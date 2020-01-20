Schlumberger: North America Is The Weakest Link

I consider SLB a good stock for long-term investment. However, you will need to adopt a mixed strategy involving both long-term investing and short-term trading.

2020 will experience more restructuring for the North American segment, to set the company for margin expansion despite the weak activity outlook.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based Schlumberger (SLB) is one of the largest oilfield services providers that I regularly cover on Seeking Alpha. The company is well-diversified and presents a solid financial profile, especially after these quarterly results, with a significant reduction of the debt load.

Furthermore, Schlumberger's North American business part is less pronounced than a few of its competitors (e.g., Halliburton, etc.). Consequently, the company has handled better the adverse effects of the weakness experienced in the Shale region.

I consider the oilfield services segment a struggling industry but still worth to invest long term. Schlumberger and Halliburton (HAL) are my two selected stocks in this industry, which is highly cyclical.

It makes sense to own such company long term, because of a healthy debt load profile, substantial revenues with slightly better outlook led by the International segment, and finally generous dividend reaching over 5%.

However, I am not enthusiastic about growth potential expected in 2020, and I recommend to be cautious and not over-invest here. Oil volatility is affecting the Industry negatively, and a setback could happen without prior warning.

Hence, the company presents an excellent profile that fits my favorite "combo" strategy that combines long-term investment with a 30% to 40% for short-term trading.

Schlumberger and Halliburton have widely underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) on a one-year time frame. However, Schlumberger has fared better than Halliburton and the VanEck Vectors Oil Services (NYSEARCA:OIH).

Revenue details

The company's business spreads worldwide (85 Countries), and SLB is involved in four different types of activities presented below in two simple graphs:

The North American region represents 20% of Schlumberger's total revenues as it is shown below:

If we compare Schlumberger to its direct rival Halliburton using the fourth quarter revenues per region, we can see that Halliburton has a much more significant presence in North America, with 53% of its total revenues generated in North America alone. Halliburton has not released its fourth-quarter results.

The first takeaway is that Halliburton is more sensitive to any change in business activities generated from the North American region.

Additionally, Schlumberger's revenue repartition includes four categories or Units (with Cameron Group).

If we compare activities per segment with Halliburton, using the 3Q'19 numbers, we see a similar pattern between Drilling and Production.

International revenues for OneSubsea and Surface Systems were substantial and helped the company's Cameron unit. However, the decline seen in margins of selected product lines reduced the positive effect indicated above.

Olivier Le Peuch - The CEO - highlighted the basics with strength in the international segment and a sharp decline in North America. He said in the conference call:

Last quarter performance highlighted the value of our international franchise [...] For the first time since 2014, international margins improved sequentially from the third to the fourth quarter. This led to 100 BPs margin expansion from H1 to H2 2019. Several factors drove our international financial performance [...] We made early progress in reversing underperforming business units across several drill markets. Finally, we saw a favorable technology mix on offshore exploration and digital, benefiting reservoir [...] both of which had one of their best quarters since 2014. In North America, our team managed proactively the sharp decline in land activity and [indiscernible] headwinds during the quarter while concurrently launching and starting to execute our North America land strategy. I will elaborate on this in a moment.

Schlumberger Financials: 4Q'19, Trend And Raw numbers

Schlumberger 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 8.303 8.504 8.183 7.879 8.269 8.541 8.228 Net Income in $ Million 430 644 538 421 492 -11,383 333 EBITDA $ Million 1,567 1,821 1,708 1,559 1,687 -10,920 1,446 EPS diluted in $/share 0.31 0.46 0.39 0.30 0.35 -8.22 0.24 Cash flow from operating activities in $ Million 987 1,827 2,231 326 1,108 1,745 2,252 CapEx in $ Million 520 565 621 413 404 413 494 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 467 1,262 1,710 -84 704 1,332 1,758 Total Cash $ Billion 3.05 2.85 2.78 2.16 2.35 2.29 2.17 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 17.60 17.37 16.05 16.55 17.08 16.68 15.29 Dividend per share in $ 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 1,392 1,392 1,383 1,397 1,395 1,385 1,396

Trends, Charts, And Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, debt

1 - Revenues of $8.228 billion at the end of December.

Schlumberger Ltd. posted fourth-quarter revenues of $8.228 billion, which topped estimates and declared a $0.50 per share dividend. The fourth-quarter revenue decreased 4% sequentially as a 2% growth in the company's international operations was primarily offset by a 14% decline in North America.

