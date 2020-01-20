Bond Market Week In Review 1/13-1/17

Corporate yields in the A and B-rated credits are near 5-year lows; junk bonds are contained.

All recent Fed speeches argue the economy is in a good place and that further policy changes are unnecessary.

The Fed released the latest Beige Book this week, which contained the following summation of the US economy (emphasis added):

Economic activity generally continued to expand modestly in the final six weeks of 2019. The Dallas and Richmond Districts noted above-average growth, while Philadelphia, St. Louis, and Kansas City reported sub-par growth. Consumer spending grew at a modest to moderate pace, with a number of Districts noting some pickup from the prior reporting period. On balance, holiday sales were said to be solid, with several Districts noting the growing importance of online shopping. Vehicle sales generally expanded moderately, though a handful of Districts reported flat sales. Tourism was mixed, with growth reported in the eastern seaboard Districts but activity little changed in the Midwest and West. Manufacturing activity was essentially flat in most Districts, as in the previous report. Business in nonfinancial services was mixed but, on balance, growing modestly. Transportation activity was also mixed across Districts, with a majority reporting flat to weaker activity. Banks mostly characterized loan volume as steady to expanding moderately. Home sales trends varied widely across Districts but were flat overall, while residential rental markets strengthened. Some Districts pointed to low inventories as restraining home sales. New residential construction expanded modestly. Commercial real estate activity varied substantially across Districts. Agricultural conditions were little changed, as was activity in the energy sector. In many Districts, tariffs and trade uncertainty continued to weigh on some businesses. Expectations for the near-term outlook remained modestly favorable across the nation.

According to the latest dot plot from the Fed, the Fed isn't going to raise rates this year. The Fed will look at a variety of incoming data to make a policy decision but is currently looking for any data that implies a sharp increase or decrease in economic activity. The above summation indicates the Fed will more than likely stay the course for now.

This week, the BLS released the latest CPI data (emphasis added):

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.2 percent in December on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.3 percent in November, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 2.3 percent before seasonal adjustment.

Here's a chart of the CPI data, along with the PCE price index, which is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge:

The CPI indexes are higher than the PCE data but all four at contained -- there is no evidence that prices are out of control.

Several Fed presidents gave speeches this week. Boston Fed President Rosengren sees a very good economic situation (emphasis added):

We end 2019 and begin 2020 with an economy that is doing quite well. The labor market is strong, with the national unemployment rate at 50-year lows. Inflation is somewhat below 2 percent, the Federal Reserve’s target, but is projected to gradually return to 2 percent. In addition, most professional forecasters are expecting the good news to continue in 2020. The consensus forecast has real GDP growing roughly at potential; the unemployment rate remaining near its historically low range of last year; and inflation approaching the Fed’s 2 percent target. Financial markets, too, appear optimistic about the economy’s prospects, with stock market indices ending the year close to all-time highs.

Fed President Clarida sees a good economic situation that, should it continue, requires no change in Fed policy (emphasis added):

The shift in the stance of monetary policy that we undertook in 2019 was, I believe, well timed and has been providing support to the economy and helping to keep the U.S. outlook on track. I believe that monetary policy is in a good place and should continue to support sustained growth, a strong labor market, and inflation running close to our symmetric 2 percent objective. As long as incoming information about the economy remains broadly consistent with this outlook, the current stance of monetary policy likely will remain appropriate.

Fed Governor Bowman's speech focused on housing, which he argues is in good shape (emphasis added):

The most recent housing data have been encouraging: Both new and existing home sales moved up strongly in the second half of 2019, and traffic of prospective buyers in new homes for sale and expected sales within the next six months have approached all-time highs. Permits for new residential construction, which had been sluggish early last year, recently moved up to highs for this expansion. In all, the national indicators suggest a positive growth outlook for the housing sector over the next several quarters.

As housing is a key element of economic growth, this data points towards continued expansion.

The combined reading of the above speeches is that Fed Presidents see an economy that's in good shape, which bolsters their rate-neutral stances.

Let's turn to the treasury market, starting with this week's performance:

This was very much a "nothing" week in the government bond market. The biggest mover was the TLT, and it was only off .30%. Other sections of the treasury market were off a bit less. However, the overall moves were minimal.

In other bond markets, emerging markets were the big movers. After that, come the long and intermediate sections of the corporate bond market. No sections were off.

Finally, let's take a quick look at corporate bond yields: A (top charts) and B (bottom charts) - rated credits are near their respective lowest levels in the last 5-years. Finally, junk bond yields are contained.

So, we have a Fed that is standing pat and a corporate bond market with yields that are showing no major financial stress.

