D spend above. Microsoft (MSFT) is another fantastic example as the company has, under CEO Nadella, reinvigorated its innovative engines. Its innovation is no miracle - MSFT has had to dramatically increase R&D spend to accomplish these goals:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from Morningstar)

What many may not know is that MSFT has been aggressive on the share repurchase front, with shares outstanding dropping 10% the past few years. MSFT could have been even more aggressive on share repurchases, as evidenced by its large $70 billion cash hoard. Share repurchases haven't restricted MSFT's ability to innovate.

When we think of companies that have done poorly in the past decade with the main culprit supposedly being share repurchases, one that immediately comes to mind is IBM (IBM).

(Yahoo Finance)

The poor stock performance of IBM is commonly attributed to an over-emphasis on share repurchases and too little innovation. While it is true that IBM has indeed repurchased shares - shares outstanding have fallen more than 25% the last 10 years - and that IBM has focused too little on innovation, the relationship between the two is not immediately clear. As pointed out above, innovation is built in the income statement before the bottom line. We can see below that IBM has continually deprived its potential for innovation by cutting down on research & development spend - in the clear opposite of the trend seen at MSFT just above:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from IBM 10-K filings)

If you want a company to invest in growth, the most obvious way to do it is by increasing R&D spending. Companies that do not increase R&D spend risk falling behind in innovation.

Amazon (AMZN) is a company that highlights the fact that innovation comes from rising operating expenses. There is no argument that AMZN has been one of the great innovators of our generation. Are you aware that AMZN has boosted operating expenses, simultaneously holding back its net income, for many decades?

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from Morningstar)

I note that net income has jumped in the past few years, but net income was stagnant for almost two decades. The reason that AMZN has been so successful at innovating is not because it doesn't buy back shares. It's true the company historically has not significantly bought back shares, but that's more to do with the fact that it hasn't reported significant net income. AMZN has been a great innovator because it has aggressively invested in R&D and other operating expenses.

Share repurchases can potentially be the symptoms of neglecting to invest in growth, but they are certainly not the cause. The cause for stagnation in employee wages, R&D, and innovation is instead a fixation on maintaining a highly profitable bottom line. If politicians want to force companies to hire more workers and raise wages, banning share repurchases is not the answer. The answer, instead, is to force companies to accept lower operating margins as a result of increasing employee spending. That, however, is a very difficult task under the capitalist economic system, which emphasizes the freedom to profits. Certain Democratic proposals for raising corporate tax rates and even instituting a new "Value-Added Tax" are more on target, but the question remains: how do you convince companies to make less money, and is that something that the government should do? That's not a question that I can answer.

Conclusion

It is almost conventional wisdom that share repurchases stunt growth, but that is unfortunate because it is not true. Besides not prescribing to such false philosophies, readers who are looking for growth companies are also recommended not to filter out companies that buy back shares because it is possible to have your cake and eat it too. There is no easy fix to increase jobs and employee wages, and banning share repurchases is not the answer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.