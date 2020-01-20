Buy These Top Mobile Payment Providers To Benefit From One Of The Biggest Trends Of The Next Decade

Which payment providers will be the ultimate winners? Top seven mobile payment processing companies to buy.

How do the mobile payments or Tap & Go providers work and how do providers make money?

The mobile payments or 'Tap & Go' trend is likely to be one of the biggest trends of the next decade.

This article first appeared on Trend Investing on December 6, 2019; therefore all data is as of this date.

Mobile Payments ('Tap & Go') is a rapidly growing trend

The global payments market today is still very new and said to be worth around USD 3 trillion in global revenues. In a February 2019 CNBC interview PayPal CEO Dan Schulman told CNBC that the digital payments industry may become a $100 trillion market as the financial technology sector continues to grow rapidly.

China has shown what can happen with Tencent's WeChat Pay and Alibaba's Alipay now servicing well over a billion people. North America is also quite advanced. Imagine earning a small percentage on what every customer spends, every day. The numbers can be mind boggling, and Dan Schulman's USD 100 trillion global mobile payments market may not be so outrageous after all.

If the world follows China's lead and dumps cash for digital payments then this could be one of the biggest trends of the next decade. This is why it was discussed in my article "5 Mega Investment Trends To 2025 And The Main Players"; however in truth I should have given it more attention.

A December 2018 article by China.org.cn stated:

Mobile payment technology has grown to be a multibillion-dollar industry, offering users unparallel convenience through the use of mobile wallets. In 2017, transactions completed using the technology reached over US$3.1 trillion worldwide......Data shows that 64 percent of mobile phone owners have used their mobile for at least one payment in the previous year; 39 percent have a mobile wallet application; and 5 percent make payments once a week or more.

Note: I am guessing the last statistic refers to China only.

Mobile Point of Sale payments to drive digital commerce growth to 2023

Source: Statista

Worldwide proximity mobile payments forecast to 2023

Source

Note: Proximity mobile payments is when you pay for goods and services with your mobile phone at a physical point-of-sale [POS] terminal.

McKinsey shows Asia-Pacific will be the dominant growth area for both users and revenues

Source

How does mobile payments and 'Tap & Go' work?

Taking the example of how Alipay works:

The paying party either scans merchant account’s QR code (barcode) with Ali Pay app or the merchant scans QR code generated on buyer’s phone.

Multiple services are already integrated within AliPay app allowing users to pay utility bills, buy airplane or train tickets, book a cab etc, all from within the app.

A customer uses his smartphone to buy a coffee

Source

How do the mobile payments providers make money?

Again taking Alipay as a typical example:

On average, senders using Alipay have to pay 0.01 rmb per transaction + 0.1% for amounts exceeding 20,000 rmb. However, for a POS sale the merchant has to pay 0.6%.

Which payment providers will be the ultimate winners?

This is really the question investors should ask themselves. Here are my current thoughts:

The existing established players should do well (Tencent and Alibaba lead by a large margin, Paypal follows in third). Companies with huge customer user bases (mostly via social network and video) such as Facebook, Google etc. Amazon may be another. The leading smartphone companies - Samsung, Huawei, Apple. These companies load their own payment apps into their phones. The phone mobile network providers can also be in on the action. Pure play payment providers are most impacted by this trend, but need to grow customers against fierce competition.

The leading global mobile payment providers

The chart below highlights that China leads at mobile payments with Tencent's WeChat Pay and Alibaba's Alipay dominating. Paypal (PYPL) and Apple Pay rank third and fourth. Samsung, Amazon (AMZN), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (Android Pay) and hundreds of smaller Fintech companies are involved is this lucrative area. Not to mention Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA).

Global mobile payment platforms (by user numbers) 2017

Source: China.Org.cn and Merchant machine

Top 7 mobile payment processing companies to buy

Tencent [HK:700] (OTCPK:TCEHY)

WeChat Pay is clearly the global leader in mobile payment users for now. Given China has adopted mobile payments quicker than anyone and the highly popular WeChat social media platform has ~1.132b monthly active users, it is easy to see why WeChat pay has over 900m users. This is up from ~300m users as of March 2016.

Alibaba (BABA) [HKG: 9988]

Alibaba's platforms use Alipay. Alipay ranks number 2 in global mobile payment users with ~870m users as of March 2018. It is important to note that Alibaba owns 33% of Ant Financial (private) who owns Alipay. Ant also operates an investment fund, micro-loans, insurance services, a digital bank and more with ~450 million users via its products.

Alibaba also owns an interest in hundreds of other companies, most of which are involved with online selling. Some key ones include Lazada (leading online seller in S-E Asia), Didi Chuxing (ride hailing), Ele.me (food delivery), SenseTime (facial recognition), South China Morning Post, and others. You can read more here.

Tencent, Alibaba, and Ant Financial's myriad of investments

Source: Bloomberg

Paypal (PYPL)

Paypal ranks 3rd globally in terms of mobile payment users. Paypal has been around a long time and is very well entrenched globally as a payments system. Their payment service is called 'Venmo' (bought when Paypal acquired Braintree). As of 2019 Paypal 192 million active users across the globe.