Reservoir Characterization and Cameron segments witnessed an uptick in revenues compared to last year. However, the Drilling and Production units have underperformed.

The SIS digital software sales were robust and bolstered the Reservoir Characterization segment. An increase in Drilling Systems, OneSubsea, and Surface Systems' revenues in the international markets supported the Cameron unit.

Unfortunately, all those benefits were negated by the deterioration in activities in North America, which came with low margins, lower OneStim revenues, eroding the domestic drilling, and production units. The International segment could mitigate only partially this negative trend. Below is the 4Q'19 revenues represented per unit:

Simon Ayat, the actual CFO, who will be replaced by Stephane Biguet on January 22, 2020, said in the conference call:

During the quarter, we recorded $209 million of net pre-tax. This reflected $456 million of restructuring charges offset by a $247 million gain on the formation of the Sensia joint venture. The restructuring charges largely relate to our North American operation. They consist primarily of write-offs relating to facility closures and exiting certain activities, as well as severance.

2 - Free Cash Flow was $1,758 million in 4Q'19 (estimated by Fun Trading).

The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx. It is an essential financial component when it comes to evaluating dividend sustainability and financial health overall.

Free cash flow yearly is $3,710 million, with a free cash flow of $1,758 million in 4Q '19 (not including SPM Investments and Multi-Client seismic data costs.

The company is paying $2/share/year, which represents a yield of 5.2% now. Schlumberger did not buy back any shares outstanding during the fourth quarter.

Dividend cost represents $2.8 billion, which is covered by the Free Cash Flow.

Note: The full-year 2020 CAPEX excluding APS and multi-client investment is expected to be flat compared with 2019 or $1.7 billion.

3 - Net Debt is $13.12 billion at the end of December

Net debt is $13.12 billion, with a Debt-to-capitalization ratio of 38.8%. Net debt decreased by $1.26 billion sequentially. However, I am concerned about the cash position that has been reduced significantly in the last few years, as you can see in the graph above.

Over the course of the fourth quarter, we repurchased an additional $1.1 billion of outstanding notes, the vast majority of which were due to mature over the next two years. These repurchases combined with the actions we took last quarter will serve to reduce our interest expense going forward while at the same time improving our debt maturity towers. (conference call)

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Schlumberger is a dependable oil services company. I believe we can easily conclude that after looking more in depth at the financials. Strong balance sheet and a solid dividend. Furthermore, as an investor, it is essential to select stocks in your portfolio that you know will pass the test of time.

Yes, cyclicality is an unavoidable issue when it comes to the oil industry and must be fully understood to apply the appropriate strategy. Do not forget; the primary goal is to profit.

The North American region was a booming field once for oil services, but the wind has changed direction, and it is time to "scale back." Tomorrow, it will undoubtedly be another story. Olivier Le Peuch said in the conference call regarding the effort to downsize the North American segment:

In support of this decision, we continue to rationalize our facility footprint with an estimated 25% reduction in operating locations before the end of 2020 and adjust the support structure accordingly. We have already reduced our workforce by more than 1,400 employees since Q3 2019. The actions related to the strategy execution, when completed, will generate savings in excess of $300 million on an annualized basis when compared to the Q3 2019 run rate.

A critical issue with oil is that the potential for growth is limited. We cannot envision an exponential oil price increase but more a fluctuating trend framed in the $30s to $100s range.

It is a fundamental principle based on an unescapable supply/demand balance. This principle is SLB. It will never be exponential and irrational like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and by understanding this relationship and its entanglement effect, we can decide an appropriate trading/investing strategy.

Technical Analysis

SLB is forming an ascending channel pattern with line resistance at $42.3 and line support at $38.3.

Ascending channel patterns are generally bullish with support indicating a succession of lower lows.

However, the close on Friday is quite concerning and shows weakness. After a quick rebound from line resistance, SLB quickly dropped to retest support, despite earnings results that were considered better than expected.

The next week will be tough, and the risk of a support breakout is high if oil prices start to weaken. The bearish scenario indicates lower support at $34.2, but depending on circumstances, SLB could drop to a double bottom at $31.

However, if oil prices stand their ground, SLB can eventually resume a positive trend that could go as high as $42.3. The long-term bullish target is a double top at $48.1, but I do not see it as likely.

My thinking is that we will eventually experience a support breakout, and SLB will drop below $36.4.

The basic strategy is to sell at or above $42 and accumulating at or below $36.2. Because SLB is an oilfield service provider, any trading decision should be taken in correlation with future oil prices.

