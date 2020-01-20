Intel: PC Strength Could Lead To Q4 Beat

Global server shipments are expected to rebound from a better-than-expected 1.4% decline in 2019 to 6.6% growth. This could form the basis of solid 2020 revenue growth.

In October, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) management beat its own expectations by $1.2 billion, while increasing its full-year outlook by $1.5 billion. The beat was driven largely by a rebound in the data center after what Intel called a "three quarter digestion period" following the blockbuster data center growth in 2018.

The $0.3 billion upside in the full-year guidance update, however, indicated that the company didn’t expect the strong third quarter to continue materially into the fourth quarter, compared to its earlier expectations. However, reports have come out signaling a robust fourth quarter for the PC market and a good outlook for the 2020 server market, likely higher than Intel expected. I believe this could form the basis for a fourth quarter beat followed by a raise. This typical beat-and-raise pattern could imply near-term upside in the stock.

One thing investors should look for in the earnings call is if the 10nm ramp could improve the company's supply issues.

Strong Fourth Quarter PC

IDC reported on Monday that the PC market finished the year with 4.8% growth, based on preliminary data, beating forecasts and resulting in the highest PC shipments since the fourth quarter of 2015. This was driven by end of life support for Windows 7. Although this end of upgrade cycle could prove for a more challenging 2020, for now, it looks like the PC market has solidly beat anyone’s expectations.

In October, Intel guided for a 3% year-on-year growth, driven by 6-8% growth in the data-centric businesses, while the PC was forecasted to be flat to slightly down.

The 4.8% growth that IDC saw for the fourth quarter indicates that the PC did materially better than Intel expected, since the company didn't expect any growth. Further upside in the PC Client Group could come from strong modem shipments.

What remains unclear, though, is how Intel’s supply issues are to be reconciled with the strong fourth quarter PC shipments. Intel said it was supply constraint in the third quarter already, without much inventory to draw upon, and expected to be continue to be challenged in the fourth quarter. One thing to look for in the fourth quarter earnings call would be if the 10nm ramp contributed to any substantial degree to suppressing the supply-demand imbalance.

On the data center side, management said in October that the recovery in the second half would be better than expected, after what the company said was a three quarter digestion period. Given that this period started in the fourth quarter of 2018, the rebound that started in the third could result in further fourth quarter upside if the data center buying already picks up strongly. Anyhow, cloud continues to grow, and cloud service providers have to add data center capacity to fill their own demand.

DGC reported $6.1 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018, and $6.4 last quarter. An incremental sequential uptick as the new buying cycle begins would provide a secondary basis for a quarter beat. Management has consistently said the Cascade Lake is the company’s fastest ramping Xeon ever, and ASP has been growing very robustly, by 9% in Q3, driven by cloud providers moving to the highest-end products of the stack. Volume decline by 6% in Q3.

To sum up, IDC reported a 4.8% growth in PCs while Intel didn't expect any. Meanwhile, Cascade Lake is ramping after several quarters of slower data center spending, with high ASPs.

Lastly, while less material, I expect Mobileye to grow substantially in the fourth quarter, as Mobileye said that it had generated almost $1 billion in revenue in 2019. This implies a great quarter given three quarters of just above $200 million revenue. To deliver $950 million in revenue, Mobileye would have to grow by 70% year-on-year, up from just over 16% and 20% growth in the last two quarters. This would be another thing to look for as Intel reports its earnings on Thursday.

2020 Data Center Upside

DigiTimes research on Thursday released a report that says that global server shipments declined moderately by 1.4% in 2019. For comparison, Intel’s data center volumes declined by a much more severe 8%, 12% and 6% in the first three quarters of 2019. As the report says:

Digitimes Research originally projected a 4%-5% decline in 2019 server shipments, but thanks to better-than-expected fourth-quarter growth, the 2019 whole-year decline narrowed.

This provides further support for a strong fourth quarter as discussed above.

For 2020, DigiTimes Research expects a growth of 6.6% in server shipments to 16 million units. It seems that 2020 will again by a strong year for the data center, possibly growing double digits for Intel on further ASP strength. Especially the enterprise was hit the most by the digestion in 2019, which could make for some relatively easy year-on-year comparisons this year.

While the 2020 PC market could be more of a wildcard, better NAND and FPGA environments and continued IoT strength could also help to deliver incremental revenue growth.

As I indicated in my previous article, analyst currently are not expecting a whole lot of revenue growth from Intel in the next few years. It seems that Wall Street has quite a short memory as to how much impact the ever growing data center market can have on the company’s growth, which Intel experienced in 2018 to an elaborated degree. While this made for a though 2019, it paves the way for further growth in 2020.

Gartner expects the cloud market to grow 17% in 2020 to $266 billion.

Risks

As mentioned above, Intel continues to be supply constraint. While this means there is great demand, it raises the question how this is to be reconciled with the strong fourth quarter PC market. Did the 10nm Ice Lake launch help to deliver incremental supply in the market to any material degree? If Intel wasn't able to meet demand to a substantial degree, than the 4.8% PC upside might have been fulfilled by AMD CPUs instead.

Additionally, if the PC market is substantially weaker this year, this could hamper the growth that the data center is expected to deliver as it enter a new buying cycle.

Thirdly, with Intel exiting 5G modems, revenue seen from its PC adjacency will be a headwind once Apple launches its 5G iPhones imminently.

Lastly, even though AMD's EPYC Rome launched last year, the early innings of its ramp made the threat to Intel's 2019 results not substantial. For 2020, the competitive landscape could be more serious given Rome's advantages in several areas.

Takeaways

The first signs of an improving business environment already started in the third quarter. The company is expected to narrowly miss out on a yearly revenue decline.

I expect that:

a markedly better-than-expected fourth quarter PC environment with 4.8% growth;

the start of a new data center buying cycle; and

Mobileye potentially getting into overcharge growth mode again

will be the three keys to Intel’s fourth quarter results. Furthermore, given the continued supply issues, the 10nm ramp could be important to relieve stress from the 14nm node.

The first two points above, as Intel’s two largest businesses, could help the company beat expectations, as the company had previously not expected PC growth for the fourth quarter. This might lead investors to recalibrate their expectations of Intel’s growth, which had been largely absent in 2019.

However, the stock already rallied after the third quarter beat, so a beat might not be sufficient to impress investors, meaning that the company would also have to raise expectations for 2020. As supported by third-party reports, the data center could return to solid growth mode in 2020. If Intel can deliver on the present fourth quarter while raising full-year growth expectations, this might imply near term upside in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.