Apple (AAPL) and Samsung Electronics (XLON:SMSN) (OTC:SSNLF)

Apple Pay and Samsung Pay come with Apple and Samsung phones respectively. Given the global popularity of their phones (Apple is ranked 3rd, Samsung 1st) then it is no surprise their payment apps do quite well. You can also pay with your Apple or Samsung watch. Their main threat is from the Chinese phone makers Huawei, Opo and Vivo.

A customer buys a coffee with his Apple watch (CEO Tim Cook also shown)

Source

Alphabet Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Google Pay ('G Pay') is used all over the world. Google's advantage is having a massive user base, and android software that can usually download the Google Pay app. Another key advantage is they were an early mover in India with Google Pay.

Facebook (FB)

Facebook's huge advantage is their enormous loyal global user base of 2.45b monthly active users. Their social media ecosystem spans Facebook, Messenger & Instagram.

Facebook introduced Facebook Pay on November 12, 2019. In time it will be available across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, and it’s designed to facilitate payments across Facebook’s popular social networks and apps. You’ll be able to use Facebook Pay to send money to friends, shop for goods, or to donate. Facebook Pay will be available in the settings section of the Facebook or Messenger apps, and it will support most debit and credit cards and PayPal. Facebook is using Stripe, PayPal, and others to process these payments.

Facebook stated:

“Facebook Pay is part of our ongoing work to make commerce more convenient, accessible and secure for people on our apps,” says Liu. “We’ll continue to develop Facebook Pay and look for ways to make it even more valuable for people on our apps.”

Facebook Pay was launched just recently on November 12, 2019

Source: The Verge

Some other well known mobile payment companies

Amazon (AMZN), Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), American Express (AXP), Square (SQ), Stripe Inc.

Companies in the payments ecosystem

Source

Social Media giants already have huge loyal customer bases to leverage from

The top 5 social media companies based on monthly average users [MAUs] are:

Facebook - 2.45b MAUs

Alphabet Google - You Tube - 1.9b MAUs

WhatsApp (Facebook owned) - 1.5b MAUs

Messenger (Facebook owned) - 1.3b MAUs

Tencent WeChat - 1.06b MAUs

Note: Instagram (Facebook owned) ranks 6th with 1b MAUs, and QQ (Tencent owned) ranks 7th with 861m users. China's Tik Tok (owned by ByteDance - may IPO soon) is growing very fast, gaining 0.5b MAUs in just 2 years. You can read about the global top 21 social media sites here.

A rising tide should lift most boats

If the mobile payments trend becomes a rapidly rising global phenomena then most of the companies discussed in this article should be big winners.

This is why:

Customers will use more than one payment platform.

Customers in different countries will use different payment providers. In China WeChat Pay and Alipay already dominate, but in the US Apple Pay or Google Pay may come to dominate, and in Sth Korea and South Asia it maybe Samsung Pay.

In China 64% of customers use both TenPay (Tencent) and AliPay - As of Q4, 2018

Source

Indian mobile payments set to surge

Source

According to Bloomberg these are the Indian mobile payments leaders

Source

Note: Walmart (WMT) owns PhonePe. Facebook Pay should gain market share in India over time.

Risks

Disruptive change - People may switch to newer ways to pay which can involve newer technologies.

Regulatory or political change. France recently introduced a 3% 'Digital Tax' designed to gain tax from Alphabet Google and Facebook.

Competition - The mobile payments space is getting very popular.

Most of the leading mobile payment providers have significant other sources of revenue. For example Tencent's revenue mostly comes from gaming and advertising (via social media), and Alibaba & Amazon from online sales. Facebook and Alphabet Google's revenues are mostly from advertising.

The US-China trade war may cause a negative impact.

Management and currency risks.

The usual stock market risks - Sentiment, dilution, liquidity.

Conclusion

The mobile payments or 'Tap & Go' trend is likely to be one of the biggest trends of the next decade, that just may go from US$3 trillion in revenues to US$100 trillion. In some countries, such as China, most payments are already done without cash using the customer's smart phone and the sellers QR code (barcode) or POS terminal.

Customers enjoy the convenience and businesses need to meet customer's demands. Meanwhile many governments are keen to move towards a cashless society so they can boost tax collections and reduce money laundering.

The current leaders Tencent (WeChat Pay) and Alibaba (Alipay) are showing the world how it is done. They clip the ticket of every transaction for hundreds of millions of customers every time they make a purchase.

My top seven picks in the mobile payments space are Tencent, Alibaba, Paypal, Apple, Samsung, Alphabet Google, and Facebook. I have Facebook last as they are the newest to payments with Facebook Pay introduced just in November 2019; however with ~2.2b global daily users (2.8b monthly users) they perhaps have the greatest potential of them all. The incumbents Mastercard, Visa, and American Express can also do well but don't make my top six as they are not typically as entrenched in the smartphone system and are at risk of losing market share. Time will tell if I was wrong to leave them out. Ultimately I think the massive social media giants with huge user bases will be the main winners. Finally it may be worthwhile considering some Indian mobile payments companies or at least their backers (such as Walmart).

Investors should note that most of the companies are not pure play mobile payments providers. In that regard Paypal would be the top pick. Square would be another good choice.

Risk revolves around the fierce competition, regulatory changes, and any technology changes that may disrupt.

As usual all comments are welcome.

