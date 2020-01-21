The Importance Of Optimism, 'Unscaling' In Unearthing Winning Growth Stocks (Podcast)

One trend to watch is "unscaling," where services become more individualized. Companies like Shopify and Trade Desk are at the forefront of this.

The lines between growth and value can often blur. The key is to be optimistic and focus on good things rather than on everything that might go wrong.

Kris of From Growth to Value joins the Marketplace Roundtable Podcast to discuss his investment strategy as reflected in the Potential Multibagger service.

Kris joins the podcast to discuss the From Growth to Value research service featuring the Potential Multibaggers.

As the name suggests, Kris's research looks at both growth and value, but these lines often blur. The importance for investors is not so much labels but finding a style that one is comfortable with.

"I was actually more of a value investor at first but I found that it didn't fit my personality," he says. "My strategy is actually based on optimism." People get distracted by bad news and by "everything that could go wrong."

Thus the focus on the winners, and finding the "multibagger" that can produce outsized returns over the long term. "If you have even one multibagger in your portfolio, then your portfolio is going to do a lot better than any benchmark."

It starts with focusing on the good things, on companies that can grow very quickly. Right now the principle of "unscaling," where services become more individualized, is an emerging trend. This can be seen with a company like Shopify (SHOP), Trade Desk (TTD), or Square (SQ) but also with clothing retailers and drugmakers.

