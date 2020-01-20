Woodward: Looking Good After The Hexcel Merger

I like the potential for the combination from here, as I would love to buy the shares on unexpected dips.

The mega-merger with Hexcel seems to make sense and is well received by the market.

Woodward (WWD) is a great, long-term value creator. Late 2016, I concluded that this relatively small industrial and aerospace business might not be that well known to the wider investment public, yet it has been a great value creator for investors. After all, the stock was trading at just $3 in 2000, as the company was still a small-cap at the time.

The company now seems to have made another solid deal to add to its foundation as it is merging its operations with those of Hexcel, creating a much more focused giant within the wider aerospace segment, which looks compelling to long-term investors.

The Old Thesis

Back in 2016, Woodward was generating about $2 billion in sales, with those revenues split pretty evenly between aerospace and energy markets. The company was serving these markets through development of control systems and components, among others. With the positioning geared towards obtaining more clean and reliable output, it seems that Woodward is certainly operating into growth markets, with environmental consciousness on the increase.

I noted that Woodward was on an investment spree back in the years leading up to 2016 which put pressure on free cash flow generation, preparing the company for growth and resulting in solid free cash flow potential in the years to follow, as this has certainly occurred.

The company has steadily grown the business from less than a billion in sales in 2006 to about $2 billion in 2016, with operating margins being pretty steady in the low double digits. Growth has been driven by organic growth and bolt-on deal-making, and despite the M&A efforts, the company has managed to reduce the share count, resulting in even faster earnings per share growth.

Trading in the low-60s in late 2016, I noted that shares were trading at 21-22 times earnings after a solid return seen during 2016. This valuation made me believe that shares were more than fully valued despite the sound positioning, while the company operated with a leverage ratio of around 2 times.

With the benefit of hindsight, that neutral stance has been far too conservative.

Fast Forwarding In Time

In November of 2019, Woodward reported its results for the fiscal year of 2019. The business had grown from about $2 billion in sales in 2016 to a current tally around $2.9 billion, with pretty much all of the growth coming from the aerospace segment. Besides being structurally more attractive, margins in the aerospace business tend to be much higher as well.

Not only have sales grown nearly 50% over the past three years, aided by deals (such as the purchase of L'Orange), but this has also lifted margins as well. Adjusted EBITDA has improved to $545 million and thereby has increased from about 16% of sales in 2016 to the high double digits.

This allowed earnings to come in around $4.85 per share, as shares have more or less doubled to $125 at the moment of writing, that is of course compared to the situation late 2016. This has pushed up valuation multiples to 25 times, driven by the solid performance and increased positioning of the firm. With net debt having increased to about a billion, leverage ratios are quite stable and have actually fallen a bit to 1.8 times.

A Major Deal

Woodward's hunger for deals continues as it is merging its operations with Hexcel Corp. (HXL) in an all-stock merger transaction. Shareholders of Hexcel will own 0.625 shares of Woodward for each share they currently own in Hexcel, giving them a combined 45% stake in the new combination with Woodward being the surviving entity. The new combination will be called Woodward Hexcel.

Executives at both firms tout the benefits of Woodward's expertise in innovative control systems, while Hexcel is strong in advanced lightweight materials. Both companies see the complementary nature of the activities and believe that they combined should be better to serve customers, grow their business and come up with innovative solutions. Besides better serving customers, which results in unspecified revenue synergies, the combination sees potential for $125 million in annual costs synergies.

The market liked the deal, as shares of Woodward jumped from $122 to nearly $128 per share. Shares of Hexcel jumped from $73 to $80 in response to the deal, as the market likes the strategic rationale and potential for synergies.

Woodward generated $2.9 billion in sales last year on which it reported adjusted EBITDA of $545 million. The 65 million shares represented a $7.9 billion equity valuation ahead of the deal, or $8.9 billion if net debt is included. Unlike many firms, Woodward is not burdening the income statement with stock-based compensation, although it is far from excessive at Hexcel.

While Woodward is generating about two-thirds of sales from aerospace, Hexcel is even more focused on aerospace, as well as space and defense, generating about 85% of sales from these markets. The company is generating nearly $2.4 billion in sales, or about 45% of pro-forma sales, in line with the equity share of the merger. According to the deal presentation, the actual adjusted EBITDA contribution of Hexcel is even slightly higher than Woodward, although slightly lower if we adjust for stock-based compensation.

Final Thought, A Bright Future

With the exchange ratio being reasonably fair, I understand why investors like the combination and that is the potential to deliver better products and deliver on synergies. The 65 million share count of Woodward will increase to about 118 million shares upon consummation of the merger. The $125 million in synergies seen by end of year two makes that pre-tax earnings boost could come in around a dollar per share, or about eighty cents after taxes. That leaves a real road map for earnings of around $6 per share, again for a multiple in the low-twenties while leverage is very manageable, certainly if we account for the additional earnings power provided by the synergies.

Furthermore, the company is rapidly becoming a pure play on aerospace and defense, markets which typically deserve a premium multiple. Given the great deal-making track record of the firm and the potential I am convinced that quality deserves a price and Woodward is quality. The same has been the case in this deal, as Woodward seems to have gotten the better end of the deal. Nonetheless such a large integration process requires some real work and execution, yet shares of Woodward remain on my watch list in case of unexpected pullbacks. Using an optimistic $6 per share forward earnings multiple, in a year or two, I am happy to buy on dips below the $120 mark.

Please subscribe to the premium service in order to get access to more actionable ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.