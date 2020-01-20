Westamerica Continues To Leverage Its Amazingly Low-Cost Deposit Base

I'd be more interested in Westamerica closer to $60, but this is a "zig when others zag" bank that can outperform in tougher parts of the banking cycle.

Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) may be one of the strangest banks I follow. While the bank’s tangible book value has increased more than 6% a year over the last decade, loan balances have declined more than 6% on average, and earnings have likewise contracted over time. Although Westamerica’s extremely conservative underwriting and ultra-low-cost deposit base can serve investors well in tougher times (the shares have outperformed the bank sector on a one-year, three-year, and five-year basis), this is definitely an atypical bank and investors need to appreciate that before adding it to their portfolio.

Westamerica has outperformed as the banking cycle has become more challenging, and I don’t see a lot of value here in the high $60’s. A pullback into the low $60’s (or high $50’s) would offer a more compelling story, unless you believe that banks are stumbling toward a major credit crisis, in which case Westamerica’s pristine balance sheet will shine all the brighter.

Better Than Expected Earnings, But Securities Are Driving It

Westamerica is an unusual bank (at least among publicly-traded banks) in that it earns considerably more of its net interest income from securities than from loans – loans contributed only about one-third of the bank’s interest income in the fourth quarter. Even so, revenue, net interest income, pre-provision profits, and core EPS were are a little better than expected.

Revenue was flat on both a year-over-year and sequential basis, which in and of itself is not so unusual for this quarter. Net interest income was up slightly yoy and qoq, as Westamerica actually saw a little NIM improvement on a year-over-year basis (up 2bp) and only modest sequential shrinkage (down 3bp); average earning assets decreased slightly yoy and rose slightly qoq. Fee income was down roughly 1% for both period comparisons.

Operating income declined 6% yoy and rose about 1% qoq, leaving the efficiency ratio in the mid-40%’s – quite attractive relative to most banks. Pre-provision profits rose 6% yoy and shrank less than 1% sequentially. Once again there was no provisioning expense, speaking to the high-quality, low-risk nature of the bank’s lending. Tangible book value per share improved about 3% qoq.

Shrinking Loan Activity In The Face Of Unattractive Returns

Westamerica has always operated on a “safety first” mentality where the bank simply won’t write loans that don’t meet its high return standards. With the Fed’s easing cycle leading to lower yields on loans and banks willing to compete more aggressively for business, this is not a point in the cycle where Westamerica is going to be adding loans to its balance sheet.

Average loan balances declined 6% yoy and about 2.5% qoq, with the sharpest drop (down 19%/down 5%) in the C&I portfolio. CRE lending, which makes up about half of the loan book, saw far more modest reductions (down slightly yoy and down 2% qoq), while consumer lending declined 6% and 1.5%, respectively.

Over all, Westamerica really didn’t see much yield shrinkage – certainly not in line with what other banks have been reporting. Average loan yields declined just 1bp qoq, while improving about 8bp yoy. It’s hard to talk about peers or comps given how differently Westamerica runs the business, but I’d note that First Republic (FRC) and Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) saw yields decline 13bp and 32bp yoy, respectively, and 11bp and 21bp qoq.

One of the reasons that Westamerica can be so choosy with loans and lean so heavily on securities is the incredibly low cost of the bank’s deposit base. A lot of Westamerica’s deposits are business operating accounts – sticky, hard-to-move business where customers don’t really expect to earn much interest. With that, the bank’s cost of interest-bearing deposits was just 7bp this quarter, and when you consider that about half of the deposit base is non-interest-bearing deposits, you quickly see that Westamerica pays very very little for its funds – meaning that the 2.67% or so it earns on securities balances is enough to support a 3%-plus net interest margin.

Credit is, unsurprisingly, not an issue. The bank’s entire non-performing loan balance is less than the size of individual loans for many mid-cap banks.

The Outlook

I see no reason to expect any meaningful change in Westamerica’s strategy, nor do I see any reason to expect much earnings growth from this bank -- as opposed to EPS growth, which could be supported by the company’s share buyback authorization, but I’d note the company hasn’t been very active in buying back shares (I would assume that’s due in large part to the valuation). If other banks within Westamerica’s footprint (Fresno, Sacramento, San Francisco, et al) were to have to pull back on lending because of credit issues, I could maybe see Westamerica stepping up to do a little more lending, but that’s not a core assumption in my modeling. I could also see Westamerica possibly stepping up to do more M&A. The bank has the capital to do it, and past acquisitions have been highly accretive, but I think it’s safe to assume that this is not a bank that’s going to stretch on valuation or quality just to boost the growth rate.

I value Westamerica with an assumption of very low single-digit core earnings growth. Between discounted core earnings, an ROTCE-driven P/TBV approach, and a simplistic P/E-driven approach, I get a fair value in the low $60’s. I’d note that the ROTCE-P/TBV approach here requires some adjustments given the unusual nature of the business.

The Bottom Line

I can’t say that I love Westamerica, but I do appreciate that management is clear about the model and sticks with its plan. If you want a loan growth/market share growth-driven story, look elsewhere. If you want a “sleep well at night” bank that is not going to blow investors up on risky lending, and will instead continue to effectively leverage an amazingly low-cost deposit base, this could be a name to consider, though I’d be much more interested at a low buy-in price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.