Broadcom: Oil Might Be Dead But Chips Are Just Getting Started

The best chip stocks generate solid free cash flow for their investors; discerning which are the best is the key to long term success.

Much like oil and gas stocks that shined throughout the 20th century and early 21st century, the right chip stocks are poised to shine throughout the 21st century.

"Chip stocks", such as Broadcom can sometimes offer comparative yields to oil and gas stocks, while not facing mediocre returns at best and extinction at worst.

Overview Of Chip Stocks; Why These Should Replace Oil And Gas Stocks In Your Portfolio

If you're a reader of mine, you know that I believe oil and gas stocks are dead money in perpetuity. That is, I believe they will underperform the market over the coming decades, until no company on earth generates their cash flows from fossil fuels. While the end of fossil fuels may be decades away, oil and gas stocks are the lepers of the investing world and will continue to be, which doesn't bode well for their investors. I discuss this idea in-depth in my article entitled, "XLE: Your Oil Stocks Are Dead Money".

I am here today to provide investors looking for yield as well as share price appreciation a solution: Semiconductor Stocks, also known as chip stocks. Chip stocks are a loose appelation applied to a variety of companies that engage in businesses such as the production and sales of processors, modems, memory storage, and a whole host of other computer-specific technologies found in everyday devices like smartphones and laptops. The technological jargon can be intimidating for many, including myself at times; however, through diversification and study of these companies, in the same way you would with your oil and gas stocks, chip stocks can be more than a suitable replacement for your dying fossil fuel holdings. They could even be the anchors to a portfolio!

Chips: The Oil Of The 21st Century

As I mentioned, one could make a strong case for chip stocks replacing oil stocks in the 21st century. That is, chip stocks largley handle commoditized products, whose prices ebb and flow based on the vagaries of supply and demand. Prices for certain chips can vascilate wildly, causing periods of boom and bust. Moreover, as is the case for oil and gas, many chip stocks produce products that are found in near perfectly competitive markets. Economics 101 teaches us that perfectly competitive markets generally are not good for the generation of free cash flow. With low barriers to entry and often oversupplied markets, dodging these companies that produce such extremely commoditized chips is important.

Introducing: Broadcom

Chip stocks that generate free cash flow, or economic profits, are those that create efficiencies in their operations through effective management, mergers and acquistions, and often, vertical integrations resulting from M&A. Broadcom (AVGO) possesses all three of these characteristics in spades.

Broadcom is a chip stock that combines two formerly separate entities, Avago and Broadcom, into one company; the combination of which boasts a highly diverse portfolio of products used primarily in communication devices. The stock is prominently featured in ETF's such as the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOXX) and the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH). (For more chip stock ideas, head on over to their holdings!)

Prior to Avago acquiring Broadcom, the two specialized in overlapping industries:

Avago focused primarily on radio frequency filters and amplifiers used in high-end smartphones, such as the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices, in addition to an assortment of solutions for wired infrastructure, enterprise storage, and industrial end markets. Legacy Broadcom targeted networking semiconductors, such as switch and physical layer chips, broadband products (such as television set-top box processors), and connectivity chips that handle standards such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The company has acquired Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec's enterprise security business to bolster its offerings in infrastructure software and security.

In a world where internet of things has become a secular trend, Broadcom is poised to capture the financial windfalls of this trend over the coming decades through their robust portfolio of products, nearly all of which focus on communication technology.

The majority of Broadcom's revenues derive from their Semiconductor Solutions, hence they are labeled a chip stock. These solutions essentially enable the world of electronic devices to communicate with each other, which is a trend set only to explode over the coming decade and throughout the 21st century.

While Semiconductor Solutions have long been their bread and butter, in recent years they have begun diversification of their product lines that seem to fit within their overarching goal of "connecting everything". In light of their recent acquisition of Symantec, perhaps their new value proposition to consumers should be "connecting everything securely".

In essence, Broadcom could be seen as their customers' one stop shop for hardware found in a vast array of communication device technology.

Temporary Headwinds Creating Attractive Entry Point

Huawei Ban Core Business Slowdown Global Slowdown

I won't address each of these points individually; that is, with separate headers, because 1-3 are basically three components of the same headwind. Tensions between the U.S. and China have manifested as tariffs and the Huawei ban, both of which have dented Broadcom's financial performance. Moreover, in 2018, U.S. monetary policy created a scenario where a strengthening dollar weakened international sales and sparked a global economic slowdown to some degree.

As a result of the aforementioned factors, Broadcom's valuation has been decimated as of late. In their latest annual report, published on November 4th, 2019, they did not mince words about the degree to which China plays a role in their revenue generation.

In fiscal year 2019, approximately 35% of our net revenue came from shipments or deliveries to China (including Hong Kong), compared to approximately 50% for both fiscal years 2018 and 2017.

The decline in shipments to China created their yoy revenue decline in their core Semiconductor Solutions business, which they experienced from 2018 to 2019, as can be seen below.

Broadcom explicitly stated in their FY19 10-K the following:

An escalation of recent trade tensions between the U.S. and China has resulted in trade restrictions and increased tariffs that harm our ability to participate in Chinese markets or compete effectively with Chinese companies.

Despite this worrisome news, they followed with a comment that downplayed the impact that the China debacle might ultimately have:

However, the end customers for either our products or for the end products into which our products are incorporated, are frequently located in countries other than China (including Hong Kong). As a result, we believe that a substantially smaller percentage of our net revenue is ultimately dependent on sales of either our product or our customers’ product incorporating our product, to end customers located in China (including Hong Kong).

