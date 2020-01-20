The Passive-Aggressive Investor For 1/13-1/17

The general backdrop is very positive. The economic data indicate that the possibility of a recession is low. Only the industrial sector is providing any meaningful drag on economic growth. There is ample liquidity, an accommodative Fed, low financial stress, a strong housing market, and a remarkably robust labor market. Internationally, things are a little less rosy, but so far, that weakness hasn't seeped into the US economy. Several times last week, I noted that the charts of various major equity market ETFs were remarkably bullish (see here and here). Please see my Friday column for additional color.

Now, let's look at the performance of our "core" portfolio composed of the SPY and the TLT (for more information, please see the post announcing this series):

Data from Finviz.com; author's calculations. Green means in increase, while red means a decrease. The first number in the left column is the SPY percentage, while the second number is the TLT percentage. If you're more conservative, opt for the higher TLT percentage portfolio. If you're aggressive, reverse the process.

Over the last quarter, the treasury market has sold off. This has dampened the performance of the portfolios with a higher percentage of the TLT. However, the broader equity market indexes are in the middle of a very strong rally that is supported in multiple time frames.

The Dividend Aristocrats Pieces

The idea behind the aristocrat's play is simple: the above core portfolio represents the larger portion of your holdings - say 80%. The remaining 20% is dedicated to advantageous dividend purchases.

Below, I dive into some of the top and bottom performing aristocrats and top and bottom dividend-paying aristocrats. I'll only cover - at most - one stock per section. If I don't cover something, it doesn't necessarily mean you should avoid it. Aristocrats are VERY well-covered stocks on Seeking Alpha. Do your own research and take advantage of the many great analysts who contribute to the site by reading their work on companies I don't discuss.

Top Performing Dividend Aristocrats For the Week

Middlesex Water Company (MSEX): +7.87%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT): +5.55%

SJW Group (SJW): +5.35%

Tennant Company (TNT): +5.26%

Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-D): +5.14%

I won't be talking about any of the companies specifically. However, I will note that two water utilities outperformed this week. This is in line with this week's sector performance, where utilities were the top-performing sector.

Bottom Performing Dividend Aristocrats For the Week

Target (TGT): -6/26%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT): -3.64%

Helmerick and Payne (HP): -2.99%

Weyco Groupo (WEYS): -2.675

Sysco Corporate (SYY): -2.47%

Here, I'll note that two companies I talked about and recommended last week (SKT and HP) were two of the worst performers this week. Technically, neither of these sell-offs is fatal and both are still two of the highest yielding dividend aristocrats (see below). Let's take a look at the charts. (SKT) rallied strongly during the week of 6-10. Last week, prices fell back in what looks like a standard, post-big-rally sell-off. Prices are now at the 20 and 50-day EMAs. (HP) sold-off modestly, but is still consolidating gains from its run-up between early January and early February.

Top Yielding Dividend Aristocrats

Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT): 9.24%

Meredith Corporation (MDP): 7.33%

Helmerick and Payne (HP): 6.29%

Universal Corporation (UVV): 5.43%

AT&T (T): 5.42%

Bottom Yielding Dividend Aristocrats

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST): .41%

Sherwin-Williams (SHW): .76%

Cintas (CTAS): .90%

Ecolab (ECL): .90%

RLI Corp. (RLI): .98%

Here seems to be an appropriate time to discuss lower-yielding aristocrats and their potential use in this investing scheme. As I mentioned in this column's introduction, I look for two things: income and/or momentum (emphasis added):

I use aristocrats to goose returns. How, you ask? Here's how! All of the above ETFs throw-off income. Investors can use the income to simply buy more of the ETFs that comprise their portfolio or buy aristocrats that are in a position to rally. Here, I look for higher-yielding stocks (which may imply that the company is trading in the lower part of its range) or stocks that are breaking out, which implies upside momentum.

All of the above companies are yielding less than the 10-year treasury. That means that while these companies do throw-off income, we need a solid upside potential to add these to our "core" portfolio. Here are the charts:

Cintas (CTS) (upper-left) is at/near a 52-week high, which is a technically bullish chart. West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)(bottom) and Sherwin Williams right (SHW) (far-right) have similar charts. Ecolabs (ECL) and RLI Corp (RLI) (middle of the top row) are less attractive. Both have recently sold off, indicating a bit a weakness.

Of the above five, West has the highest yield of .90%. Let's take a brief look at the company's finances, starting with its balance sheet. In fiscal 2018, the company had $1.98 billion in assets and $582 million in liabilities. Unlike many companies during the era of low interest rates, West hasn't loaded up on debt. In fact, the company has cut its debt from $308 million in 2014 to $196 million in 2018. Gross income has been inching higher over the last five years. Most importantly, over the last five years, the company has had adequate net income and cash flow to pay its dividend. Data from Marketwatch; author's calculations.

In each of the last five years, the company has had more than enough free cash show to pay its dividend. In fact, it's dividend payout ratio (dividend payments/net income) have been incredibly low, adding to the margin of safety.

Seeking Alpha author Naweed Alam offers this cautionary note about the company: West specializes in needle injections, which is running counter to a needle-free trend in the industry. He recommends selling the stock as a result. While the stock's chart indicates that trend is not hurting the company yet, it's a good observation to take into consideration.

West is technically a dividend aristocrat play as it has increased its dividend for the last 27 years. But since the stock's yield is low, this is as much a momentum as an income play. The chart supports such an investment: The overall trend is positive; West has been in a solid uptrend for the last year. More importantly, it just made a new 52-week high with a risking MACD.

That's it for this week. See you next Monday.

Disclaimer: I don't have a professional relationship with anyone reading this article. Please do your own research and come to your own conclusions. This is not specific advice for anyone reading this. Read people who disagree with me to get another point of view. In other words - buyer beware.

This article is part of a broader series that includes

A weekly bond market update

As weekly international market and economic updata

A Tuesday-Friday summation of the US markets and key economic data

A Friday column that includes a broad assessment of the US economy

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.