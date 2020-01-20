JPMorgan Chase - I'm Out At $150

But I'm setting $150 as my hard take-profit level and I'll probably use the proceeds to build a position in cheaper P/TNAV names like Citigroup or Wells Fargo.

At a push I can see the stock getting to $150 and I'm inclined to hold on for the last c.10% upside.

However, I've got to agree with many other contributors on this site that the air is getting very thin at the valuation levels we've now reached.

JPMorgan continues to do everything right and if we needed confirmation, we got it again in 4Q with another peer-beating set of numbers.

The air is getting thin

I last wrote on JPM in late-November (article) with the stock at $128. Roll on two months and we're another 7% higher at $137. 1-year total return is an eye-watering 34%.

JPM continues to do everything right and if we needed confirmation, we got it again in 4Q with another peer-beating set of numbers.

However, I've got to agree with many other contributors on this site that the air is getting very thin at the valuation levels we've now reached. At a push I can see the stock getting to $150, based on a ROTE/cost of equity valuation. I'm inclined to hold on for the last c.10% upside that valuation implies, mostly because I think the overall market wants to push higher in the short run.

But I'm setting $150 as my hard take-profit level and I'll probably use the proceeds to build a position in cheaper P/TNAV names like Citigroup (C) or Wells Fargo (WFC).

3 reasons I think we're reaching the end of the road with JPM

1. Valuation premium

The 4Q earnings season has been intriguing for many reasons but especially for the big dichotomy we've seen in share price reactions. Some stocks have soared, notably Morgan Stanley (MS) (+8%), others have bombed like Bank of New York Mellon (BK) (-7%).

There's lots of stock-specific factors at play but one broad conclusion that could be drawn is that investors are rotating out of quality and into value. By this I mean the stocks that have sold off are those already generating cyclically high ROTE where the upside now looks very limited, especially with further margin pressure to absorb over the next couple of quarters at least. This holds for names like BK but also PNC and US Bancorp (USB), which have also fared poorly through results.

In contrast, investors are buying low P/TNAV names where there is perceived to be further headroom on ROTE. MS is the clearest example, but the same would hold for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs (GS), which have also performed well.

Source: author's calculations based on IG Index data

If rotation from quality to value really is the theme for the next few quarters as investors balk at paying ever higher multiples for the top performers, then we can expect JPM's premium rating to act as an increasingly problematic brake on share performance.

On both P/E and P/TNAV the stock is now considerably more expensive than many of the obvious alternatives. For example, the 2020 PE premium to Citigroup is a huge 36% while the P/TNAV premium to MS and GS is 60-80%.

Source: author's calculations based on Seeking Alpha consensus data

2. Lack of upward estimate momentum

JPM continues to deliver good numbers: the 4Q EPS beat against consensus was 9%. But we're not seeing any meaningful feed-through to estimates.

FY20 EPS expectations have moved up by less than 1% in the last six months and the upgrades to FY21 numbers are not much above 2%, over a period where the share price has rallied by 25%.

Street EPS consensus

Source: Seeking Alpha

There's only so far the stock can go on multiple expansion alone and I suspect we're reaching the limits.

3. Less future potential for share repurchases

The issue of future share repurchases came up several times on the 4Q earnings call. As profit growth slows, repurchases will be an important factor for JPM to maintain EPS growth.

However, as the stock climbs ever higher management face a growing dilemma: the economics in favor of repurchases versus other ways of using spare capital are deteriorating.

Management gave an important insight into their thinking on this matter on the 4Q call:

We said that at or above 2x tangible book make sense. If it [the share price] continues to go up we're going to continue to look at alternatives. CFO Jennifer Piepszak, 4Q19 earnings call

This makes clear that 2x tangible book is the threshold above which management will look to slow the pace of repurchases. And we are already above this level with 4Q tangible book being $61 compared to the current share price of $137 (2.2x).

This could be why recent repurchase activity has been trending below the level the company was authorized for in last year's CCAR, which was $29.4bn over four quarters or ~$7.4bn per quarter.

Repurchases in 4Q were only $6.7bn and were at the same level in 3Q. To deliver the full CCAR authorization for 2019/20 the pace of repurchases will have to accelerate to ~$8bn per quarter for 1Q and 2Q20.

Source: author's calculations based on company data

This seems unlikely at the current valuation level, which would imply the company may not utilize all of its 2019/20 authorization and may cast doubt on the level of repurchase authorization it will submit for 2020/21 CCAR.

If JPM does throttle back on repurchases, the pace of EPS growth will inevitably slow, which in turn will put even more attention on to the stock's multiple premium over peers.

Doing everything right may not longer be enough

In my last article I said that I thought JPM's valuation premium was justified based on the fact the company continued to lead the pack on all of the important financial benchmarks: ROTE is is best-in-class, earnings growth is best-in-class, revenue growth is best-in-class, operational leverage is best-in-class and investment banking profitability is best-in-class.

The results for 4Q provided yet another demonstration of JPM's leadership on these metrics:

4Q operating leverage was +5%, second only to Morgan Stanley

Source: author's calculations based on company disclosures

4Q ROTE was 17%, second only to Bank of New York Mellon among the major commercial and trust banks and broker-dealers

Source: author's calculations based on company disclosures

4Q IB revenues were second strongest after Morgan Stanley and up 31% YoY, with the best performance in Equities of the peer group

Source: author's calculations based on company disclosures

Finally, in Consumer & Community Banking JPM's big bet on the US consumer paid off again, with strong growth in cards helping deliver the second best pace of 4Q revenue growth of peers (+3% YoY) and the second best net interest margin performance (a decline of only 3bps versus 3Q despite the Fed cuts in the quarter).

Source: author's calculations based on company disclosures

The point, though, is that leadership on all these important metrics is exactly why the stock trades at such a wide premium to peers. It is no longer sufficient to deliver further share price outperformance, particularly if, as I pointed out earlier, it is no longer pushing consensus earnings estimates higher.

Conclusions: $150 is my definitive take-profits target

My last article set a price target of $148 based on a ROTE/COE methodology. I've tweaked the numbers following 4Q to reflect small upgrades to Street ROTE estimates (now 19%) and to roll-forward the model to 2021. But we're talking minor adjustments and fair value is now coming out relatively unchanged at $150.

With less than 10% upside from the current share price I think we're into the final stages of the JPM story. I'll hold on for the last few percent mainly because I think the stock could be dragged higher by further market gains in the next few weeks. But the catalysts to a move above $150 aren't obvious and consequently I'll be sticking to that level as my definitive take-profits target.

ROTE/COE valuation

Source: author's calculations

Disclosure: I am/we are long jpm, wfc, BAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.