Broadcom, as well as others who've bet the house on China (Tesla anybody?), should take note of Apple's moves to reduce their financial dependence on China. In the coming years, I will be paying close attention to whether Broadcom makes strides to find new markets, from which they will generate strong growth. However, as of today, their numbers have demonstrated that a meaningful reduction in shipments to China aren't too concerning, as their financial performance was actually quite stellar in 2019, despite the U.S.-China trade issues.

Valuation

Broadcom's valuation has taken a beating lately, and while the share price has held up relatively well, their valuation is at a decade low. With revenues in their core business declining as a result of everything we've discussed heretofore, the depression of their valuation makes sense. However, I view these developments as temporary, as the company finds new growth outlets, such as trends in cybersecurity, and diversifies their revenue streams away from China.

Broadcom is no stranger to the current trends in their free cash flow and the corresponding valuation the market decides to place on it. In the last two instances of FCF and valuation plateauing over the last decade, their share price has temporarily consolidated in lockstep with their stagnating free cash flow.

In each of the prior instances, Broadcom guided that their would be stagnation, before re-acceleration of growth in FCF. We are currently in a FCF stagnation period with poor guidance coming from the company throughout 2019, and the share price has commensurately stagnated.

All companies go through periods of ebb and flow apropos their FCF due to exogenous factors relative to the company and exogenous factors relative to the U.S. or global economy.

Broadcom has experienced both of the above factors. Their FCF has been depressed due to their $15B acquisition of Symantec in 2019. Further, the ban on sales to Huawei, arguably the largest and fastest growing cell phone and modem manufacturer on earth, have created uncertainty about the company's growth prospects moving forward.

Despite the Huawei ban and China trade tensions, Broadcom's financial performance for FY19 was actually quite stellar. In the chart below, literally every financial component improved from 2018 to 2019.

Yet, while their finances continue to shine, their valuation has been absolutely decimated. Currently, their valuation rests at approximately 45% of their 5y median price to free cash flow.

This happened in 2014, as well; after which, their margin exploded, multiplying 3 times to ~40x price to free cash flow.

This depression in price is further illustrated by their current dividend yield, which has never been higher.

And this dividend is secure, at about only 45% of their growing free cash flow.

Now, let's turn our attention to the value the market is currently placing on Broadcom. As you will find in nearly all of my articles regarding individual stocks, I created a basic discounted cash flow model to give us a conservative idea of the value of the stock.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

Over the last five years, Broadcom has grown their free cash flow per share by an annualized rate of 45.25%. While they have engaged in empire building to some degree, which can have potentially negative effects companies, their growth in free cash flow suggests that these acquisitions have been strategically intelligent. That is, the synergies, or cost reducing effects, of these acqusitions are borne out by their growth in free cash flow on a per share basis.

What I Conservatively Project

Assumptions Values FCF to Equity Annual Growth (Past 5 yrs) 45.25% FCF to Equity Annual Growth (Future 10 yrs) 10% Terminal Growth Rate 1% FCF to Equity per Share 22.13 Discount Rate (90 year annualized return of SPY) 9.8% Fair Value 482.19

Source: Data Compiled From YCharts

So despite Broadcome growing free cash flow by 45.25% annually for the last five years, I projected that they would only be able to grow it by 10% for the next 10 years, which I believe is conservative to say the least. In such a scenario, their fair value today would be $482.19, which means Broadcom is undervalued by about 58%.

What The Market Is Currently Projecting

Assumptions Values FCF to Equity Annual Growth (Past 5 yrs) 49.6% FCF to Equity Growth (Future 10 yrs) 3.5% Terminal Growth Rate 1% FCF to Equity per Share 22.13 Discount Rate (90 year annualized return of SPY) 9.8% Fair Value $302.88

Source: Data From YCharts

The market currently projects that Broadcom will grow their free cash flow at 3.5% over the coming decade. For a company that has grown their free cash flow at 45.25% over the last five years, that seems a bit... unreasonable. You be the judge, and let me know in the comments what you think.

Concluding Remarks And Buy/Sell Recommendation

The headwinds that Broadcom faces are legitimate, though they do not pose an existential threat to Broadcom, nor should they be the reason for their massive undervaluation. Huawei has been cited as making up approximately 4.3% of their revenues; therefore, the threat will ultimately prove to be a blip on Broadcom's radar as they set about on new strategic paths for growth. Further, the trade tensions and Huawei ban will actually prove to be positives for the company in the long run, as it has become the impetus for their revenue stream diversification. It should be somewhat apparent to you by now that Broadcom's strategy for the last decade or two has been to focus on China and growth through acquisitions. While this strategy has worked extraordinarily well, it has proven unsustainable and outright ill-conceived in light of China's flouting of WTO bylaws.

Broadcom's new strategy revolves around providing a their customers a comprehensive networking solution. From hardware to software, Broadcom wants to have their hand in connecting everything... securely.

As for their financial performance, the market currently projects that they will grow free cash flow at 3.5%. That is simply a wild underestimation of Hock Tan and his management team's ability. Further, as the U.S. faces cybersecurity attacks from the likes of Iran, their emphasis on connecting everything securely seems as though it will pay off immensely in the future.

For all of these reasons, in the low $300s and below, Broadcom is certainly a strong buy!

